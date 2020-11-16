How to watch the Big Bash League this summer

Advertisement

The Big Bash is here for another season, with the Sydney Sixers looking to defend their title. With a few new rules coming into play, BBL 10 aims to showcase equal parts strategy and swinging for the fences. But where can you catch all the action of the Big Bash if you can’t make it to the ground? Learn where to stream matches online below.

How to watch the Big Bash League

Channel 7 has the free-to-air broadcast rights to the 2020-21 Big Bash League, but if you can’t make it to the TV in time, you have a couple of online streaming options, namely Kayo and Foxtel. These streaming sites will show every single match from the BBL season, including some you won’t get on Channel 7.

BBL on Kayo

The new go-to streaming site for many sports fanatics, Kayo offers plenty of coverage for those a fan of cricket. And for those who enjoy the shortest form of the game, you’re in luck, with Kayo broadcasting every match of the 2020-21 BBL season live and in HD, along with no ad-breaks, meaning you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Kayo also offers live coverage of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

BBL on Foxtel

With a dedicated cricket channel (501 Fox Cricket), Foxtel has long been a fan’s favourite when the summer of sport rolls around, offering insights, analysis, highlights and coverage of all forms of cricket. For BBL 10, Foxtel has coverage of every game, including exclusive matches not available on free-to-air.

BBL on free-to-air TV

With Channel 7 securing the rights to the cricket in the free-to-air market, multiple matches will be available throughout the season, including coverage of some of the finals fixtures. However, you won’t be able to watch the BBL season on 7Plus, meaning those looking to stick to free-to-air will only be able to catch the game live.

BBL on radio

The BBL season is also available on the radio, although which channel provides coverage will differ from state to state, meaning it’s best to check with your local provider or check the official Cricket Australia website for more details.

BBL10 Rule Changes

BBL10 will also see a number of new rules take the field, including the Power Surge, X-Factor and the Bash Boost, which are touted as adding a new sense of strategy to the typical hack-and-slash format. The Power Surge will see Powerplay overs split, with two overs of fielding restrictions enforced by the batting team any time after the 10th over. The X-Factor introduces the opportunity for teams to substitute a player after the 10th over of the innings, while Bash Boost introduces an extra point up for grabs – with three ladder points awarded to the winner of the match, with the additional point to be awarded to the team with the most amount of runs after 10 overs – making the halfway point of each match just as exciting as the final over.

BBL 10 Schedule

If there’s a match in particular that you’ve got your eye on, here is a schedule of the regular Big Bash season:

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Thursday, December 10

Melbourne Stars Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, December 11

Melbourne Stars Vs. Sydney Thunder – 3:05pm (AEST) Saturday, December 12

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Saturday, December 12

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 1:15pm (AEST) Sunday, December 13

Sydney Sixers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, December 13

Sydney Thunder Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, December 14

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 15

Melbourne Stars Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, December 16

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Sixers – 10:10am (AEST) Saturday, December 19

Perth Scorchers Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 10:10am (AEST) Sunday, December 20

Sydney Thunder Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 22

Brisbane Heat Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, December 23

Sydney Thunder Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 5:10pm (AEST) Saturday, December 26

Sydney Sixers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 8:20pm (AEST) Saturday, December 26

Brisbane Heat Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, December 27

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, December 28

Perth Scorchers Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 5:10pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 29

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 29

Sydney Thunder Vs. Melbourne Stars – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, December 30

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Brisbane Heat – 5:45pm (AEST) Thursday, December 31

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, January 1

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Melbourne Stars – 4:05pm (AEST) Saturday, January 2

Brisbane Heat Vs. Sydney Sixers – 7:15pm (AEST) Saturday, January 2

Perth Scorchers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 3:05pm (AEST) Sunday, January 3

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 3

Brisbane Heat Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 4

Melbourne Stars Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 3:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 5

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 5

Perth Scorchers Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, January 6

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Sydney Thunder – 5:10pm (AEST) Thursday, January 7

Brisbane Heat Vs. Melbourne Stars – 8:20pm (AEST) Thursday, January 7

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 5:10pm (AEST) Friday, January 8

Perth Scorchers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Saturday, January 9

Sydney Sixers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 10

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 11

Perth Scorchers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 12

Sydney Thunder Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, January 13

Brisbane Heat Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:15pm (AEST) Thursday, January 14

Melbourne Stars Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, January 15

Sydney Sixers Vs. Perth Scorchers – 5:40pm (AEST) Saturday, January 16

Melbourne Stars Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 17

Sydney Thunder Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 18

Perth Scorchers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 19

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Melbourne Stars – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, January 20

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Thursday, January 21

Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Perth Scorchers – 3:05pm (AEST) Friday, January 22

Sydney Sixers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, January 22

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Brisbane Heat – 3:05pm (AEST) Saturday, January 23

Melbourne Stars Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Saturday, January 23

Sydney Thunder Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 3:05pm (AEST) Sunday, January 24

Sydney Sixers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 24

Adelaide Strikers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 25

Brisbane Heat Vs. Perth Scorchers – 12:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 26

Melbourne Renegades Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 3:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 26

Melbourne Stars Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:50pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 26