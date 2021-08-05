Paramount+: Everything you need to know

When it comes to entertainment, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard of Paramount Pictures, the studio behind a number of classic film and TV shows, with a rich history that dates back over 100 years. And it’s because of this rich history and vast library, that Paramount Pictures have been making moves to enter the streaming market, with Paramount+ coming to Australia. But what exactly can you get with Paramount+, and how much will it cost you? Find out all you need to know about Paramount+ in this Canstar Blue guide.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a streaming service from Viacom CBS (the company that owns Paramount Pictures) that showcases the libraries of Paramount Pictures, Showtime and Nickelodeon (all owned by Viacom CBS), bringing plenty of American content Down Under.

Paramount+ is also a rebranding of Channel 10’s online streaming platform, 10 All Access (as Channel 10 is also owned by Viacom CBS), which means that in addition to plenty of US shows and movies, Paramount+ will also feature 10 All Access’ library as well.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

At the time of writing, Paramount+ is expected to cost $8.99 per month, although there’s been no word as to what features you’ll get for that amount, and if Paramount+ will feature a tiered planned system like Netflix or BINGE, or if there will be annual subscription option like Disney+.

If Paramount+ does end up costing $8.99 per month, it would place the service on the cheaper end of the scale in comparison to other streaming platforms, with most of the big names costing over $10 per month. Here is a breakdown of the costs from the major streaming platforms in Australia.

Netflix Stan Disney+ BINGE Amazon Prime Video Apple TV+ Kayo Monthly Price $10.99 – $19.99 $10 – $19 $11.99 $10 – $18 $6.99 $7.99 $25 – $35 HD Available Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No. of screens 1-4 1-4 1-4 1-4 3 6 3 Free trial No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes

Information collected from each streaming service’s website. Accurate as of July, 2021.

What content will be on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is expected to be home to over 20,000 titles upon release, including a range of US shows and movies from studios and channels such as Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, Showtime, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, in addition to the content currently available on 10 All Access. Paramount+ will also offer a number of originals, with more exclusive and original content expected to roll out as the platform gets up and running in Australia. Here are some of the major titles expected to be available on Paramount+:

The Godfather

Mission Impossible

Indiana Jones

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Spongebob Squarepants

Jersey Shore

South Park

Dexter Revival

The Good Fight

The Twilight Zone

In addition to plenty of shows and movies, Paramount+ also picked up the broadcasting rights to a few sporting leagues, including the A-League and W-League soccer.

How to watch Paramount+

Like many streaming services, Paramount+ will likely be available to stream either directly via a website, or through a streaming app available on Smart TVs and mobile devices. However, at the time of writing, there is no word as to how viewers will be able to stream Paramount+ content.

Will Paramount+ be worth it?

In a market full of streaming services all vying for your attention, one more entrant can seem like a waste of time. However, with Paramount+ looking to give us plenty of classics, new releases, exclusives and even sporting leagues – all at a relatively cheap price – it may be well worth exploring at launch. However, with so much unknown about the service at the time of writing, it can be tough to decide as to whether Paramount+ is worth signing up for, but will be sure to entice a few viewers looking for something new.

