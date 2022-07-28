Fact Checked

Once the kids have moved out and life has settled down, you might find your home doesn’t use as much electricity as it used to. Lower usage of course means smaller bills, but what if we told you there’s a way to save even more on your power bills?

If you’ve been stuck with the same electricity provider – like AGL or Origin – for several years without comparing other offers, chances are you’re paying too much for energy. In this article, Canstar Blue compares cheap electricity deals for seniors and pensioners, explains what to look for in a power plan, and what rebates and concessions may be available to help you lower your bills even further.

Good Energy Plans for Seniors & Pensioners

If you’re a senior or pensioner, you’re probably not using as much electricity as the younger crowd. If that’s the case, it will likely be a smart move to look for an electricity deal that has low supply charges. These are the daily charges you need to pay for each day that you’re connected to the energy network.

Electricity plans are made up of two main charges – usage and supply. Energy providers typically compensate for low supply rates with higher usage rates, and vice versa. For small households, supply charges will typically make up a higher proportion of your overall energy costs. For large households, usage charges generally make up a higher proportion of overall costs. Therefore it pays to get the cheapest rates on the charges that have the biggest impact on your hip pocket.

This being the case, it may also be a smart move to find a plan with a higher per cent off the Reference Price or Victorian Default Offer (VDO), opposed to a plan with added value incentives. If you do decide to go with a plan offering a conditional discount or extra features, it’s probably best you find an electricity plan that has a benefit period of at least two years, so you won’t lose the discount for 24 months. Some retailers even offer ongoing discounts, but don’t fall into the set and forget trap of assuming that you’re always going to be getting a great deal.

Ultimately the key to finding the right electricity plan for your needs is having a good understanding of your energy usage habits. Be sure to check your recent energy bills to find out how much power you’re using and how this compares to other households. Read on for examples of cheap energy deals in each state we have compared, or jump straight into our comparison tool to find plans in your area.

Cheap Energy Plans for Seniors & Pensioners

A cheap electricity plan for seniors and pensioners will likely have low usage charges, assuming that the household will generally not consume as much power as households with several occupants or kids, for example. With this in mind, we have trawled our energy database to show examples of the cheapest plans in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia, but you should treat these as examples only. These are not energy plans for seniors per se, but some of the cheapest deals on our database for all consumers. Use our comparison tool above for a specific comparison in your area.

Cheap Energy Deals

SA

Energy Concessions for Seniors

Each state government offers a discount to Pensioner Concession Card or Seniors Card holders. The title, value and eligibility requirements of these concessions vary from state to state, so be sure to check your state government’s website (via the links in the table below) to confirm what discounts may be available.

State Seniors Concession NSW $200 VIC 17.5% of total annual bill QLD $372.20 SA $241.63

Source: State government websites, July 2022

Additional rebates may also be available to electricity account holders with low incomes and health conditions. Visit our guide to energy rebates for further information.

Specific Energy Plans for Seniors

While the electricity plans featured above will likely be some of the cheapest deals on the market for seniors and pensioners given that they are based on low-usage households, they are not specific plans for older Australians, in that any household can sign up to them. However, it’s worth checking with your energy retailer – and any prospective ones – if they offer specific products for seniors. Below is a guide to what some energy retailers, including some of Australia’s biggest power companies, have to offer seniors and pensioners.

AGL Seniors Plans

AGL is one of the only electricity providers in Australia with specific products for seniors and pensioners. Customers in NSW, Vic, SEQ and SA can sign up to the AGL Seniors plan, which comes with low rates, plus additional sign-up credits. In this case, it applies bill credits on top of low base rates, meaning seniors will likely end up paying less than most other customers. Here are some other key takeaways:

Seniors Card holders in New South Wales can sign up to one of the AGL Seniors plans and receive rates that are relatively lower than the Reference Price. It also comes with a bonus online sign-up credit on your first bill and flexible payment options.

can sign up to one of the AGL Seniors plans and receive rates that are relatively lower than the Reference Price. It also comes with a bonus online sign-up credit on your first bill and flexible payment options. Victorian seniors can receive a plan with rates that are less than the VDO. Both electricity and gas customers will get a small sign-up credit on their first bill, in addition to flexible payment options and no fees for choosing paper bills.

seniors can receive a plan with rates that are less than the VDO. Both electricity and gas customers will get a small sign-up credit on their first bill, in addition to flexible payment options and no fees for choosing paper bills. Queensland senior customers pay rates that are considerably less than the Reference Price, while also receiving a credit off their first bill.

senior customers pay rates that are considerably less than the Reference Price, while also receiving a credit off their first bill. South Australia senior customers pay rates that are slightly less than the Reference Price, while also receiving a credit off their first bill.

All AGL Seniors members will also receive access to AGL Rewards, where they can find exclusive discounts on lifestyle products. AGL also provides a seniors offer for natural gas customers in WA, where customers receive a guaranteed discount off gas usage charges.

AGL Seniors Prices

SA

EnergyAustralia Seniors

All EnergyAustralia deals are compatible with state government senior concessions and rebates. If you currently hold a Pensioner Concession Card or Seniors Card, visit the EnergyAustralia website to have your rebate applied. To do this, you will need to make a ‘My Account’ and update your details. Once you’re done, your electricity concession should take effect immediately.

How to find the best deal on energy

Older customers are often the most loyal, but when it comes to energy supply, loyalty usually doesn’t pay. If you’ve been with the same electricity company for several years, then you are likely paying too much. The best energy deals are typically reserved for new customers, so it’s wise to regularly compare offers and see where you could save. At the very least, get in touch with your existing retailer and ask for a better deal. Also, don’t forget about your concessions. Be sure to check your power bills to make sure you’re receiving all the rebates and discounts you’re entitled to.