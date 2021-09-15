Unbeknownst to some, Amazon boasts a whole lot more than just ridiculously fast shipping. In fact, when it comes to streaming, Amazon Prime Video delivers one of the best libraries of critically acclaimed scripted television shows out there, including hundreds of award-sweeping series. If you’ve exhausted all there is to offer (for now) on big dogs Netflix, Stan and Disney+, maybe it’s time to dip your toes in another pond? Check out the best shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video in this Canstar Blue guide.

Best shows on Amazon Prime Video

It wasn’t easy, but we’ve taken the liberty to narrow down 10 of the best shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video:

Back to the Rafters

A follow-up series to the classic Aussie show Packed to the Rafters, Back to the Rafters follows the Rafter family a few years down the track from when the original series left off. Julie and Dan – the mother and father of the family – are struggling with their relationship, even discussing the idea of divorce. But while that’s all happening, their adult children are all struggling with their own problems, meaning the Rafters have to come together to pull each other up and through their issues. It’s a classic Aussie vibe, and will no doubt be popular for those fans of the original.

Kevin Can Go F**k Himself

A seemingly innocent sitcom, Kevin Can Go F**k Himself is actually closer to two shows in one, and provides plenty of laughs – although some of them may be uneasy. The show follows Allison as she plays the doting housewife to her husband Kevin. When Kevin and his friends are in the room, the show is a classic sitcom, but when Allison is alone, the world turns darker as she struggles to find a life for herself. It’s a gripping show, and one that flips the sitcom genre on its head.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Life can get tough, and sometimes you need a bit of help. That’s what nine strangers thought when they checked into Tranquillum House, a self-help style resort run by Masha (played by Nicole Kidman). But what starts out as a potential fresh start turns into a nightmare, with Masha, the resort and all of the other guests, not what they initially seem. Nine Perfect Strangers is also from the same author as Big Little Lies, so if you’re a fan of one, you’ll likely be a fan of both.

Modern Love

Love can be a funny thing, and a connection can often be missed, making it all the more special when it happens. And that’s what Modern Love is about – those connections that you don’t expect. Showcasing multiple love stories across the bright lights of New York City and the serene landscapes of Scotland, Modern Love is loosely based on stories printed in a New York column, adding additional feel-good moments throughout.

The Pursuit of Love

Set in post-World War I, The Pursuit of Love follow cousins Linda and Fanny on their journey to find love and marriage in a changing world. While Fanny looks for a steady and quiet life, Linda wants adventure, with the series exploring the different sides and journeys that we all find ourselves on in the quest of love and companionship.

The Moth Effect

If you’re in the mood for some edgy skits, The Moth Effect may be the show you’re looking for. The brain child of Nick Boshier and Jazz Twemlow – who brought the world Bondi Hipsters, Trent from Punchy and Soul Mates respectively – The Moth Effect looks to take on politics, climate change, reality TV and everything in between with some tongue-in-cheek comedy.

American Gods

It’s the old gods vs the new gods in this bombastic adaption of Neil Gaiman’s book, American Gods. Shadow Moon is released from prison and meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, who extends an offer Moon can’t refuse, thrusting him into a world of magic and deities, forcing him to survive. The old gods, fueled by primal desires and motivations, are pitted against the sleek new gods Media and Technology, with all types of mayhem breaking loose. It might sound corny, but even the fans of the book are giving it two thumbs up, meaning it’s passed the ultimate litmus test.

Panic

Amazon Prime is ramping up its YA content, and it’s delivering the goods. In Panic, local teenagers compete in an annual competition of increasingly dangerous tasks in order to win $50,000. The money will allow them to escape, what they see, as their dead-end town of Carp, Texas. This year however, somebody has changed the game; the tasks are more deadly and the prize pot has grown – but who will be brave enough to go the distance? It might be overboard on teen angst, but Panic is the perfect mix of drama and horror for when you want to give yourself a healthy scare.

The Underground Railroad

Based on real events and the award-winning novel by Colson Whitehead of the same name, The Underground Railroad stars a number of Hollywood A-listers in this latest limited-series. Following Cora, an enslaved girl living on a plantation in Georgia, she escapes in search of the rumoured Underground Railroad with hopes of a new life, but she’ll have to avoid plenty of obstacles and threats along the way.

Tell Me Your Secrets

Tell Me Your Secrets is a thriller-drama series following a trio of characters, each with their own troubles and dark pasts. Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife, Waterloo Road), Tell Me Your Secrets stars Lily Rabe as Emma, a woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer and lived to tell the tale, Amy Brenneman as Mary, a grieving mother looking for her missing daughter and Hamish Linklater as John, a former predator trying to redeem for his past. Each story intertwines and delves deep into human emotion as each of them look to move forward, and will be sure to leave you with chills.

With a line-up that good, you can’t complain about having ‘nothing to watch’ quite frankly ever again. And if by some miracle you’ve seen them all, check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video. You can thank us later.

