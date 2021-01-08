LG is set to launch its latest cordless stick vacuum – the CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ – designed to help keep your home and hands clean. The new model comes with a new charging station stand that automatically empties the dustbin and recharges the vacuum after use. It’s a vacuum that cleans itself!

The new CordZeroThinQ will be available for purchase in Australia, in early 2021. There is still no information on pricing, but it’s expected the new model will fetch up to $1,500.

Hassle-free cleaning

With a fully automated dust removal system, the charging station apparently makes emptying the vacuum and containing dust and debris easier. This is particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers, and those with a compromised immunity.

So, how does it work? Once the vacuuming is finished, simply dock the CordZeroThinQ in the charging station and it will automatically suck hair, dust and yucky bits out of the dustbin container and into an attached dust bag. The vacuum will continue charging as normal once the emptying process is dunzo.

We’ve seen auto-emptying features before, but mainly in robot vacuum cleaners like the iRobot Roomba i7 or Ecovacs DEEBOT. LG’s solution is one of the first in the world of stick vacs.

CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ features

All settings on the CordZeroThinQ charging station can be adjusted via the touch display and there is a switch to activate the dustbin cleaning mode manually.

The latest dual-function CordZero from LG also comes with six interchangeable accessories and nozzles that can be switched from a vacuum to mop, and back again. The 2-in-1 combination tool, crevice tool and pet nozzle can be stored inside the multi-functional stand for neat and tidy storage.

Those who own the original CordZeroThinQ A9 series can upgrade to the same two-in-one function with the Power Mop upgrade kit, sold separately.

Other specs include:

One-touch controls

Two ‘quick change’ battery packs

Removable washable filters

Power carpet nozzle & power mop

How much will the CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cost?

There is still no information on pricing for the CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+, but we’ve rounded up current retail prices for some of LG’s stick vacs to give you an idea of what to expect:

LG CordZero A9 Ultimate: $599 RRP*

$599 RRP* LG A9 Neo Max Handstick Vacuum Cleaner: $999 RRP*

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Pro Handstick Vacuum : $1,199 RRP*

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Ultra Handstick Vacuum: $1,299 RRP*

*Prices taken from retailer, correct as of January 2021.