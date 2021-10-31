It’s two of the big three energy giants up against each other – Origin and EnergyAustralia. Both are very well-known and serving millions of Aussies apiece, but does notoriety mean they’re the right choice when it comes to your electricity? Here at Canstar Blue, we’ve done the legwork for you, comparing each provider’s cheapest plans to deduce which offers the cheapest deals and rates where you live.

Since electricity bills vary considerably depending on the energy network and state in which you reside, we’ve broken down what you can expect to pay on an Origin and EnergyAustralia plan across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT. Let’s begin with a quick comparison by state. Alternatively, jump straight into our electricity comparison tool to compare plans in your area.

Origin vs EnergyAustralia – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current cheapest published deals on our database for Origin and EnergyAustralia across Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia, with any conditional discounts factored in.

Which deal is cheapest in NSW; Origin or EnergyAustralia?

In NSW, EnergyAustralia’s plan is cheaper than Origin’s most competitive offering in the state. Compare these plans and providers against a range of others in our NSW price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin Energy and EnergyAustralia on our database for NSW. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in VIC; Origin or EnergyAustralia?

In Victoria, EnergyAustralia has just come out as the cheapest of the two in this comparison. To see how these products go against others available in the state, head to our Victoria energy price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin and EnergyAustralia on our database for Victoria. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in QLD; Origin or EnergyAustralia?

In this case EnergyAustralia and Origin are neck and neck, both offering a decent amount more savings when compared to the Reference Price. Regardless, it may be worth exploring value-extras associated with each brand. See what else is on offer in South-east Queensland in our QLD cost comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin Energy and EnergyAustralia on our database for SE QLD. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in SA; Origin or EnergyAustralia?

Origin is the clear leader in terms of price in South Australia. Although there is a big difference in overall costs, just remember there are many other plans and providers available in Adelaide and surrounds – take a look at them in our SA comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin Energy and EnergyAustralia on our database for SA. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What plans are available from Origin?

Origin is Australia’s biggest energy company, with millions of customers across Australia and investment into a range of fossil fuel and renewable energy generators. It supplies customers in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory with electricity and in some cases gas. As far as the retailer’s plans go, you can expect to see plans offering unconditional discounts and a mixture of fixed and variable rate plans.

Origin Plans

Here are the staple plans available when signing up to Origin Energy. Not all of these plans are available in each state, but to check which are, input your suburb into our electricity comparison tool above.

Go: The Origin Go plan is a no lock-in contract that carries fixed rates for 12 months. This plan also comes in another variant called Everyday Rewards, which as the name suggests, offers 5,000 Everyday Rewards points. In Victoria, there is currently a small sign-up credit on offer.

The Origin Go plan is a no lock-in contract that carries fixed rates for 12 months. This plan also comes in another variant called Everyday Rewards, which as the name suggests, offers 5,000 Everyday Rewards points. In Victoria, there is currently a small sign-up credit on offer. Go Variable: By paying a slightly higher amount than the standard Go plans, customers will pay a reasonable amount off the Reference Price/VDO. This plan comes with variable rates instead of fixed rates for a benefit period of one year.

By paying a slightly higher amount than the standard Go plans, customers will pay a reasonable amount off the Reference Price/VDO. This plan comes with variable rates instead of fixed rates for a benefit period of one year. Home Assist: This plan comes with fixed rates for 12-months, plus a 12-month Allianz Emergency Home Assistance membership.

This plan comes with fixed rates for 12-months, plus a 12-month Allianz Emergency Home Assistance membership. Basic: This plan offers no conditional discounts, contract terms or exit fees. It has the highest rates of any Origin product, in line with the Reference Price in NSW, QLD and VIC and VDO in Victoria.

Origin Solar

Origin is one of the limited brands offering solar-specific plans to customers that come with some of the highest feed-in tariffs available on the market.

Solar Boost: This plan is designed for customers with solar panels. It includes a boosted feed-in tariff of between 8c/kWh and 10c/kWh, depending on your location. This plan comes with an ongoing feed-in tariff in all states aside SA, where it lasts for one year.

This plan is designed for customers with solar panels. It includes a boosted feed-in tariff of between 8c/kWh and 10c/kWh, depending on your location. This plan comes with an ongoing feed-in tariff in all states aside SA, where it lasts for one year. Solar Boost Plus: In NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and the ACT, customers who have purchased a new solar system from Origin can sign up to the Solar Boost Plus, which quite often comes with no saving off the Reference Price or VDO. In exchange, solar customers can expect to find boosted feed-in tariffs of between 10c/kWh and and 12c/kWh depending on the state they’re in. This plan has a 12 month benefit period.

Customers who chose not to be on these dedicated plans can still expect a feed-in tariff, which currently sits at 5c/kWh-7c/kWh depending on the state. See more on our solar comparison page.

What plans are available from EnergyAustralia?

Another one of Australia’s ‘big three’ power retailers, EnergyAustralia offers electricity and gas plans in NSW, VIC, SA, QLD and the ACT. As with the other major retailers, EnergyAustralia offers plans with discounts, as well as a no-discount options that come with lower base rates. Benefit periods range from 12 to 24 months, and no exit fees apply.

EnergyAustralia Plans

EnergyAustralia currently has four market offers available in Australia. All states and areas in the National Electricity Market will see the same plans on offer but with varying discounts and conditions. Here’s a rough guide of what to expect from them:

Total Plan Home: This is a fixed rate plan, which comes with an unconditional discount off usage and supply rates that applies to a 12 month benefit period.

This is a fixed rate plan, which comes with an unconditional discount off usage and supply rates that applies to a 12 month benefit period. No Frills: EnergyAustralia’s No Frills plan gives customers lower base rates to compensate for not offering any discounts or sign-up incentives. This rate has fixed rates for 12 months, and since July 1 2019, customers no longer have to set up direct debit or eBilling to be eligible to sign up.

EnergyAustralia’s No Frills plan gives customers lower base rates to compensate for not offering any discounts or sign-up incentives. This rate has fixed rates for 12 months, and since July 1 2019, customers no longer have to set up direct debit or eBilling to be eligible to sign up. Balance Plan Home: This is EnergyAustralia’s newest plan, which comes with an unconditional discount off usage and supply rates that applies to a 12 month benefit period. This is a variable rate plan.

This is EnergyAustralia’s newest plan, which comes with an unconditional discount off usage and supply rates that applies to a 12 month benefit period. This is a variable rate plan. Basic Home: Complying with the price changes that came into effect on July 1 2019, Energy Australia has launched a plan that sits equal to or near the Reference Price/VDO in the respective states. In addition this plan has no discounts, and customers who don’t shop around can easily end up on this plan.

EnergyAustralia Solar

Unlike Origin, EnergyAustralia isn’t offering those with solar panels any solar-specific products. That being said, its normal plans do still offer sometimes competitive feed-in tariffs. Here’s what you can expect in each state:

VIC: 7.1c/kWh

7.1c/kWh NSW: 7.6c/kWh

7.6c/kWh QLD: 6.6c/kWh

6.6c/kWh SA: 8.5c/kWh

8.5c/kWh ACT: 7.6c/kWh

Should I sign up to Origin or EnergyAustralia?

It’s close competition in this comparison, however both retailers have a lot to offer in terms of value-add incentives, like guaranteed discounts, occasional sign-up credits and rewards points. What’s important to mention is that while prices and rates are definitely something to consider when looking for an energy plan, it’s far from the be-all-end-all. Both retailers are long-standing, having handled millions of customers and have well-established ways of doing things, but there are a few things that separate them.

Origin has a range of solar specific products offering some of the highest feed-in tariffs available on the Australian market. Remember that these two providers are a far cry from your only options when looking at making the switch to a new electricity plan, and if you want to see what’s available in your specific area, follow the link below.

This comparison is based on a very specific household, with usage figures and postcodes detailed above. Any annual cost estimates should be considered indicative only and not an actual quote. Please use our comparison tool for information catered to your location and electricity usage estimates.

Compare Electricity Providers

Image credits: sitthichai.tum/Shutterstock.com