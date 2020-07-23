Queensland’s newest and cheapest energy deal is sweet like Nectr

One of Australia’s new, budget electricity retailers has launched in Queensland boasting competitive rates and unusual features. Nectr’s arrival has meant that state electricity prices have reached new lows, adding fuel to the increasingly competitive marketplace.

The retailer has made its Queensland debut with the Friends Clean plan, aptly named for being a 100% carbon offset product. On the Energex network in the Brisbane area, customers will receive 17% off the Reference Price fixed for a 12-month period.

The real value of this plan comes in its bill credits, where Nectr is offering $100 off for new customers, and an additional $50 if you participate in its refer a friend program.

With these discounts factored in, the Nectr Friends Clean plan becomes the cheapest available offer on the Canstar Blue database in South East QLD at the time of publication.

Nectr Friends Clean requires households to pay by direct debit or recurring credit on a monthly basis. It has no credit card or exit fees.

Nectr Friends Clean QLD

Here is the Nectr Friends Clean plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Queensland’s raging retail price war

With lower wholesale electricity costs in the state, both new entrants in the market and pre-existing power companies have been passing on savings to customers, resulting in a contest to offer the cheapest prices in Queensland.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, has placed confidence into the smaller retailers to create big change.

“While Nectr’s entrance into the Queensland market is certainly impressive, it isn’t the only small player to make waves,” said Mr Downes.

“We’ve seen new entrants such as ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy lifting some serious weight by putting out plans with rates remarkably lower than the reference price in Queensland. It’s a great time for households to shop around for better value.”

With Nectr’s arrival, South-east Queenslanders now have 30 power providers to choose from.

Advertisement

QLD Power Prices

QLD

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credits: David Rowland