There are more than 35 different energy providers operating in Australia, but two of them have more market share than the rest combined. They are AGL and Origin, and in this review we compare their electricity plans across the country to find out which offers the best terms and the cheapest prices where you live.

We won’t bore you with a history lesson about each of these big companies because, quite frankly, who cares? Instead, let’s just focus on the important stuff – what AGL and Origin offer their customers, and where you can find the best deal. To do this, we’ll focus on each state separately.

While the electricity plans you will see often have the same names across Australia, it’s important to read the specifics because the details can vary considerably between states. Also keep in mind that energy providers tend to change their discounts and incentives quite frequently, so the below details are subject to change.

AGL vs Origin: How do they match up?

Here is a quick comparison of AGL and Origin.

AGL Origin Electricity available NSW, VIC, QLD, SA NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, ACT Natural gas available NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, WA NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, ACT, WA GreenPower options 20% or 100% 25%, 50% or 100% Green energy rating 3.5* 3.5* Customer incentives & usability AGL rewards program, solar plans, online chat, AGL app Everyday Rewards points, solar plans, online chat, Origin app Price AGL is currently cheaper in VIC and QLD, and is offering the same price as Origin in NSW Origin is currently cheaper in SA and is offering the same price as AGL in NSW

AGL or Origin – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current cheapest published deals on our database for AGL and Origin across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland, with any conditional discounts factored in.

Which deal is cheapest in VIC; AGL or Origin?

In Victoria, you’ll notice that AGL comes out on top in this particular comparison. You can see how AGL and Origin compare to many other providers in the state with our Victoria Electricity Cost Comparison report.

Here are the AGL and Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in NSW; AGL or Origin?

Origin and AGL’s cheapest plans are neck and neck in NSW. Customers should consider other features of an electricity plan, like rewards and sign-up incentives, as well as fixed rates. You can see how AGL and Origin compare to other providers in our NSW electricity cost comparison report.

Here are the AGL and Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in SA; AGL or Origin?

In Adelaide, you’ll find Origin’s Everyday Rewards plan cheaper in price compared to AGL’s cheapest offer. See how AGL and Origin compare to other energy providers in the state with our SA Electricity Cost Comparison report.

Here are the AGL and Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in QLD; AGL or Origin?

In SE Queensland, AGL’s Super Saver deal works out to be the cheaper plan, but not by a large margin. Find out how these costs compare to other providers in the state with our QLD Electricity Costs report.

Here are the AGL and Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Keep reading to see a thorough breakdown of what’s on offer from these two retailers in your state.

What plans do AGL and Origin offer?

Both AGL and Origin offer a good variety of electricity plans to their customers, with significant savings off the Reference Price/VDO reflecting the competitiveness of the local markets. AGL offers households two electricity options in each state to choose from with incentives often available. Origin offers a handful of different electricity plans, on no contract terms or 12 month contracts.

AGL Energy Plans

Super Saver: This deal comes with locked in usage and supply rates for 12 months. There is no conditional discount and no exit fees for cancelling the contract early. Super Saver is only available to customers who sign up to e-billing.

This deal comes with locked in usage and supply rates for 12 months. There is no conditional discount and no exit fees for cancelling the contract early. Super Saver is only available to customers who sign up to e-billing. Flexible Saver: This deal is a no-discount plan with competitive variable rates. This plan has no lock-in contract and comes with access to AGL rewards.

Origin Energy Plans

Everyday Rewards: Origin Everyday Rewards gives customers 5,000 Woolies Everyday Rewards points, and comes with 25% GreenPower as standard at no extra cost.

Origin Everyday Rewards gives customers 5,000 Woolies Everyday Rewards points, and comes with 25% GreenPower as standard at no extra cost. Go: This plan is marketed towards electricity customers looking for big savings. The Go plan comes with notable savings compared with the VDO/Reference Price and fixed rates for 12 months.

This plan is marketed towards electricity customers looking for big savings. The Go plan comes with notable savings compared with the VDO/Reference Price and fixed rates for 12 months. Go Variable: The Go Variable plan has no discounts and unlike the fixed rate Go product, it comes with variable rates for 12 months.

The Go Variable plan has no discounts and unlike the fixed rate Go product, it comes with variable rates for 12 months. Home Assist: This plan comes with an Allianz Global Assist Emergency Home Assistance membership.

AGL vs Origin: Who’s cheapest?

Origin holds much cheaper rates than AGL in South Australia, according to our price estimates on this page. However, AGL works out slightly cheaper than Origin in Victoria and South East Queensland, while both providers offer the same prices in NSW. Keep in mind that your specific location and personal energy consumption will ultimately determine which provider and plan is cheapest for you. Between AGL and Origin, there is usually little in it when it comes to annual prices.

So what have we learned here? Well, based on these comparisons, AGL and Origin are both highly competitive in each of the states they’re available in, though it’s important to point out that different tariffs may bring different results, and that prices vary between distribution networks in NSW and Victoria. Use our energy comparison tool for a specific quote in your area.

The message would be that it’s worth paying attention to the discounts offered with electricity plans, because not only will they help to reduce your overall costs, the percentage often directly relates to which plans work out cheapest. Not always, but quite often. This will make selecting a new plan a little easier, but probably shouldn’t dictate your final decision because there are other things to consider when searching for a new energy deal.

AGL vs Origin: Western Australia

In addition to competing on the east coast of Australia, AGL and Origin are also now battling it out for market share when it comes to gas in Western Australia. However, they face a tough fight to break through up against established gas suppliers Alinta Energy and Kleenheat. AGL and Origin currently offer the following gas plans in the Perth area:

AGL

AGL Savers: This plan provides a generous 50% discount off gas usage and supply charges when you pay on time. The benefit period is 12 months. This is a variable rate product.

This plan provides a generous 50% discount off gas usage and supply charges when you pay on time. The benefit period is 12 months. This is a variable rate product. AGL Set and Forget: This plan carries the largest discount at 51% off gas usage and supply charges for 12 months. The discount is conditional on paying by direct debit.

Origin

Everyday Rewards: Like its electricity deals across the eastern states, this gas plan offers customers 5,000 Everyday Rewards points upon signing up. It has no exit fees and locks in rates for 12 months.

Like its electricity deals across the eastern states, this gas plan offers customers 5,000 Everyday Rewards points upon signing up. It has no exit fees and locks in rates for 12 months. Origin Go Variable: This comes with variable gas rates on a 12-month benefit period. Go Variable has no discounts or exit fees.

This comes with variable gas rates on a 12-month benefit period. Go Variable has no discounts or exit fees. Origin Go: While this plan doesn’t come with any discounts, it promises low, fixed rates for 12 months.

Should I sign up to AGL or Origin Energy?

AGL and Origin both offer other incentives in a bid to secure your custom. AGL’s big selling point is its exclusive rewards program , while Origin has its own points-based plan, which allows customers to earn a generous amount of Everyday Rewards points.

Both AGL and Origin also promote their online account management tools to help you closely monitor your energy usage. This is important because, while the energy plan you’re on will dictate how much you pay, so will the amount of power you actually use. The AGL app and Origin app are both great tools for people looking to manage their accounts on the go.

AGL and Origin both additionally offer GreenPower-accredited plans to customers throughout Australia. For AGL, this takes the form of its Green Choice product which can be added to plans for an additional amount on usage costs. Customers can choose between 20 or 100% GreenPower. Origin customers can select 25, 50 or 100% GreenPower on top of any plan.

If you’re close to making a decision about whether AGL or Origin are the best bet for your household, we suggest a look at our customer satisfaction ratings to see how other consumers rate both providers.

