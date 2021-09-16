How to watch the Laver Cup in Australia

The tennis gods are re-stringing their racquets and straightening the court lines, because the Laver Cup – one of the tennis world’s latest inclusions – is getting ready to serve. Created to showcase some of the best talent from around the world in a battle of two titans, the Laver Cup is a competition that features the best of European tennis taking on the best of World tennis to see which team comes out on top. If you’re a tennis fan keen to watch, or you’re just interested to see how the competition works, find out all you need to know about the Laver Cup in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Laver Cup

The Laver Cup will be exclusively shown on Stan Sport, who secured the broadcasting rights for the next few years. Stan Sport also offers coverage of other tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon and the French Open.

Watch the Laver Cup on Stan Sport

Stan Sport will be broadcasting every game, set and match of the Laver Cup live and on-demand, giving fans plenty to get excited about. Stan Sport is only available as an add-on to a Stan subscription, costing you a minimum of $20 a month, although Stan Sport does also offer a seven-day free trial, allowing you to try before you buy.

When is the 2021 Laver Cup?

The 2021 Laver Cup will get underway from September 25, and finishing on September 27, 2021. The three-day competition will feature 12 matches, although there is currently no word as to what time each day’s play will begin.

What happened to the 2020 Laver Cup?

The 2020 Laver Cup was initially postponed due to COVID, but then scrapped altogether due to scheduling conflicts with other major tennis competitions.

Where is the 2021 Laver Cup being played?

The 2021 Laver Cup will be played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is a team-based tennis tournament that sees Team Europe take on Team World in the best of 12 games. Names after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the competition was created by Roger Federer in 2017, who was inspired by the format of the Ryder Cup golf tournament, which sees the best of European golfers take on the best of American golfers.

The 12 matches – which include singles and doubles – are played over three days, with matches played on day one worth one point, while matches played on day two are worth two points, with three points awarded to the victors of matches on day three. The team with the most points at the end of the competition is the winner of the Laver Cup.

Who is playing in the Laver Cup?

Some big names are coming to play in the Laver Cup, with the two teams made up of the following:

Team Europe:

Captain: Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg Vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist

Thomas Enqvist Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev

Andrey Rublev

Matteo Berrettini

Casper Ruud

Team World:

Captain: John McEnroe

John McEnroe Vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe Felix Auger-Aliassime

Denis Shapovalov

Diego Schwartzman

Reilly Opelka

John Isner

Nick Kyrgios

Team Europe has won every competition since the tournament’s inception, with this year’s Team World no doubt looking to break that habit.

Picture credit: Laver Cup