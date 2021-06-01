Powershop offers limited-edition cheap green energy deal

Powershop is offering customers a cheaper green energy deal for a limited time only, after a recent report from the provider revealed more Aussies are keen to support renewables.

The revitalised GreenPower Powerpack, which is only available until the end of this week, comes after Powershop’s May Climate Action Report found that one in six consumers are back shifting to renewable energy generation.

Powershop’s Chief Customer Officer Catherine Anderson said the retailer’s data highlights the demand from customers to invest more into greener energy sources as opposed to relying primarily on fossil fuels.

“The findings in our Climate Action Month Wrap Report highlighted that our customers really want to be involved in helping to fight climate action, and we saw an opportunity to empower them with how to do this in regards to their energy choices,” she said.

To help further educate Aussies on green energy in Australia, Powershop released its limited-edition GreenPower Powerpack, which offers a low GreenPower premium of 0.4c per kilowatt hour (kWh), dropped from the original price of 3.74c/kWh.

This offer is proposed to help push Aussies in the right direction towards a more sustainable energy future, by making GreenPower more financially accessible to all customers.

“GreenPower is a great solution customers have at their disposal to support Australian renewables. We wanted to give our customers the chance to engage with GreenPower by offering this special. We’re hoping that some customers who’ve never considered GreenPower before will learn a bit more and hopefully find ways to choose it in the future too,” Ms Anderson added.

Powershop’s report also found that one in five customers believe that behavioural change is the most important part of encouraging Aussies to be more eco-friendly and climate aware.

Adding GreenPower to an electricity or gas plan usually comes at an extra cost, which may act as a roadblock for many bill-payers, especially as household budgets tighten.

In fact, a recent report by Tango Energy found that while most people want greener energy, price still plays the biggest part when choosing a plan.

The limited-edition GreenPower Powerpack is a pre-paid energy plan only offered to customers in New South Wales, south east Queensland and South Australia, with the promotion ending at the end of this week.

Wait, what’s a Powerpack and how does it work?

Unlike other providers who bill you every month or quarter, Powershop allows customers to pre-purchase electricity or gas – similar to prepaid sims where a discounted rate may be available for buying in bulk. There are a variety of Powerpacks available, all of which are suited to different energy needs and circumstances.

To activate a Powerpack, customers simply head to the retailer’s website and determine a pack best suited to them before selecting the usage amount they want to pre-purchase. Powershop also have a mobile app available to download, which allows users to purchase electricity whenever they need. The best value and savings from these packs can be found when staying vigilant and comparing special deals. While Powershop does send alerts when new deals are available, customers are also encouraged to compare offers at least once a month via the app.

It should be noted that pre-purchasing power doesn’t mean the power will be shut off once you reach your limit. It may just end up costing you more as the usage rate may change from when originally purchased. Powerpacks are available in NSW, QLD and SA. Powershop have recently reverted back to billing electricity the traditional way in Victoria.

Who is Powershop?

Powershop is owned by Australian and New Zealand renewables company, Meridian Energy. Known for its carbon neutral plans, Powershop is often regarded as the greenest energy company in Australia, scoring a 9.7 rating out of 10 in the Green Electricity Guide.

Does investing in GreenPower actually support renewables?

GreenPower is a government accredited program which allows electricity providers to purchase certificates in renewable energy generators on behalf of customers. These generators contribute a renewable energy source to the electricity grid which is then sent to households and businesses across the network. In turn, this helps fuel investment in greener energy projects around Australia and the world.

It’s important to keep in mind that adding GreenPower to your electricity or gas plan won’t mean that your energy supply is completely green or from renewable sources. The energy network has a range of generators contributing to it and sending electricity in different directions at any one time so it is impossible to know exactly where your power is being sourced from. It does, however, help reduce grid reliance on coal-fired power, and in turn, helps to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

