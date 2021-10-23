Horror is one of the most popular genres in film and TV. It has generated a huge following of dedicated fans, from classic horror films such as The Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby through to newer shows like American Horror Story and The Haunting of Hill House. Even the worst horror movies can often develop a cult following.

Horror as a genre has us flocking to the cinemas for the latest big releases and staying in on a Friday night snuggled up on the couch, looking for the next jump scare. If you’re looking for some good edge-of-your-seat thrillers to binge-watch on Netflix, we’ve put together a list of horror movies and shows to add to your watch list the next dark and rainy night. But you might want to keep the lights on.

Best horror movies on Netflix

While how scared you may get during these movies will depend on how much of a horror-movie veteran you are, here are some of the top horror movies currently streaming on Netflix:

1922

1922 is a classic King ballad, a story patiently told, that grows more awful by the minute. While it sports less supernatural elements than many of its counterparts, it manages to tap into the terrors of the conscience, aka everyone’s personal monster. To set the scene, a family lives on a farm in Nebraska, the wife Arlette is keen to sell and move on, but her husband has other ideas. In what is probably the most drastic way to say ‘no deal,’ he commits an act he can’t undo, and dooms him and his son for life. A quick sit down with a real estate agent really could have figured this one all out.

In the Tall Grass

This looks ridiculous. But also, scary. Aka, the Halloween dream team. In the Tall Grass is based off a novella by father-son combo Stephen King and Joe Hill. It follows brother and sisters Cal and Becky, who are on a road trip so that pregnant Becky can give her baby up for adoption. While stopping on the side of the road, the two hear a young boy calling out for help from a nearby field of tall grass and run in to look for him. But the two are quickly separated, and learn that evil lurks within the tall grass, and that there may be no way out.

Cargo

It turns out there is still new ground to break in the zombie genre, and Cargo pulls it off beautifully. Set it the Australian outback, Cargo tells the story of Andy, his wife Kay and their baby Rosie, who have sought shelter in a houseboat, safe from the strange disease that has taken over the world – a virus which turns people into zombies. That obviously isn’t great, but the good news is, those bitten have a 48-hour grace period before they lose their sense of self forever and start nomming flesh. After Kay is bitten, and bites Andy in return, Andy must do everything he can to get baby Rosie to safety before his timer runs out. It’s a new take on the zombie flick that should pleasantly surprise genre fanatics.

Creep

If you’re not a big fan of blood and gore, don’t sweat it, there’s still plenty of horrific films out there waiting to scare you silly, and Creep is a perfect example. Have you ever had a hug from a stranger that lasted a little too long? A feeling in a room that something wasn’t right? Or even a lingering sensation that someone was lying about who they were? These impressions might sound like a far reach from a murderer in the attic, but Creep reminds us that the real monsters lurk in unremarkable people, and you may never see it coming. Filmmaker Aaron responds to a request to film a video out in the woods, in a weird old cabin. The subject of the film, Josef, is dying of a brain tumor and wants to create a memory for his unborn son. As the day goes on, Josef begins to act erratically, fraying the nerves of Aaron (and us,) causing him to rapidly reneg on the deal. This one will make sure you stay off Gumtree for life.

The Exorcist

It’s a classic and really needs no introduction, but if old-school horror is your thing, The Exorcist is available for streaming on Netflix. It was initially released in 1973 to huge box-office success, and was even nominated for 10 Academy Awards (and won two!).

The Exorcist tells the story of a young girl, Regan, who becomes possessed by a demon. Her worried mother enlists the help of two priests to perform an exorcism as her daughter increasingly acts out as the demon takes hold. Even all these years later, it’s not a film for the faint-hearted, and is rated R 18+.

The Ritual

While the title does give away the main premise of the film, The Ritual takes you on a wild journey into the northern forests of Sweden following four guys on a hiking trip. They eventually take a wrong turn, as you’d expect, and stumble across — you guessed it — a ritual.

This movie blends the typical horror movie with Swedish folklore, and it’s worth checking out for something a little bit different to the typical slasher horror trope.

Apostle

If you like your horror with a splash of magic and horror, Apostle might be the right choice for you. Set on a remote Welsh island in 1905, Thomas Richardson is in search of his sister Jennifer, who has been kidnapped by members of a mysterious cult. As Thomas attempts to infiltrate the group to save his sister, the mysteries of the cult and the deity they serve on the island begin to unravel.

His House

Myth, trauma, misery and twisted love crash together to deliver the haunted vision that is His House. Bol and Rial have run from the war-ravaged landscape of South Sudan to seek refuge. They made the journey across the sea to arrive in Britain, but lost their daughter Nyagak to dangerous seas during the trip. While Bol and Rial have survived the distance and are physically safe in their new land, they have brought something sinister with them, and it is intent on reclaiming a mysterious debt. Plagued by the presence inside the house and unable to ask for help from a world that shuns them, Bol and Rial must make an unbelievable deal to bury their monsters and start their new life. A translucent vision of tortured human experience meets head on with spooky house horror to create a truly unforgettable time.

The Babysitter

Prefer your horror with a comedic slant? The Babysitter is about, you guessed it, the babysitter! When our young protagonist Cole spies on his babysitter, Bee, after dark, he discovers a terrifying truth about what she and her friends get up to at night.

The Babysitter has all the ridiculous blood and gore you’d want, with a splash of teen demonic-cult members thrown in for good measure. It’s a bit ridiculous, but a lot of fun.

Best horror shows on Netflix

Prefer your horror to last more than a couple of hours? Here’s a small selection of horror shows to get you started on your Netflix-binge journey. Here are some of the top horror shows on Netflix:

The Order

The Order may appear as just another corny teen ‘horror’ show, but this Canadian supernatural show has won over fans and critics alike (100% on Rotten Tomatoes, anyone?) When Jack Morton (played by Jake Manley) arrives at Belgrave University, he joins a secret society titled the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose which teaches magic. However, all is not fairies and pixie dust as Jack is thrust into a world of dark arts, family heritage secrets and vengeance, and an underground battle involving werewolves. Trust us on this one!

Squid Game

We all know there’s nothing more terrifying in horror films than the specter of children who aren’t quite right. Whether it’s an echoing giggle in an abandoned house or an old doll in a cupboard, there’s something about taking the sweet innocence of childhood and spattering it with evil that really gets under our skin. Enter Squid Game, the dystopian Korean competition that finds desperate people and pits them against each other in a series of perverse children’s games from their youth. The prize is an amount of cash that would solve any player’s problems, but the cost is their life. As they move through the rounds the players must decide where the boundaries of their humanity lie. Is money worth everything? Warning – may make your housemates exclaim, “woah man, this is like, capitalism or something.”

Midnight Mass

On a tiny little island, in a land far away lies a group of little houses. In the group of little houses lives a group of little people, living close and isolated in the town of Crockett Island. The townspeople have always been somewhat religious, but when a magnetic new priest rolls into town at the same time as a disgraced ex-con, and bonkers things start happening, their devotion grows to a freaky fervour. Midnight Mass is the brain child of Mike Flanagan who brought us horrors such as Hush and Absentia, so while a day in church doesn’t sound too terrifying, you can be sure he knows how to coax out the screams.

Haunted

Set up as a documentary-style show, Haunted features a different story each episode, where people recount paranormal experiences they’ve had, with the stories recreated by actors. You might find some familiar stories among the two seasons of this show, and while it’s supposedly based on ‘true stories’, you might want to take it with a grain of salt, and simply sit back and enjoy the show.

If you’re looking to lighten the mood a bit, check out our guides on what else is available on Netflix, or head over to our ratings to find out what the best-rated Pay TV and streaming services is in Australia.