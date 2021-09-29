It’s a David versus Goliath battle – Australia’s biggest energy retailer taking on the new, loudmouth upstart that seems to enjoy poking fun at the old, boring incumbents. We’re talking, of course, about Origin Energy and Powershop. When it comes to electricity providers, they are quite literally poles apart. But who offers the cheapest prices and the best overall value for your money? In this review, we compare electricity prices from Origin and Powershop to help you make a more informed decision about your power supply.

Before we go into detail about their electricity plans in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, let’s first set the scene by providing a little background information on both retailers and a quick price comparison of their cheapest products.

Origin vs Powershop – Cheapest Deals

Here are the current cheapest published deals on our database for Origin and Powershop across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland, with any conditional discounts factored in.

Which deal is cheapest in VIC; Origin or Powershop?

In this comparison, Powershop’s plan comes out cheaper than Origin’s. See how these costs compare to those from other electricity retailers in Melbourne with our price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for Origin and Powershop on our database for Victoria. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in NSW; Origin or Powershop?

Powershop comes out on top for New South Wales. Find out how Powershop and Origin compare to other electricity providers in NSW with our cost comparison review.

Which deal is cheapest in QLD; Origin or Powershop?

Powershop is the cheaper of the two retailers in SE QLD, taking the crown for the sunshine state. See how Origin and Powershop compare to other retailers in our price comparison report for SE QLD.

Which deal is cheapest in SA; Origin or Powershop?

Powershop comes out on top in this South Australia comparison. What’s more is that Powershop also runs short-term promotions which will benefit customers who regularly check back to ensure that they’re getting a good deal. See how Origin and Powershop compare to other providers in our price comparison report for SA.

Origin Energy

Origin is one of Australia’s biggest energy companies with millions of customers across the country and a wealth of both fossil fuel and renewable energy generation assets. Along with AGL and EnergyAustralia, Origin is currently ranked one of Australia’s ‘dirty three’ energy companies and is involved in the exploration of coal seam gas – the extraction of which is commonly known as ‘fracking’. However, Origin is also one of the biggest retailers when it comes to household solar, offering panel and storage system installation along with competitive feed-in tariff rates.

In most areas, Origin’s cheapest deal is its Everyday Rewards offering, which as the name suggests, gives members access to 5,000 Everyday Rewards points for signing up. It would appear that making life a little easier for Origin in this regard is enough to earn cheaper prices. But whether or not it’s right for retailers to only make their best deals available in this manner is a matter of opinion.

Powershop

Powershop is an export of New Zealand, where it enjoys a far bigger market share than it does in Australia. However, since moving across the ditch, the company has been making a big impression. It routinely performs well in our customer satisfaction ratings for electricity providers in Victoria. Via its parent company, Meridian Energy, Powershop owns only renewable energy assets and has an emissions intensity of zero, with all customers said to be carbon neutral. It also has the highest percentage of GreenPower customers of any retailer in the country.

Powershop also has a strong focus on online energy management tools, utilising smart meters to provide helpful usage information to customers via its online portal and smartphone app.

Now you know the basics about Origin and Powershop, let’s dive into the facts and see which company has the cheapest prices in your state.

What plans do Origin and Powershop offer?

Origin offers customers four main offers, with one offering sign-up incentives in the form of Everyday Rewards points. As we discussed, Powershop is a little different from most other retailers. While there is a plethora of promotional and future packs available from time, Powershop’s flagship product is now the 100% Carbon Neutral plan.

Origin Energy Plans

Go: This is Origin’s flagship product. It comes with decent savings off the Reference Price/VDO, and fixed rates for 12 months. The Everyday Rewards variant of this plan comes with 5,000 Everyday Rewards points for members. In Victoria, it also offers customers a small credit off their bill when signing up.

This is Origin’s flagship product. It comes with decent savings off the Reference Price/VDO, and fixed rates for 12 months. The Everyday Rewards variant of this plan comes with 5,000 Everyday Rewards points for members. In Victoria, it also offers customers a small credit off their bill when signing up. Go Variable: The Go Variable is much like the plan above in that it offers an amount off the default price, though comes with variable rates. Go Variable has a 12-month benefit period.

The Go Variable is much like the plan above in that it offers an amount off the default price, though comes with variable rates. Go Variable has a 12-month benefit period. Home Assist: With this plan, you’ll get a 12-month Emergency Home Assistance Program membership from Allianz Global Assistance.

With this plan, you’ll get a 12-month Emergency Home Assistance Program membership from Allianz Global Assistance. Basic: This is a basic electricity plan with no exit fees, contract term or discounts. The rates on this plan are in line with default pricing.

Powershop Energy Plans

100% Carbon Neutral: The 100% Carbon Neutral is a variable rate plan available to customers. It does not have a discount but it does allow customers to log in and purchase special Powerpacks with discounts. If customers choose not to purchase these Powerpacks, then usage is billed monthly and is 100% carbon offset at no extra cost.

The 100% Carbon Neutral is a variable rate plan available to customers. It does not have a discount but it does allow customers to log in and purchase special Powerpacks with discounts. If customers choose not to purchase these Powerpacks, then usage is billed monthly and is 100% carbon offset at no extra cost. Standing/Default Offer: This product is a basic electricity plan with rates in line with the default prices in each state.

Should I sign up to Origin or Powershop?

Origin and Powershop offer two very different energy retail propositions. Some customers might feel more comfortable with the familiar Origin brand name and its traditional approach to electricity supply. Others may be drawn to Powershop’s new tech-savvy take on electricity in the hope they can snag a great bargain.

Ultimately the choice is yours. If you have a comfortable understanding of electricity, then Powershop may provide good value. If you would instead rather keep engagement with your retailer to an absolute minimum, then Origin Energy might be more your style.

This comparison is based on a very specific household, with usage figures and postcodes detailed above. Any annual cost estimates should be considered indicative only and not an actual quote. Please use our comparison tool for information catered to your location and electricity usage estimates.

