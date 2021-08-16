Advertisement

Disney+’s television library is the ultimate combination of old and new. Basically, it’s Saturday Disney nostalgia sprinkled with cracking new Originals. We’ve also touched base on some of the best Disney+ Originals available on the streaming platform, however it’s definitely time to shine light on the insane and awesome collection of television shows on Disney+. It’s time to take a trip down memory lane… Here’s a list of the top 10 shows on Disney+ you can’t afford to let pass you by:

Growing Up Animal

If you’re in the mood for an animal documentary, Growing Up Animal is just the ticket. Exploring the stages of pregnancy, birth and child-rearing across the animal kingdom, the documentary series looks at how individual species bring new life into the world. From National Geographic, you can expect to see a lot of baby elephants, chimps, sea lions, lions and grizzly bears, which makes for a good doco in anyone’s books.

Behind the Attraction

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes to make a theme park run smoothly, then does Disney+ have the documentary for you. Behind the Attraction offers a look behind the curtain as to what goes into the day-to-day running of Disney Parks and Resorts, including archived footage from over 60 years ago, and how the parks have changed over time. And while it’s no substitute to actually being there, it may be just the holiday you need.

Hannah Montana

Once a Hannah fan, always a Hannah fan (no matter if you’re actually Miley Stewart). Hannah Montana completely ruled the world for every young (or not so young) girl during its run on Disney from 2006-2011. The combination of Miley Cyrus’s star power, her real-life Dad Billy Ray Cyrus starring alongside her, the hilarious supporting cast and the fact that Miley was leading a double life as superstar Hannah Montana worked to ignite Hannah Montana and turn it into one of Disney’s biggest hit series (whilst simultaneously skyrocketing Miley Cyrus to stardom). You will certainly get the best of both worlds as you lose yourself in the world of Hannah – we mean, Miley.

Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez in her break-out role would receive a mention in this list whether the show was good or not – but in this case, Wizards of Waverly Place is an absolute classic. The show follows the Russos, who, on the surface appear as an ordinary family who own a sandwich shop, but behind closed doors are anything but. The Russo siblings – Alex (Gomez), her older brother Justin (David Henrie) and their younger brother Max (Jake T. Austin) – are all wizards-in-training after inheriting wizarding powers from their father Jerry (David DeLuise). The siblings have to juggle keeping their secret safe at mortal high school, whilst also preparing for the Wizard Competition which takes place once all three turn 18, to decide who will become the family wizard and keep his or her wizard powers. Nostalgia at its finest.

Agent Carter

We all followed the Cap’s life after the crash into the Arctic crash, but what about Peggy? Luckily, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely created the often overlooked Agent Carter, which follows Peggy (Hayley Atwell) in 1940’s America as she balances routine office work, secret agent work for Howard Stark, and the grief and loss of boyfriend Steve Rogers. The show also introduces the origins of several characters and storylines from the MCU and co-stars Chad Michael Murray. What more could you ask for?

Lizzie McGuire

Quite possibly the most relatable character I’ve ever had the witness of watching. Lizzie, it is okay to be an outfit repeater. It is okay to fall in love with Ethan Craft despite the fact he can’t string together one intelligent sentence. It is okay to impersonate a famous Italian singer live on stage in front of thousands of people. Keep it up. You are making me feel better about my life. Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001-2004, (alongside the successful The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003) and follows the life of 13-year-old frazzled Lizzie and her two best friends Miranda and Gordo as they ride the rollercoaster wave that is middle school. To Lizzie, popularity is everything, her mum is trying to ruin her life, and Ethan belongs with her, not ex-bff-turned-enemy Kate. Lizzie may not say everything she’s thinking out loud, but you can definitely count on her animated alter ego to let us in on everything. A 2020 reboot was confirmed by Disney, however has since been placed on hiatus while awaiting a new showrunner.

Gargoyles

After the announcement that Gargoyles would be on Disney +, so many people came out and described the show as “underrated”, a “hidden gem” and something they were “overjoyed with” to see on Disney +. Intrigue set in, we discovered Gargoyles, and now it must be included in the list. The cartoon, which was released in 1994, follows a species of nocturnal creatures who have been trapped in a petrified state for 1,000 years thanks to a curse, until they are re-awakened in modern day New York City and become its unofficial protectors. When the cartoon was first released it saw relative success, however in recent years it has become a cult favorite and gained a strong following. Much to the delight of said cult following, all three seasons (including all barbaric 52 episodes of season 2) have been placed on Disney + for viewing.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

This was a ridiculous concept, but the Dylan and Cole Sprouse teen sitcom ended up as one of Disney’s greatest success stories. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody follows Zack (Dylan) and Cody (Cole) – two identical twins who move in to the Tipton Hotel (a parody of the Hilton Hotel) in Boston with their single mother after she lands a full-time job performing as a singer in the hotel lounge. The long-running show also centers around the hotel owner’s teenage daughter London Tipton (played by Brenda Song and a parody of Paris Hilton), the sweet candy-counter girl Maddie (Ashley Tisdale) and the uptight building manager Mr. Moseby (Phill Lewis) who is constantly angry at the twin’s constant pranks and schemes.

The Mandalorian

We know, we know – this show has been mentioned in just about every list for Disney+, including our best Originals. But, there’s a good reason for that and it would simply just be wrong not to include the headline act of Disney+. The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens in a relatively lawless era that’s yet to be explored. The warrior of the story, the ‘Mandalorian’ is played by Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal and is a bounty hunter who begins to develop a conscious mid-way through all his bounty hunting business. The show has also given birth to possibly the most talked about character in the last few months, Baby Yoda. Cute, cute, cute.

That’s So Raven

Don’t know about you, but I can’t think of anything worse than knowing what is going to happen in the future. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. But, that’s exactly the synopsis of That’s So Raven, one of the OG Disney shows. The show follows Raven Baxter (played by Raven Simone), a teenage girl who has psychic visions of future events. The only problem? She only sees glimpses – approximately 5 seconds – so more often than not her visions land her in a lot of hot water with her friends, family and relationships.

If you didn’t agree with these choices (or by some miracle you’ve seen them all already) then fear not – there are hundreds of other shows out there on Disney+ just waiting to be demolished in one shameful binge! Get to it.