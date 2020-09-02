Advertisement

After removing its free month trial back in March this year, popular streaming service Netflix is back with a new offer – and you don’t even need an account to start watching.

You can now stream select Netflix originals like Bird Box and Stranger Things completely free – but there are some pretty big restrictions. For movies you’re able to stream completely without any troubles, however for TV shows you’ll only be able to stream pilot episodes. Streams are in the basic standard definition quality, and you’re unable to view content offline, unlike you would with a paid account.

If this encourages you to get on board with Netflix, continue reading to find out what’s available for free streaming.

What can I watch on Netflix without subscribing?

Below, you’ll find a list of all the Netflix content you’ll be able to see without explicitly paying for it. Keep in mind for TV shows and limited series, you’ll only be able to watch the pilot episode, with the rest of the show available for streaming after you sign up. See it all like a taste test – as if this smorgasbord of content is what you can expect from Netflix:

Stranger Things (TV show)

Bird Box (movie)

The Two Popes (movie)

Our Planet (TV show)

Grace and Frankie (TV show)

The Boss Baby (movie)

Love is Blind (TV show)

When They See Us (limited series)

Elite (TV show)

Murder Mystery (movie)

Love streaming movies and TV? Try BINGE free

Not sure about Netflix? If you’d like a full two-week trail of all the movies, shows, documentaries and kids’ programming you can handle, Aussie streaming service BINGE offers a free 14 days for new subscribers. If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies and TV sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier.

Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

BINGE Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

How do I watch Netflix shows for free?

To watch Netflix for free you’ll need to click this link, which will take you to the Netflix website. Here, you’ll find four full movies, a limited series and the pilot episodes of five Netflix originals ready to be watched. You won’t even need to set up an account, all you need to do is scroll down and click the “Watch Now” button on whatever you’d like to watch. iOS devices aren’t supported for streaming, but Android devices and computers are.

This is in basic definition, so don’t expect the amazing quality of a 4K stream, and don’t expect to view this content offline, as it’s all through a browser. Netflix hasn’t said whether the free content will stick around for good (much like with the free month offer that was removed in March), but it’s worth taking advantage of for now.

If you’d like to go further with your Netflix streaming, plans start at $9.99 for standard definition. For high definition, you’ll need to pay $13.99, and for 4K streaming, you’ll need to pay $19.99. If you’d like to compare streaming services – including Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Kayo, and Amazon Prime – head to Canstar Blue’s 2020 Pay TV and Streaming ratings to see how they all stack up against each other.