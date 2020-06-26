NBN Deal: Get $60 off select NBN plans with Kogan

If you’re shopping around for a new NBN plan, you’ll always find a good deal or two. Kogan is the latest major provider to reveal an awesome deal on its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, with savings of up to $60 on offer.

If you sign up with Kogan’s Gold plan, you will receive $10 off every month for six months, with the price reverting after the six month period – a total saving of $60.

It’s a similar story with Kogan’s Silver plan, with $8 off every month for the first six months, meaning savings of $48.

The deals are valid until the offer is withdrawn. Likewise with Kogan’s Bronze NBN 25 plan, which has its own discount. The Bronze plan has $6 off for the first six months, so savings of $36.

Kogan hasn’t said when the deals will end, but it’s not one to be missed! It’s a lot of money to be saving on an NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan in particular.

How can I get this deal?

You’ll need to sign up for one of the valid Kogan NBN plans before the offer is withdrawn. Below we’ve provided links to Kogan’s site.

Should I get Kogan NBN?

If you’re in a big household or you’re big on downloading content, these Kogan discounts might be right for you. Saving $60 over the first six months isn’t something every Internet Service Provider offers, and even without the discount, Kogan’s prices are very reasonable. The same can be said for Kogan’s NBN 25 plan, which also sits at a reasonable price, with $6 off every month for the first six months, coming out to a total saving of $36.

Kogan’s plans are fairly risk-free, with no lock-in contracts and $0 activation fee. The most you might spend outside of the month-to-month NBN service is on the provided modem, which starts at a reasonable price of $69.

Kogan also has a lot to offer as far as bonuses go. Kogan’s “Internet Price Pledge” says that if you find a better price from a major provider on the same NBN plan, Kogan will give you back double the difference – provided that you stay connected on a Kogan NBN plan for at least a month. For the sake of claiming, Kogan considers Telstra, TPG, Optus, Dodo, iiNet, iPrimus and Internode to be major providers.

Kogan also rewards customers using Qantas Frequent Flyer points. With your Qantas Frequent Flyer account is linked, you can earn 1 Qantas Point for every $2 spent with Kogan Internet.

