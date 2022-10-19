How to move internet to a new house

Moving house? Getting your internet across can be a high-priority task, so read on with Canstar Blue to unpack the ins and outs of moving your internet to a new house.

When moving house, it means moving your internet, and moving internet can seem to be a tricky process. But with how crucial being connected is, even going a few hours without internet can be a major roadblock. Fortunately, we’ve put together this handy guide to ensure your move is a breeze. So read on to answer any questions or queries you might have on moving your internet to a new house.

Moving your internet to a new house via your telcos’ moving service

Most major telcos have a dedicated moving service to get your internet hooked up at your next space.

Move with Telstra

Telstra has three tiers of moving options, including Standard, Premium, and Platinum. The Standard tier is free for Telstra customers and involves a self-installation process. This allows broadband and all Telstra home phones to be connected.

The Premium package means a Telstra technician will come to your residence and reconnect your broadband and one Telstra home phone, as well as any five eligible devices to your Wi-Fi network. This option will set you back $240.

Telstra’s final option is the Platinum tier, which costs $399. This gets all your tech connected with ongoing support, as well as all the benefits of the Premium option. What sets it apart is the one month of helpdesk support, as well as the in-home ‘get the most from your tech’ consultation.

Move with Optus

Optus has an incredibly simple moving process. Simply lodge a request via the online relocation site, and the Optus team will send you next steps within the coming days.

Move with another telco

The majority of other telcos have ‘moving house’ services, however the most efficient way to find out how you can get your internet service to a new house is by emailing, live-chatting, or calling the telco. This may be the first point-of-call in the relocation process anyway, so a call is always a good option.

Is moving internet to a new house expensive?

Generally, a fee will be attached to the relocation if a technician is required to come to the residence. This may differ between each telco, however. Telstra offers a $0 option for moving your internet, while TPG charges $99.95 if you’re out of contract, so be sure to check your telcos’ website for more information.

Are there any complications to moving internet?

NBN connection types differ from house to house, and so you may need to check which NBN speeds are available to you at your new residence. For example, you may be on a broadband plan that has NBN 100 speeds at your old place, but your new house may only be able to access NBN 50 speeds. Be sure to check out which speeds your new residence are capable of before you move.

How long will I have to wait for my internet to move over?

Some telcos offer same-day relocation, however this will usually cost a fair chunk of money, so be prepared to wait anywhere from three to five business days. Some telcos like Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone have 4G modems for NBN customers, meaning you can access 4G internet while you’re waiting for your NBN connection to get sorted. Again, checking your telco’s website for wait times is your best bet at understanding how long you’ll be without broadband connection.

Switch NBN plans

