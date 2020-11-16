How to watch the Big Bash League this summer

The Big Bash is here for another season, with the Sydney Sixers looking to defend their title. With a few new rules coming into play, BBL 10 aims to showcase equal parts strategy and swinging for the fences. But where can you catch all the action of the Big Bash if you can’t make it to the ground? Learn where to stream matches online below.
How to watch the Big Bash League
Channel 7 has the free-to-air broadcast rights to the 2020-21 Big Bash League, but if you can’t make it to the TV in time, you have a couple of online streaming options, namely Kayo and Foxtel. These streaming sites will show every single match from the BBL season, including some you won’t get on Channel 7.
BBL on Kayo
The new go-to streaming site for many sports fanatics, Kayo offers plenty of coverage for those a fan of cricket. And for those who enjoy the shortest form of the game, you’re in luck, with Kayo broadcasting every match of the 2020-21 BBL season live and in HD, along with no ad-breaks, meaning you won’t miss a minute of the action.
- Kayo also offers live coverage of the Women’s Big Bash League.
|Brand
|Subscription Type
|No. of Screens/same time viewing
|Advertised Cost^^/month
|
min. cost $25 over 1 month
|2
|$25
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $35 over 1 month
|3
|$35
|Go To Site
|
Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription
min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth
|2
|$25$15
|Get Offeron Telstra’s website
|^^View important information
BBL on Foxtel
With a dedicated cricket channel (501 Fox Cricket), Foxtel has long been a fan’s favourite when the summer of sport rolls around, offering insights, analysis, highlights and coverage of all forms of cricket. For BBL 10, Foxtel has coverage of every game, including exclusive matches not available on free-to-air.
BBL on free-to-air TV
With Channel 7 securing the rights to the cricket in the free-to-air market, multiple matches will be available throughout the season, including coverage of some of the finals fixtures. However, you won’t be able to watch the BBL season on 7Plus, meaning those looking to stick to free-to-air will only be able to catch the game live.
BBL on radio
The BBL season is also available on the radio, although which channel provides coverage will differ from state to state, meaning it’s best to check with your local provider or check the official Cricket Australia website for more details.
BBL10 Rule Changes
BBL10 will also see a number of new rules take the field, including the Power Surge, X-Factor and the Bash Boost, which are touted as adding a new sense of strategy to the typical hack-and-slash format. The Power Surge will see Powerplay overs split, with two overs of fielding restrictions enforced by the batting team any time after the 10th over. The X-Factor introduces the opportunity for teams to substitute a player after the 10th over of the innings, while Bash Boost introduces an extra point up for grabs – with three ladder points awarded to the winner of the match, with the additional point to be awarded to the team with the most amount of runs after 10 overs – making the halfway point of each match just as exciting as the final over.
BBL 10 Schedule
If there’s a match in particular that you’ve got your eye on, here is a schedule of the regular Big Bash season:
- Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Thursday, December 10
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, December 11
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Sydney Thunder – 3:05pm (AEST) Saturday, December 12
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Saturday, December 12
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 1:15pm (AEST) Sunday, December 13
- Sydney Sixers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, December 13
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, December 14
- Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 15
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, December 16
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Sixers – 10:10am (AEST) Saturday, December 19
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 10:10am (AEST) Sunday, December 20
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 22
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, December 23
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 5:10pm (AEST) Saturday, December 26
- Sydney Sixers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 8:20pm (AEST) Saturday, December 26
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, December 27
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, December 28
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 5:10pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 29
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, December 29
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Melbourne Stars – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, December 30
- Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Brisbane Heat – 5:45pm (AEST) Thursday, December 31
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, January 1
- Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Melbourne Stars – 4:05pm (AEST) Saturday, January 2
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Sydney Sixers – 7:15pm (AEST) Saturday, January 2
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 3:05pm (AEST) Sunday, January 3
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 3
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 4
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 3:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 5
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 5
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, January 6
- Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Sydney Thunder – 5:10pm (AEST) Thursday, January 7
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Melbourne Stars – 8:20pm (AEST) Thursday, January 7
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 5:10pm (AEST) Friday, January 8
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Saturday, January 9
- Sydney Sixers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 10
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Melbourne Stars – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 11
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 12
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, January 13
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:15pm (AEST) Thursday, January 14
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, January 15
- Sydney Sixers Vs. Perth Scorchers – 5:40pm (AEST) Saturday, January 16
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Melbourne Renegades – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 17
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 18
- Perth Scorchers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 19
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Melbourne Stars – 6:15pm (AEST) Wednesday, January 20
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Brisbane Heat – 6:15pm (AEST) Thursday, January 21
- Hobart Hurricanes Vs. Perth Scorchers – 3:05pm (AEST) Friday, January 22
- Sydney Sixers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Friday, January 22
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Brisbane Heat – 3:05pm (AEST) Saturday, January 23
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Perth Scorchers – 6:15pm (AEST) Saturday, January 23
- Sydney Thunder Vs. Adelaide Strikers – 3:05pm (AEST) Sunday, January 24
- Sydney Sixers Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 6:15pm (AEST) Sunday, January 24
- Adelaide Strikers Vs. Sydney Thunder – 6:15pm (AEST) Monday, January 25
- Brisbane Heat Vs. Perth Scorchers – 12:05pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 26
- Melbourne Renegades Vs. Hobart Hurricanes – 3:15pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 26
- Melbourne Stars Vs. Sydney Sixers – 6:50pm (AEST) Tuesday, January 26
