Power prices only ever seem to go in one direction, but the energy retailers will do almost anything to get you on board, which means there are opportunities to secure a better deal. While it’s always crucial to compare electricity plans on price, you may also find various other value-add incentives to sweeten a deal. These can be anything from online sign-up credit to ‘free’ movie tickets. It’s probably best not to be overly swayed by gimmicks, but if you find two comparable plans, these incentives can be a good point of difference. So, what sign-up incentives and special deals are available in your state?

Canstar Blue explores what sign-up incentives and promotions are being offered around Australia. This page may not cover all deals available in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

NSW Electricity Prices

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

NSW Energy Deals

Energy customers in NSW have a wide variety of different sign-up incentives currently on offer. Here is a selection of some of the promotions. These deals are current as of 1 August 2021.

Origin is offering NSW customers the chance to earn up to 10,000 Everyday Rewards points to use at participating Woolworths group stores when signing up to both electricity and gas (5,000 per energy type). On the Everyday Rewards plan, customers will also receive one point for every $1 charged on their bill, plus 25% GreenPower and 100% Green Gas at no extra cost.

AGL has a great new offer for customers who bank with Westpac, awarding them with a $100 pre-paid Mastercard for signing up to the Super Saver plan. Customers will receive this gift after 30 days with AGL.

EnergyAustralia is letting customers choose carbon neutral energy where 100% of usage is carbon offset at no extra cost. Customers will have to opt in, however.

Residential electricity customers who switch to Powershop will receive $100 off their bill, but you better get in quick, this offer is only available until August 5th. New customers can also receive a $75 credit when signing up through a referral. Existing customers can log into their online portal and invite friends to join. If they do so, $25 is applied to both customer accounts, every month for three months.

Red Energy currently has two plans available that will appeal to lovers of Qantas points or… Taronga Zoo. Sign up to the Qantas Red Saver plan and receive 10,000 Qantas points, as well as two points per $1 spent on energy bills. The Red Taronga Saver plan gives customers a Taronga Zoo Friends membership, which allows park access for one adult and two children aged 4-15.

CovaU is offering a $100 sign-up credit in NSW when you sign up to any of its electricity products online. This applies to its gas plan too, where combined you could receive $200 off your gas and electricity bills.

Nectr is offering new customers the chance to win free energy for a year, just for signing up with Nectr! To enter, customers simply need to sign-up on with Nectr via its online website, and then submit their best tips for saving electricity via the competition entry sheet. Six entries from NSW will be awarded with a year of paid electricity from Nectr, but you better get in quick, entries close 11 September 2021. The retailer is also awarding $50 credit to customers who sign up with a refer a friend link. This credit will be applied to the customers second bill.

Bright Spark Power is giving a credit of $25 when customers refer a friend, with the friend also receiving a $25 credit.

Diamond Energy is giving new customers in NSW a $35 credit if they sign up through a friend’s referral. This ultimately benefits both the referrer and referee as the credit applies on both ends.

Mojo Power is rewarding new customers with a $50 credit if they are referred by a friend. Existing customers who refer their friends will also benefit from a $50 credit.

ReAmped Energy is awarding customers with a $100 anniversary credit on its Handshake plan. Customers will receive this credit after a year of being with the retailer as a thank you for their loyalty.

Simply Energy is now offering 100 per cent carbon neutral energy on all plans for no extra cost. This is automatically applied when customers sign-up to a plan and doesn’t require any further action to access.

While these promotions sound tempting, it’s important to first compare plans based on standard prices and conditions. You can see how the retailers featured above compare to others on price with our NSW cost comparison report.

Victoria Electricity Prices

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. Costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Victoria Energy Deals

Households in Victoria have a similar list of promotional power deals as those in NSW, but with a few notable additions. These deals are current as of 1 August 2021.

Victorians that sign up to Origin’s new Everyday Rewards plan can receive up to 5,000 bonus points for each power type. This plan also gives customers an extra point for every dollar spent on their bill, plus 25% GreenPower or 100% Green Gas at no extra cost.

If you bank with Westpac, then AGL has a great new offer for you. Westpac customers who sign-up to the Super Saver plan will receive a $100 pre-paid Mastercard after 30 days with AGL.

New customers who sign up to EnergyAustralia’s Total Plan Home offer for electricity will receive a $25 sign-up credit. Another $25 sign-up credit is available to those who sign-up to gas as well. These credits will be applied to the customer’s first bill.

Simply Energy has a couple of interesting deals available for Victorians. ‘Simply Movies’ rewards customers with Village Cinema rewards points, to the total of 24,000 a year for electricity (2,000 each month) and another 24,000 Vrewards points a year for gas. While, the ‘Simply Blue’ plan rewards customers with a complimentary 12-month membership to NRMA Blue – packed with discounts on fuel, dining and more. All Simply Energy plans are now 100 per cent carbon neutral too, at no extra cost.

Powershop is offering Victorian customers a $75 credit when customers refer a friend to the retailer. Both new and existing customers will receive the bonus and there is no limit on the number of friends that can be referred.

Red Energy has a plan available for Victorians who love Qantas points. With the Qantas Red Saver deal, customers will receive 10,000 Qantas points on sign-up, with an additional 5,000 available to those that also choose Red Energy for their gas. There are ongoing points up for grabs for paying your bills on time.

Customers who sign up to CovaU in Victoria will receive a $100 bill credit off their first electricity bill for signing up online. This applies to gas, too, where another $100 credit is up for grabs.

Lumo Energy’s refer a friend program will earn Victorian customers a $50 eGift card for both the new sign-up and the person who referred them. eGift Card can be used at David Jones, Woolworths, Coles, JB Hi-Fi or Hoyts. New customers will also enter Lumo’s Ultimate Power Draw which gives away daily, weekly and monthly prizes – most notably electricity credits.

Diamond Energy’s new customers can receive $35 off their first bill if they’ve been referred by a friend, benefiting the person on the referring end, as they receive the same amount off their next bill.

ReAmped Energy’s Handshake plan now comes with a $100 anniversary credit, which is awarded after one year, to thank customers for their loyalty.

Victorians are well-accustomed to headline-grabbing energy promotions, but it’s still worth saying that consumers should compare plans based on price before thinking too much about extra incentives. However, some promotions will have a direct impact on costs, so it’s definitely worth paying attention to what’s on offer. Compare the providers mentioned above to others in the state with our Victoria price comparison report.

Queensland Electricity Prices

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

QLD Energy Deals

Queenslanders have become spoilt for choice when it comes to electricity retailers, with some offering a little extra to sweeten the deal. Here is a selection of promotions. These deals are current as of 1 August 2021.

Origin’s Everyday Rewards plan gives customers up to 10,000 rewards points when they sign up to both electricity and gas. In addition, 25% GreenPower is also a free extra of this plan, plus customers will receive one extra point per dollar spent on their bill.

Queenslanders who bank with Westpac can expect a $100 pre-paid Mastercard with AGL. To access this offer, customers simply need to sign-up to AGL’s Super Saver plan, be an existing Westpac customer and remain with AGL for over 30 days.

Customers who switch to new Queensland energy provider Nectr, could earn themselves a year of free energy! To enter, customers simply need to sign-up on with Nectr via its online website, and then submit their best tips for saving electricity via the competition entry sheet. Four entries from QLD will be awarded with a year of paid electricity from Nectr, but you better get in quick, entries close 11 September 2021. New customers who sign-up via the refer a friend program can also expect a $50 credit to be applied to their second bill.

In Queensland, those interested in signing up to EnergyAustralia can choose to have 100% of their power usage carbon offset at no extra cost, but will need to opt in.

New customers who sign up to Powershop before August 5th will receive a mammoth $100 off their bill. Plus, existing customers have the chance to earn a $75 credit when they refer a friend to the retailer. Both the new and existing customers will receive this bonus credit and there is no limit on the number of friends that can be referred.

Red Energy is offering new sign-ups in Queensland the opportunity to earn Qantas frequent flyer points on its Qantas Red Saver plan. For every $1 spent on their power bills, customers will earn two points in addition to the 10,000 bonus points they get for just signing up. For ongoing points customers must pay their bill on time.

Customers who sign up to CovaU in Queensland will receive a $100 welcome bonus bill credit, applied in two instalments over six months.

Diamond Energy’s new customers can receive $35 off their first bill if they’ve been referred by a friend, benefiting the person on the referring end, as they receive the same amount off their next bill.

Bright Spark Power is giving a credit of $25 when customers refer a friend, with the friend also receiving a $25 credit.

Mojo Power is rewarding new customers with a $50 credit if they are referred by a friend. Existing customers who refer their friends will also benefit from a $50 credit.

ReAmped Energy is awarding customers on the Handshake plan with a $100 anniversary credit to thank them for their loyalty. This credit will be applied to their bill after one year with the provider.

Simply Energy is also now offering 100 per cent carbon neutral energy on all its plans in Queensland for no extra cost.

There is often not much difference in price between retailers in Queensland, meaning any extra incentives can prove a helpful point of difference when comparing plans and providers. Nevertheless it is still important to review standard prices to get an idea of what you can expect to pay long after the promotion has gone.

South Australia Electricity Prices

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

SA Energy Deals

South Australians get a bad energy deal when it comes to standard prices. They also currently have few extra incentives to consider when comparing plans. Here is a selection of what’s available. These deals are current as of 1 August 2021.

South Australians that sign up to Origin’s Everyday Rewards plan will receive up to 10,000 rewards points upon sign up to a gas and electricity plan (5,000 points per plan). They can also expect to receive one extra point for every dollar spent on their bill as well as 25% GreenPower added to their tariff at no extra cost.

AGL is now offering Westpac customers a $100 pre-paid Mastercard when they sign up to the Super Saver plan. Customers will receive this gift after 30 days with AGL.

Lumo Energy customers can earn a $50 eGift card for signing up with a referral code. This applies to both the new sign up and the person who referred them.

Red Energy is a provider offering great sign-up incentives to those who can’t resist rewards points. On the Qantas Red Saver plan, new electricity sign-ups will receive 10,000 Qantas points and an additional 5,000 for signing up for gas. You also earn points going forward when bills are paid on time.

Powershop is taking $100 off the bill of new customers in SA who make the switch to the retailer. But, you better get in quick! This offer is only valid until August 5th. New Customers can also receive a $75 sign-up credit when referred through a friend. This credit is also applied to the existing customer who referred their friend.

CovaU is running a promotion in South Australia in which new customers will receive a $100 credit when signing up online. An additional $100 credit can also be earnt by signing up to a gas plan online.

SA residents looking to switch to Diamond Energy can cop a $35 credit off their first bill by signing up with a referral code. Once successful, the friend who supplied the referral will also receive $35 off their next bill.

Now available in South Australia, energy provider Nectr is offering a is offering new customers a deal they won’t want to miss; the chance to win free energy for a year! To enter, new customers simply need to sign-up on with Nectr via its online website, and then submit their best tips for saving electricity via the competition entry sheet. Two entries from SA will be awarded with a year of paid electricity from Nectr, but you better get in quick, entries close 11 September 2021. $50 credit for can also be expected for new customers who sign-up through a referral link from an existing customer. This credit is applied on the second bill.

ReAmped Energy is now offering a $100 anniversary credit to customer in SA to thank them for their loyalty. To be applicable, customers simply need to sign-up to the 'Handshake' plan and remain on it for one year.

100 per cent carbon neutral energy is now available on all Simply Energy plans in SA. There is no extra fees or opt-in steps required, ‘simply’ sign-up to a plan to get access to carbon neutral energy.

We all love a bonus, but don’t let that allure you into a bad energy deal. See how South Australia electricity retailers compare with our price comparison table.

What’s the deal with energy promotions?

Perhaps the most obvious trend to emerge from this review is that most promotions are only available online. While this is great for web-savvy consumers looking to compare the best deals, it’s not such good news for those who aren’t able to go online, or find the idea of comparing plans too daunting.

For those engaged in the energy market, there are certainly some interesting offers to consider. Red Energy arguably stands out for offering plans tailored to frequent flyers, which appear to bring a tangible value add, while Powershop’s refer a friend deal could prove profitable if you can persuade enough people to follow your lead. That said, you should be open with them about your intentions…

It’s hugely important not to get too carried away with promotions and to compare plans based on their standard pricing and conditions first. If you find two similar products and can’t decide between them, then incentives are worth considering to sweeten the deal.

Compare Electricity Providers

Original author: Monika Gudova