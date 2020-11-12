Aussies have long-known AGL as one of the country’s biggest providers of gas and electricity, but the energy giant has now made the jump into the telco world with a range of flexible and competitive NBN plans.

AGL has launched three unlimited data NBN options, all of which offer no lock-in contracts and no setup fees. The best part? Bundle your AGL broadband plan with an AGL energy product, and you’ll score a hefty $15 monthly discount.

The plans are offered across the Home Basic (NBN 25), Home Standard (NBN 50) and Home Fast (NBN 100) speed tiers, which means there’s options to suit individuals, couples, families and larger households. AGL is citing typical evening download speeds of 19Mbps for Home Basic, 38Mbps for Home Standard and 76Mbps for Home Fast.

AGL’s standard NBN plans begin at $75 per month, but you’ll receive a $15 monthly discount if you also have an AGL natural gas or electricity plan. This brings the price down to $60 per month for Home Basic, $65 for Home Standard, and $80 for Home Fast.

AGL NBN Prices

AGL bundle discounts

To qualify for bundle pricing, all AGL plans need to be under the same name, and your AGL energy plan will need to stay active – if you cancel your plan or switch providers, you’ll lose your NBN discount.

While all plans are contract-free, staying connected for a full 12 months means AGL will waive the cost of its pre-configured modem, normally valued at $96 (charged at $8 per month). If you’ve purchased an AGL modem, but decide to cancel your plan within 12 months, you’ll need to pay the remaining modem cost; however, you’re free to also bring your own compatible NBN modem to all AGL plans.

How does AGL NBN compare?

With the $15 price cut applied, AGL’s NBN plans are some of the most competitive on the market, particularly if you’re looking for an affordable high-speed option. AGL’s discounted NBN 100 plan sits at $80 per month, putting it on par with the cheapest NBN 100 deals from brands such as Dodo, TPG and Southern Phone.

All these providers currently offer discounted NBN 100 around the $80 per month mark, but with a catch: the price drop is only for a limited time. Dodo’s plan is priced at $80 for your first 12 months ($85 ongoing), TPG is discounted to $79.99 for six months (then $89.99 thereafter), and Southern Phone offers NBN 100 for $79 for 12 months (then $95 per month).

Most of these plans are contract-free, so you’re able to switch to a cheaper option once your plan’s discount expires. However, if you’re looking for a great deal long-term, AGL’s discounted NBN offers some of the most affordable pricing across not only NBN 100, but also NBN 25 and NBN 50.

Of course, this discount relies on customers also committing to a gas or electricity plan with AGL. If you’re already a happy AGL energy customer, and you’re looking for a better broadband deal, a switch to AGL NBN is absolutely worth considering. But if you’re not currently with AGL, you may want to compare energy plans and prices first to determine if making the jump is the best option for you budget and usage needs.

Compare NBN Plans

If you’re shopping around for a new NBN plan, we’ve compiled a range of options from the four major speed tiers in the below tables.

NBN 100

NBN 50

NBN 25

Why is AGL getting involved with the NBN anyway?

AGL’s move into telco services has been expected for some time, especially after the company acquired NBN challenger Southern Phone almost a year ago. It’s thought AGL will also launch mobile phone products in the near future.

According to Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, it’s all about the energy giant diversifying its product offerings to attract new customers, but also give existing customers a reason to stay.

“For the energy companies, keeping hold of existing customers in a now hugely competitive market is almost more important than signing up new ones,” he said. “Offering multiple services with attractive discounts is a good way to ensure they are less likely to switch away.

“AGL follows energy rival Origin in launching NBN products, while the likes of Dodo and Sumo have built their own models around offering telco and energy services. These companies will all talk up the convenience of getting all utilities with the same provider, but just make sure you’re getting a good deal on each individual service, otherwise you could be paying too much for that convenience.”