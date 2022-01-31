Origin Energy is Australia’s largest electricity retailer, with more than four million customers nationwide. But is bigger always better? Red Energy is a far smaller retailer, yet has been making waves in recent years across Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, and now Queensland.

Canstar Blue has reviewed the plans and prices of Origin Energy and Red Energy to see which offers the best deal and cheapest rates where you live. We’ll review each of their plans and provide estimated annual costs for households in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, who sign up to the cheapest products Origin and Red Energy have on offer.

While the names of these plans are similar throughout Australia, their prices, terms and discounts can vary considerably across networks and states. Be sure to thoroughly read their energy price fact sheets to find the specific details of what’s on offer in your area. You can also see a specific quote for your area by using our energy comparison tool.

Origin vs Red Energy – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current cheapest published deals on our database for Origin and Red Energy across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland, with any conditional discounts factored in.

Which deal is cheapest in NSW; Origin or Red Energy?

In price alone, Origin works out cheaper, but Red Energy packs plenty of value, particularly with its generous Qantas points and rewards program. See how Red Energy and Origin compare to other retailers in our NSW electricity price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin and Red on our database for NSW.

Which deal is cheapest in VIC; Origin or Red Energy?

Sometimes it all comes down to the usage and supply charges which make up an energy deal. In this case, we see Origin outmatches Red Energy in price. Find out how Origin and Red Energy compare to other electricity providers in Victoria with our cost comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin and Red on our database for Victoria.

Which deal is cheapest in QLD; Origin or Red Energy?

The margin is narrow between the two companies in SE Queensland, but Origin Energy comes out cheaper than Red Energy. Remember to use our cost comparison report for Queensland to find out how these two stack up to several other providers.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin and Red on our database for QLD.

Which deal is cheapest in SA; Origin or Red Energy?

This time we see that the plan with lower base rates come out on top, with Origin charging much less than Red Energy in SA according to our latest comparison. Compare these two retailers to several others in Adelaide with our latest cost comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin and Red on our database for SA.

What plans do Origin and Red Energy offer?

Origin Energy has a few offers available to customers across New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia – Everyday Rewards, Go, Go Variable, Flexi Rate ePlus, Home Assist and Basic. While most market offers include variable rates, Origin also has a couple of plans with fixed rates. Meanwhile, Red Energy has three main electricity market offers for households: the Living Energy Saver, Qantas Red Saver and the BCNA Saver. Red Energy also has a default offer available.

Origin Energy Plans

Go: This plan promises low, fixed electricity rates for 12 months. There’s no lock-in contract or exit fees. The Everyday Rewards variant of this plan gives customers 5,000 Woolworths Everyday Rewards points and comes with 25% GreenPower. This deal currently comes with a small sign-up credit in VIC.

This plan promises low, fixed electricity rates for 12 months. There’s no lock-in contract or exit fees. The Everyday Rewards variant of this plan gives customers 5,000 Woolworths Everyday Rewards points and comes with 25% GreenPower. This deal currently comes with a small sign-up credit in VIC. Flexi Rate ePlus: The Flexi Rate ePlus plan comes with variable rates and a 12-month benefit period. It also has no exit fees or lock-in contracts. Customers must agree to online billing and communication via email. Only online sign up is available for this deal.

The Flexi Rate ePlus plan comes with variable rates and a 12-month benefit period. It also has no exit fees or lock-in contracts. Customers must agree to online billing and communication via email. Only online sign up is available for this deal. Home Assist: This plan offers the additional value of a 12-month Emergency Home Assistance Program membership provided by Allianz Global Assistance.

This plan offers the additional value of a 12-month Emergency Home Assistance Program membership provided by Allianz Global Assistance. Solar Boost: This plan is for eligible Origin solar customers who are looking for a higher feed-in tariff.

This plan is for eligible Origin solar customers who are looking for a higher feed-in tariff. Basic: This is Origin’s bare-bones plan that offers no discounts but aligns with the VDO or reference price in each respective state.

Red Energy Plans

Living Energy Saver: This is a no term, variable rate contract. Red Energy says its deals have competitive solar rebates and flexible billing options, meaning you can still get your bills by post if you want. Customers will also have access to Red Energy Rewards which gives you more than 3,500 worth of discounts and offers.

This is a no term, variable rate contract. Red Energy says its deals have competitive solar rebates and flexible billing options, meaning you can still get your bills by post if you want. Customers will also have access to Red Energy Rewards which gives you more than 3,500 worth of discounts and offers. Qantas Red Saver: This plan has the same rates as Red Energy’s Living Energy Saver. The difference is that customers on the Qantas Red Saver can earn Qantas Frequent Flyer Points just by signing up and paying their bills on time (2 Qantas points per $1). It also has flexible billing, no exit fees and no contract period.

This plan has the same rates as Red Energy’s Living Energy Saver. The difference is that customers on the Qantas Red Saver can earn Qantas Frequent Flyer Points just by signing up and paying their bills on time (2 Qantas points per $1). It also has flexible billing, no exit fees and no contract period. BCNA Saver: On this plan Red Energy will donate $5 a month to Breast Cancer Network Australia. This plan is only available if you call Red’s phone line.

On this plan Red Energy will donate $5 a month to Breast Cancer Network Australia. This plan is only available if you call Red’s phone line. Red Taronga Flex: This is Red Energy’s exclusive offer to NSW residents, which gives customers a 12-month pass to Taronga Zoo for one adult and two kids.

Should I sign up to Origin or Red Energy?

Origin and Red Energy are both viable retailers with competitive rates and generally reliable service. However, in this comparison, Origin Energy seems to come out on top for price across the board.

While Origin will be the cheaper option for some, Red Energy may be cheaper for others, that’s why it’s important to compare a wide range of plans and consider what might suit your situation best. If you have solar panels, for example, it may be the case that Origin and its Solar Boost deals give you good value. Also, don’t forget about Red Energy’s Qantas Frequent Flyer plans, offering great value for customers who do their fair share of travelling.

Overall there is a lot to consider with Origin and Red Energy. We hope you find this review helpful. Remember, no matter which provider you’re with, it’s always worth looking at the market and seeing if there is a better offer out there for you. If you’ve been with the same provider for more than two years, you are almost certainly paying too much.

This comparison is based on a very specific household, with usage figures and postcodes detailed above. Any annual cost estimates should be considered indicative only and not an actual quote. Please use our comparison tool for information catered to your location and electricity usage estimates.

