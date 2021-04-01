Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 as a prequel to the breakout show Breaking Bad. Creating a prequel to any well-loved show can be daunting, but to a cultural landmark like Breaking Bad, it was a risky move. Luckily for us, and television history, the showrunners nailed it, and it wasn’t long before Better Call Saul had taken on a life of its own. While the arid Albuquerque setting and graphic cinematography solidifies its relationship to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has established itself as an independent success through the study of its main character, Saul Goodman. Goodman is a deeply flawed character with an unlikeable streak, but his ability to stay on his feet no matter what creates a forceful storyline that keeps viewers hooked. With some calling it better or just as good as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has definitively taken its place as a brilliant creation in its own right, but where can you watch it? Find out in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Better Call Saul in Australia

Viewers can stream Better Call Saul on Stan and Foxtel, or purchase and rent episodes via iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft and Telstra TV Box Office.

Watch Better Call Saul on Stan

Stan subscribers can watch all current seasons of Better Call Saul streamed directly to their device. And if that isn’t good enough, you can always tune into the original Breaking Bad series for another re-watch.

Watch Better Call Saul on Foxtel

Foxtel subscribers are currently only able to access season five of Better Call Saul, with episodes available on Fox Showcase HD and Fox Showcase +2.

Watch Better Call Saul on iTunes

All five seasons of Better Call Saul can be purchased via iTunes for $14.99 each, while individual episodes can be purchased for $3.49 each.

Watch Better Call Saul on Google Play

Google Play offers viewers all five seasons of Better Call Saul with the option to buy individual episodes for $3 each, or full seasons for $18 each.

Watch Better Call Saul on Microsoft

Viewers can buy all five seasons of Better Call Saul through Microsoft. Individual episodes aren’t for sale, although you can purchase a full season between $17.99 and $31.99 depending on the season and the quality.

Watch Better Call Saul on Telstra TV Box Office

Telstra TV Box Office offers all five seasons of Better Call Saul. You can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, with full seasons costing between $17.99 and $22.99.

What is Better Call Saul about?

Long before Walter White, there was Saul Goodman, and before Saul Goodman, there was Jimmy McGill. Better Call Saul tells the full story of how law-firm hopeful Jimmy McGill morphs into alias Saul Goodman, a lawyer whose past as a con-man helps him successfully operate his dubious legal practice. Despite operating his business from the back of Vietnamese nail salon, McGill soon gains a reputation as an effective lawyer who uses dirty tricks to help his clients escape charges. From here, McGill gets caught up in the seedy underworld of drug dealers and crime families, turning him into the lawyer who will, years down the track, represent Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

What can we expect from season six?

Better Call Saul is set for one final season! After some delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, season six started filming in March 2021 and is set to be released in mid-2022. The season is in good hands, being directed by Michael Morris – who has previously directed episodes of Better Call Saul – and filmed by cinematographer Marshall Adams, who worked on the 2019 El Camino: Breaking Bad Movie. The final season will hopefully answer fan’s many questions about the discrepancies between Goodman’s life in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad; most importantly what happens to his love interest and partner Kim Wexler? While there’s plenty of fan theories, it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see. That’s the Goodman guarantee.