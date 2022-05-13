WA households to receive $400 electricity bill credit

Households in Western Australia will get a $400 credit towards their electricity bill as part of the state’s 2022-23 Budget.

The WA government announced the $400 Household Electricity Credit, which is scheduled to reach customers living on the Synergy and Horizon Power networks from July 2022.

“The cost of living will be a major focus of the Budget because we have managed the finances well over the last five years,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

“Every other state in Australia is in deficit and racking up big debt bills. We’re doing the opposite … and that gives room to do more in terms of cost of living.”

The cash giveaway is expected to cost the government around $450 million, but will paid by the state’s whopping $7 billion surplus.

A similar one-off power bill credit worth $600 was given to WA households back in 2020, aimed to help ease financial stress as a result of the pandemic.

The $400 Household Electricity Credit will provide Western Australians with some level of comfort, particularly as inflation wreaks havoc on many household budgets, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane said.

“With the cost of living rising, a bill reduction of any kind is welcome news to consumers,” he said.

Eligibility criteria and guidelines are still to be confirmed by the WA government.

The McGowan Government also announced a new electric vehicle (EV) support package, which will see motorists receive a $3,500 rebate for purchasing an EV to the value of $70,000 or less.

A road-user tax, similar to that implemented in Victoria last year, is also expected to be introduced for EV drivers in WA come 2027.

Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com