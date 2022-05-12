Fact Checked

As the mercury falls and Aussies begin to dust off their heaters, it’s time to think ahead about your winter energy bill.

To help customers better understand their electricity and gas usage for this coming winter, we have calculated the hourly running costs for different types of heaters. This guide will also explore which heater might be best for your home and what you can do to reduce your power bills this winter.

Winter Heater Running Costs

While there’s no ‘one price fits all’ scenario when it comes to winter heating costs, we’ve down our best to outline how much each type of heater will set you back below. Keep in mind these pricing calculations are indicative only and may not be correct to your situation.

Gas Heater Running Costs

To calculate the running costs of gas heaters, we will assume an average gas usage rate specific to each capital city. For simplicity, we also assume the heater is operating at its maximum capacity. To determine the costs added to your energy bill over winter, we will assume the heater is used for three hours a day over 90 days (approximately three months of winter). Finally, we assume usage costs are based on an annual gas usage of 14,900 Megajoules (MJ).

Room Size Capacity Average Hourly Gas Consumption (MJ) Total Consumption (MJ) Brisbane Sydney Adelaide Perth Melbourne Canberra Small 2.9-4.2kW 15 4,050 $150 $109 $170 $522 $109 $146 Medium 3.4-6.6kW 20 5,400 $200 $146 $227 $697 $146 $194 Large 5.2-8.2kW 25 6,750 $250 $182 $284 $871 $182 $243

General guide only. Source: www.canstar.com.au – 11/05/2022. Average energy consumption figures based on a sample of convection and radiant-convection indoor gas heaters for the highest output level (for multi-level output). Usage cost estimates based on average gas usage costs – 2.7 c/MJ in Sydney, 2.7 c/MJ in Melbourne, 3.7 c/MJ in Brisbane, 4.2 c/MJ in Adelaide, 12.9 c/MJ in Perth, and 3.6 c/MJ in Canberra. Average usage costs are based on rates on Canstar’s database available for an annual usage of 14,900 MJ.

As you can see, running a gas heater over winter can inflate your overall energy costs, adding between $109 and $871, depending on a variety of circumstances, like your location, room size and heater capacity. Regardless, that’s a lot of extra money spent on power bills to keep warm!

Electric Heater Running Costs

To work out the running costs of electric heaters, we will assume an average electricity usage rate specific to each capital city. Again, we assume the heater is operating at its maximum output for three hours a day over a 90-day period. We’ve also assumed an average hourly electricity consumption (kWh) for each type of electric heater.

Type Average Hourly Electricity Consumption (kWh) Total Consumption (kWh) Brisbane Darwin Sydney Adelaide Perth Melbourne Hobart Canberra Radiant Bar 2 540 $121 $144 $136 $171 $158 $115 $119 $129 Ceramic 2 540 $121 $144 $136 $171 $158 $115 $119 $129 Fan 2.1 567 $127 $151 $143 $180 $166 $121 $125 $135 Oil Column 2.1 567 $127 $151 $143 $180 $166 $121 $125 $135 Panel or Convection 1.9 513 $115 $137 $129 $163 $150 $109 $113 $122

General guide only. Source: www.canstar.com.au – 11/05/2022. Average energy consumption figures based on a sample of indoor electric heaters across heater type for the highest output level (for multi-level heaters). Usage cost estimates based on average electricity usage costs – 25.2 c/kWh in Sydney, 21.3 c/kWh in Melbourne, 22.4 c/kWh in Brisbane, 31.7 c/kWh in Adelaide, 29.3 c/kWh in Perth, 22.1 c/kWh in Hobart, 26.7 c/kWh in Darwin and 23.8 c/kWh in Canberra. Average usage costs are based on rates on Canstar’s database available for an annual usage of 4,200 kWh, with the exception of Perth which is based on the Synergy Home Plan (A1) tariff and Darwin which is based on the Jacana Energy Everyday Home tariff.

Much like gas heaters, electric heaters can also prove to be power guzzlers during the cooler months, adding between $109 and $180 to energy costs depending on the type of heater.

Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner Running Costs

It’s important to note that there are three bands of energy ratings – cold, average and hot – for climate zones in Australia. For example, Melbourne is in a cold climate zone, Sydney is an average climate zone and Brisbane in a hot climate zone. Each climate zone assumes different average annual energy consumption. In the table below, we assume a standard annual electricity usage of 4,200kWh. Again, we assume the air conditioner operates three hours a day over a 90-day period.

Room Size Capacity Average Annual Energy Consumption (kWh) Brisbane (Hot) Darwin (Hot) Sydney (Average) Adelaide (Average) Perth (Average) Melbourne (Cold) Hobart (Cold) Canberra (Cold) Small 2.9-4.2kW 66 (Hot)

436 (Average)

1,181 (Cold) $15 $18 $110 $138 $128 $252 $261 $281 Medium 3.4-6.6kW 94 (Hot)

635 (Average)

1,732 (Cold) $21 $25 $160 $201 $186 $369 $383 $412 Large 5.2-8.2kW 130 (Hot)

892 (Average)

2,448 (Cold) $29 $35 $225 $283 $261 $521 $541 $583

General guide only. Source: www.canstar.com.au – 11/05/2022. Average energy consumption figures based on reverse cycle, non-ducted, single split system air conditioners listed in the Commonwealth of Australia E3 Program’s Registration database. Capacity based on rated heating capacity at 7°C. Usage cost estimates based on average electricity usage costs – 25.2 c/kWh in Sydney, 21.3 c/kWh in Melbourne, 22.4 c/kWh in Brisbane, 31.7 c/kWh in Adelaide, 29.3 c/kWh in Perth, 22.1 c/kWh in Hobart, 26.7 c/kWh in Darwin and 23.8 c/kWh in Canberra. Average usage costs are based on rates on Canstar’s database available for an annual usage of 4,200 kWh, with the exception of Perth which is based on the Synergy Home Plan (A1) tariff and Darwin which is based on the Jacana Energy Everyday Home tariff. ^Climate zones based on the new Zoned Energy Rating Label for air conditioner models imported or supplied after 1 April 2020.

According to our calculations, reverse cycle air conditioners were cheaper to run than gas or electric heaters over the winter period in hot climate zones, like Brisbane and Darwin. Conversely, running the A/C for heating in cooler climate zones could be a costly decision over a 90-day period. Keep in mind, other variables such as personal usage habits and rates will impact your winter energy running costs.

Types of Heaters

There are a variety of heaters available. The main types that we will look at are electric heaters, gas heaters and reverse-cycle air conditioners. Each type is available in a range of different models listed below.

Gas Heaters

Convection

Radiant-convection

Portable Electric Heaters

Fan heaters

Panel and convector heaters

Radiant bar heaters

Oil-filled column heaters

Tower heaters

Split System Air Conditioners

Model sizes generally vary from 3kW to 10kW

How to calculate heater running costs

To calculate your heater’s running cost, look for a label that describes its capacity or input power requirement. You will also need to have aWn energy bill handy to see what usage rate you’re paying for electricity or natural gas. Alternatively, you can find your rates by checking your retailer’s energy price fact sheets.

Once you have this information, you can estimate your heater’s running usage costs by multiplying its input requirement by your energy usage rate. For example, let’s say an electric fan heater consumes 2kW of electricity. With a usage rate of 30c per kWh, the running cost is, therefore, 60c per hour (2kWh x 30c).

What is the best type of heater?

There is plenty to choose from for those in the market for a heater. Here is a quick rundown of the different types of heaters and some of the pros and cons.

Gas Heaters

Gas heaters are generally a little cheaper to run than electric heaters. Gas heaters are also a lot more responsive and capable of heating large areas in just a few moments. The downside is that gas heaters are generally a little more expensive to purchase. They may also produce harmful waste gases such as carbon monoxide. As a result, Australian laws require certain indoor gas heaters to have a flue installed to vent the dangerous gas. This reduces their portability.

Convection gas heaters draw in the cold air and heat it up using a gas-powered element. It then evenly disperses this heat throughout the room. A convection-radiant element is similar, but the element is slightly more exposed. This results in more focused heating.

Electric Portable Heaters

Electric heaters are cheap to purchase, however they can be quite expensive to run. They are ideal for heating small spaces and should be used sparingly to avoid an electricity bill blowout. As we mentioned above, there are several types of electric heaters.

Convection and panel heaters : These heaters draw in cold air, heat it using an internal element, and disperse the warm air evenly throughout the room. Panel heaters are a type of convection heater that is generally light, extremely portable, and sometimes even wall-mountable.

: These heaters draw in cold air, heat it using an internal element, and disperse the warm air evenly throughout the room. Panel heaters are a type of convection heater that is generally light, extremely portable, and sometimes even wall-mountable. Fan heaters : These are designed to blow hot air at a targeted location and can be perfect for individual use. These fans are cheap to purchase and cost relatively little to run.

: These are designed to blow hot air at a targeted location and can be perfect for individual use. These fans are cheap to purchase and cost relatively little to run. Oil-filled column heaters : These heaters use electricity to heat oil inside a sealed column. This heat is then transferred to the rest of the room. Column heaters

: These heaters use electricity to heat oil inside a sealed column. This heat is then transferred to the rest of the room. Tower heaters: These heaters are effective only within a few square metres, so they are most suitable for bedrooms or small living areas. Tower fans usually have a myriad of settings to suit your needs.

Reverse Cycle Air Conditioners

Reverse-cycle air conditioners are an effective way to keep your home at a comfortable temperature all year round. They are available in a range of capacities between 3.5kW and 10kW. It is important to find the right size for your home. If your system is too small, the system will struggle to effectively warm or cool your home. Conversely, if the system is too large, you’ll have spent more than you needed on an excessively large system.

Finding the right air conditioner for your home depends on a myriad of factors, including ceiling height, window size, insulation and of course, room size. For this reason, you should always get a quote from a professional before purchasing a new air conditioner. As a general guide, the below table indicates what size air conditioner is appropriate for your home.

Room Size Heating Capacity Cooling Capacity 9m2 3.2kW 2.5kW 25m2 4.3kW 3.5kW 30m2 3.7kW – 6kW 3.5kW – 5.0kW 40m2 6.0kW – 7.2kW 5.0kW – 6.0kW 45m2 7.2kW – 8.0kW 6.0kW – 7.1kW 50m2 8.0kW – 9.0kW 7.1kW – 8.0kW

Source: Air Conditioner Buying Guide, Harvey Norman

It is also important to consider the energy efficiency star ratings. Reverse-cycle air conditioners usually have two different star ratings – one to represent cooling efficiency and one for heating. The more stars that an air conditioner has, the more energy-efficient it is and the cheaper it will be to run. While energy-efficient models are generally more expensive to purchase upfront, there will be potential savings in the long term.

How to save on energy this winter

Keeping warm this winter doesn’t have to break the bank – it is a trade-off between costs and comfort. Ideally, you should set your heater as low as you comfortably can. Be sure to check that all the windows and doors are closed to make sure you’re trapping in the precious heat. If you have a reverse-direction ceiling fan, this can also be used to circulate the warm air through the home. As hot air rises, a ceiling fan on a low setting can tremendously boost heating effectiveness. Finally, make sure you don’t leave the heater running when no one is using it.

Consider that for every degree warmer you set your heater, the more it is going to cost you. Likewise, the longer that heater is running, the larger your energy bill will be.

Of course, if you’re paying too much for electricity and gas, then you’re already paying too much for heating. If you haven’t compared energy companies in some time, now is the time to see what your options are and if you can find a better deal.

