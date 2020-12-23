How to score $300 off new TVs in Boxing Day sales

Unless you got really lucky and scored a TV from Santa this Christmas, you might be in the market for a new high-tech TV to give your living room a bit of an upgrade. But don’t fret, there are plenty of post-Christmas sales to be had on a range of appliances, including TVs. Here are some of the best deals that we’ve found this festive season.

TV Sales at The Good Guys

From December 25, 2020 (online) to December 30, 2020, you can get up to $300 off TVs at The Good Guys. See below for some of the standout deals from one of our affiliated partners.

Linsar 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (LS75UHDSM20)

Priced at $999, down from $1,299 − $300 off*

Featuring an Ultra High Definition (UHD) display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160, this Linsar TV looks to ensure your Christmas movies (or Boxing Day Test match) is worth tuning into. With additional features such as three HDMI inputs, a USB input, compatible wall mount and Netflix and YouTube video streaming apps, the Linsar 75-inch 4K TV also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty to help you stay on top of all of your favourite shows and movies.

This TV has measurements of 1683W x 304D x 1033H (mm) and weighs 29kg with the stand.

Hisense 50-inch S5 4K UHD Smart LED TV (50S5)

Priced at $595, down from $695 − $100 off*

Powered by a quadcore processor and with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160, this 50-inch Smart TV from Hisense would be an ideal fit for movie nights, whether you’re looking for a new TV in the bedroom or the living room. With an 8-bit Colour plus FRC and 120 Smooth Motion Rate, your movies and shows will appear in high quality, with voice control capabilities for when you want to change channels while your hands are full of Christmas leftovers. The Hisense S5 comes with four HDMI inputs and two USB inputs, with a compatible wall mount also available to help you find that sweet viewing spot.

This TV has measurements of 1116W x 82D x 648H (mm) and weighs 9.9kg with the stand.

Knock Out Sales on TVs

Other TV Sales

Here’s what else you can find from other retailers in the TV department if you’re looking for a bargain:

Model Sale Price RRP Savings CHiQ 58″ 4K UHD Smart Android LED TV (U58H10) $689 $1,299 $610 LG 55″ NANO86 Series 4K UHD Smart NanoCell LED TV (55NANO86TNA) $1,585 $2,159 $574 TCL 85″ 4K UHD HDR Android Smart QUHD LED TV (85P715) $2,454 $1,199 $745 Samsung 75″ Q60T 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (QA75Q60TAWXXY) $2,600 $3,349 $749 Sony 65″ 4K Android OLED TV (KD65A8H) $4,179 $5,199 $1,020

Source: Prices taken from Appliances Online, correct as of December 2020.

Appliances – in particular, new TVs – aren’t cheap, so waiting for the sales to come around may be a smart idea. However, make sure you do your research before you settle on anything because you don’t want to be left disappointed with your latest purchase. These discounts won’t last so make sure to get in quick to not miss out – happy shopping!

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of December 2020.