Two Apple Watches Announced: The Apple Watch Series 6 & the SE

‘Apple Christmas’might be all over the place this year, and while we’re still yet to hear anything official about the iPhone 12 beyond it coming in October, there’s still been some great technology announced overnight (September 16) at Apple’s September event – and the new Apple Watches took centre stage.

There’s two Apple Watches on the way, not just the one usual release from Apple. Rather there’s the new high-tech and high-price Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, and a new budget model, the SE, perfect for anyone that doesn’t want to throw too much cash at Apple.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get to it.

The Apple Watch Series 6 – iPhone’s new high-spec counterpart

If you’re all about the newest and best technology Apple has to offer, then last night would have certainly satisfied, as would the Apple Watch Series 6 itself. Building on the technology found in last year’s Series 5, the Series 6 features welcome changes to performance, some great colours, and an interesting blood oxygen sensor for fitness-oriented users.

It’s got the same basic design as its other Watch counterparts – a glass square on a band – but this year’s version will include Apple’s new S6 chipset: a dual-core chip, which performs 20% faster according to Apple.

On top of this faster speed, the Series 6 brings with it blood oxygen sensing. With the sensor sitting on the bottom of the device where it meets the skin, you can measure your blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, and track your fitness. The Watch also has automatic handwashing detection, as do watchOS 7 devices.

You’ll be able to order the Watch Series 6 in Blue and Product RED, along with Graphite and Yellow Gold, with a huge variety of loops to choose from. The Series 6 will cost AU $599 and up for the WiFi/GPS-only version, and from $749 for WiFi and cellular connectivity, and will be available in Australia from September 18.

The Apple Watch SE: An affordable Smart Watch from Apple

If spending lots of money isn’t your style, but you’re still interested in picking up a Smart Watch from Apple, and don’t want to get an older model, the SE is made for you. The SE uses technology found in the Series 5, notably the processor, design and heart rate monitor, and has all of the same features as its Series counterparts without all the expensive additions. Despite this it has the same accelerometer and gyroscope as the Series 6

The SE will be available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey, all aluminium, with a huge variety of loops to choose from. The SE is priced from AU $429 for WiFi/GPS, and $499 for WiFi and cellular, and will be available in Australia from September 18.

