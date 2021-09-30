Fact Checked

When it comes to signing up to an energy plan, most of us don’t pay much attention to the fine print. It’s not until the bill arrives that people question how much they’re charged for electricity, and if the rates they are paying are reasonable. And let’s face it, nobody in New South Wales wants to pay more for power than they have to.

That’s why knowing how to spot a good electricity rate is so beneficial to your back pocket, as these charges will have the biggest impact on your power bills. It’s also important to understand that where you live plays a significant part in how much rates cost, given that there are three electricity distribution networks in NSW. This means that people in suburbs of Greater Western Sydney may pay different rates to those who live near the CBD, while those in Byron Bay will have different prices compared to customers in Newcastle.

This page is designed to give you – the customer – a better understanding of NSW electricity rates. We list charges from retailers currently operating in Sydney on the Ausgrid energy distribution network. Use our comparison tool below for specific rates available in your area.

Electricity Rates NSW

Here are the general usage rates and daily supply rates for customers in New South Wales. These electricity rates are based on residential customers who live in Sydney on the Ausgrid network. We list the rates of the cheapest published deal available on our database from each retailer for single rate tariffs only.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan General Usage Rate Daily Supply Charge AGL Super Saver 21.60¢/kWh 81.95¢/day Alinta Energy Home Deal 20.90¢/kWh 62.70¢/day Amber Electric Amber Plan 22.53¢/kWh 91.57¢/kWh Bright Spark Power Aussie Flat Rate Plan 21.50¢/kWh 89.00¢/day CovaU Energy Freedom 28.85¢/kWh 76.79¢/day Diamond Energy Everyday Renewable Saver 23.00¢/kWh 85.00¢/day Discover Energy Smart Saver 28.51¢/kWh 77.00¢/day Dodo Market Offer 21.76¢/kWh 80.00¢/day Electricity In A Box Home Anytime 21.49¢/kWh 82.37¢/day Elysian Energy Power Maximiser N/A N/A EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home 27.48¢/kWh 88.00¢/day Energy Locals Online Member 2022 20.00¢/kWh 58.00¢/day Enova Energy Community Plus 27.30¢/kWh 89.00¢/day Future X Power Smart Flat 21.94¢/kWh 88.46¢/day GloBird Energy Default Market Offer 23.32¢/kWh 132.00¢/day Glow Power Glow Power Saver 21.89¢/kWh 88.44¢/day Kogan Energy Market Offer 19.30¢/kWh 88.20¢/day Locality Planning Energy Principal Rate 23.61¢/kWh 92.90¢/day Mojo Power All Day Breakfast 19.61¢/kWh 75.66¢/day Momentum Energy Self Serve 21.70¢/kWh 80.98¢/day Nectr Online 20.13¢/kWh 81.07¢/day Origin Energy Everyday Rewards 22.50¢/kWh 72.56¢/day OVO Energy The One Plan 21.34¢/kWh 67.65¢/day Pooled Energy Market Offer 23.25¢/kWh 95.00¢/day Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat 20.43¢/kWh 78.29¢/day Powerdirect Rate Saver 22.66¢/kWh 59.96¢/day Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral 20.46¢/kWh 86.90¢/day Radian Energy Grid To Go 22.55¢/kWh 87.32¢/day ReAmped Energy Advance 17.62¢/kWh 76.45¢/day Red Energy Living Energy Saver 22.31¢/kWh 81.38¢/day Simply Energy Simply NRMA 26.86¢/kWh 94.60¢/day Social Energy Basic Plan 23.72¢/kWh 93.50¢/day Sumo Sumo Assure 20.90¢/kWh 88.55¢/day Tango Energy Home Select 19.00¢/kWh 94.00¢/day 1st Energy 1st Saver 25.26¢/kWh 108.90¢/day Basic Plan Information Documents

Compare NSW Electricity Prices

It’s important to know what energy rates you’re paying for usage and supply, but working out what these rates translate to in terms of overall power costs can be tricky. That’s why Canstar Blue does the calculations for you, so you can see what some of the cheapest deals in your area are, without having to be a mathematical genius. Based on current rates, the table below lists a selection of great deals.

Electricity usage costs (per kWh) in NSW

Energy takes up a large portion of household budgets and is an ongoing cost many of us begrudgingly pay every quarter or so. But how much does electricity cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) in NSW? At the time of publication, residential customers in NSW can expect to pay around 20 cents per kWh, however cheaper energy usage rates may become available. While these costs refer to the prices charged for consuming power, electricity usage rates only make up one section of energy bills.

Where are usage rates located on a bill?

Usage rates are normally found on the section of your bill which outlines each specific fee and charge. The below example lists the usage charge as $0.28028 or roughly 28c/kWh. In this example, the usage charge is referred to as ‘Any Time Usage’.

Electricity supply costs in NSW

Otherwise known as an electricity supply charge or daily supply fee, these costs refer to the rates customers pay just for being connected to the grid. Aside from billing homes for using power, energy retailers will also charge customers for supplying their property with electricity, usually charged as a daily cost (cents per day). Supply costs can vary considerably, but expect to pay around 80-90c/day in NSW.

Where are supply rates located on a bill?

The rate you’re charged for electricity supply is typically found in the breakdown of costs and fees section of your bill. In the below example, the supply charge is $1.11870/day. Keep in mind that supply charges may be under a different name depending on the retailer.

How to find a deal with cheap energy rates in NSW

One of the many great things about living in NSW is there are so many choices when it comes to choosing an energy provider. Finding a deal with cheap electricity rates is made much easier with our free comparison tool. All we need from you is your postcode. From here you can start comparing a range of plans, filtering product details that are important to you, including the rates you’ll pay on specific deals. Get started today.

