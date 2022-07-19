Fact Checked

Origin Energy joins a number of power providers in Australia investing in smartphone apps, releasing its own version back in 2017.

Today, Origin customers can look after their account and bills from the convenience of their favourite handheld device, which is great if you don’t want to waste time logging into your account on the computer.

Convenience aside, is the Origin Energy app your answer to easier bill payments and account management? In this review, we dig deep to find out if the Origin app delivers on its promises, and take a look at the app’s features and online tools.

What is the Origin Energy app?

The Origin Energy app can be downloaded and used by customers on mobile devices who are looking to monitor their electricity and gas usage, pay their bills, review consumption history and manage account details. The app is available to customers with Apple and Android smartphones who have a registered their My Account with Origin.

If you do not have a smart meter installed at your household, you won’t be able to view your daily energy usage data. Instead, you’ll only have access to historical usage data for previous billing periods.

What does the Origin Energy app do?

Customers with the Origin Energy app can navigate the following functions:

Monitor energy usage data per kilowatt hour (kWh) or per megajoule (MJ)

Make secure bill payments via a debit or credit card

View each bill’s usage and supply charges, discounts and set alerts for due dates

Manage account details

Instant messaging service with energy experts

Installing the Origin Energy app on your smartphone gives you unlimited access to a range of energy usage insights that are otherwise only available through the My Account portal. So, if you’re in charge of your household energy account and like technology at your fingertips, then the Origin app could save you a lot of time and effort.

Origin Energy app for iPhone

Origin Energy customers who have an iPhone can download the app for free through the App Store. The Origin app will run on best on an iPhone 7 or higher, on devices with iOS 12. The size of the download file is 34.9MB. Here’s a screenshot of the Origin Energy app on iPhone:

Origin Energy app for Android

Users on Android operating systems can download the Origin Energy app for free via the Google Play Store. The app is best-suited on devices running Android 8.0 or higher. Have a look at the screenshot below to see how the Origin app looks on Android:

Can I track my energy consumption using the Origin app?

Yes, the Origin app lets you track energy consumption, outlining the average usage data, cost per kWh or MJ and average cost per billing period. Electricity and natural gas customers can monitor their usage in daily, monthly or yearly periods under the usage tab for Android and Apple users.

However, to receive insights of daily and monthly energy usage you’ll need a smart meter. If you don’t have a smart meter, you’ll still be able to see how much electricity or natural gas you’ve used in the past year to 18 months.

Origin Energy Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

How to pay your energy bill using the Origin app

Customers can pay their energy bills in full or make partial payments on the Origin app by clicking on the bills tab. Depending on your smartphone device, the bills tab should include the due date, account number, billing period, statement balance and payment method. Here’s what it looks like on an iPhone:

Does the Origin Energy app track electricity usage if I have solar?

If you have a solar system or panels, your solar feed-in tariff will be deducted from your usage costs, which is highlighted in the bar graphs under the costs or usage tab. Origin is one of the few energy providers that track electricity usage if you have solar.

Can I use the Origin Energy app for LPG?

Unfortunately the Origin Energy app only supports and monitors electricity, natural gas, solar and hot water for residential customers. Broadband, LPG and business customers will still need to use their My Account on the Origin Energy website for their online orders and usage tracking.

Redeeming fuel discounts on the Origin app

Recently, Origin Energy teamed up with Woolworths and EG Fuel to start offering its customers up to 12c off a litre at the bowser. This discount can be accessed by using the Origin app during relevant transactions at Woolworths and EG stations. To enable this discount, customers will need to do one or more of the following:

Scan the barcode on their Origin app whilst purchasing fuel at an EG station. This will earn 4c off a litre.

Spend $5 or more in-store at an EG station whilst purchasing fuel. This will redeem a further 4c off a litre, taking the total to 8c.

Scan your Everyday Rewards card when you spend $30 or more in one transaction at Woolworths. This will contribute another 4c off a litre and when combined with the above two steps (by showing your receipt or Everyday Rewards card), can earn customers a total of 12c off at the bowser.

Do you need a smart meter to use the Origin Energy app?

You do not need a smart meter to use the Origin Energy app, however you won’t have complete access to your daily or monthly electricity and natural gas usage data. Without these regularly updated insights, you could be missing out on identifying ways to save energy in your household.

Don’t want to miss out on tracking your daily or monthly energy usage? Read everything you need to know about getting a smart meter here.

Do you need your Origin Energy login to use the app?

Once you have downloaded the Origin Energy app, you will need to login with your My Account details as used on the Origin Energy website. If you have not set up your My Account login, you’ll need to register online by inputting your email address or mobile number and follow the prompts from there.

Is it worth downloading the Origin Energy app?

The Origin Energy app is an excellent tool for customers with smart meters looking to monitor their daily or monthly electricity and gas usage. If you don’t have a smart meter, you can still use some of the app’s functions, like updating account information, paying bills and reviewing historical usage data.

At the time of this article’s publication, the Origin app received a score of 4.0/5 on Google Play and 4.5/5 on the Apple Store. With scores like these, it’s no wonder the Origin app has managed to score much higher than apps from other energy providers. If you’re happy to manage your account and monitor usage online via the My Account portal, then you can probably give this app a miss, although the app may come in handy to set up alerts that remind me to pay your bills or if you need to ask someone on the team a quick question about your electricity bill.

Is Origin Energy right for me?

Origin has a massive foothold in the retail energy market in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland. Origin offers a variety of competitive energy plans with affordable rates and generous solar feed-in tariffs. Although Origin’s electricity and gas plans may appear tempting on paper, these offers may only be applicable within a 12- or 24-month benefit period, meaning after this period has lapsed your plan may revert to higher rates or you lose your discount.

That’s why you should always read the fine print of any energy plan you come across. Why? Because you could be paying way too much for energy when a better deal is right around the corner. By using our free comparison tool, you can browse a range of energy plans side by side, and filter the results best suited to your electricity or gas needs.

Image credits: shurkin_son/Shutterstock.com, Apple Store