Origin launches EV subscription with ‘free power’ energy plan

Origin Energy has accelerated its electric vehicle (EV) offerings to motorists, launching a new salary packaged EV subscription service with a ‘free power’ energy plan fit to match.

The subscription package will allow motorists to access a brand-new EV, chosen from a select 12 models, which can be paid off on a month-to-month basis by salary packaging through their employer.

Alongside a new vehicle, eligible customers will also be given access to Origin’s new EV energy plan that awards bill-payers with five hours of free energy between 10am and 3pm and cheaper rates between 1am and 6am.

Origin’s General Manager E-Mobility Chau Le said the company’s package aimed at getting more EVs on Australian roads by reducing the upfront costs.

“We know that cost is a major barrier preventing many people from making the switch to EVs, which is why we are providing affordable and flexible alternatives to car ownership, and making it cheaper for customers to charge their vehicles,” she said.

“Origin is committed to helping get more EVs on the road, and to do this we need to make it easier and more affordable for people to get into their first EV, and then support them at all points of their EV journey.”

To get involved, customers can register their interest on Origin’s website. From here, the retailer will contact the customer’s listed employer directly and discuss arrangements for the salary packaged EV subscription plan.

For the full terms and conditions, it is best to visit the Origin website.

What’s included in the Origin EV subscription package?

Origin’s EV package is described as an ‘all-inclusive’ subscription plan for interested customers. It claims to take advantage of great tax benefits through its salary packaged approach – which basically means your subscription fees are deducted from your gross income as part of a salary sacrifice – and comes with the following perks:

Your chosen EV, picked from models such as the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Polestar 2, Volvo CX40, BMW iX1, Mini Electric and Kia EV6.

Registration, insurance, servicing, roadside assistance and tyres for your vehicle.

Access to the Origin 360 EV Energy Plan, which comes with five hours of free energy daily to help offset charging costs for motorists and encourage them to charge their vehicles during times when wholesale energy prices

According to the Origin Energy website, the packaged price for its subscriptions can cost from about $244/week to $351/week depending on the model of vehicle chosen and tax benefits eligible. These however, are available for payment on a month-to-month plan.

Please note, customers interested in taking up the 360 EV Energy Plan with Origin will need to have a smart meter installed at their property to be eligible.

I already have an EV; can I just sign up to the Origin EV Plan?

Unfortunately, Origin’s 360 EV Energy Plan is currently only available to customers who sign up to the EV subscription or purchase one of the retailer’s new smart EV chargers. Motorists with an eligible Audi e-tron however, may also be eligible for the 360 EV Energy plan, with the added bonus of 100% GreenPower for 12 months, as part of a new partnership between Origin and Audi.

For the full terms and conditions and eligibility criteria, it is best to visit the Origin Energy website.

Image credit: Zelma Brezinska/Shutterstock.com, Origin Energy website