Best Samsung Phone in 2022: Which one is right for you?

The Samsung range of phones can be daunting to approach, so let Canstar Blue unpack the best overall, small, and budget phones.

Samsung has worked its way into not just being a competitor of Apple’s iPhone series, but hosting its own viable smartphone range. Since 2009, the Samsung smartphones have been getting stronger, quicker, as well as pulling away from iPhone with their own unique features. So let Canstar Blue run through the best overall, best small, and best budget Samsung Phone to make your decision that much easier.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – the best overall Samsung phone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the current top of the range at the time of writing, and there’s plenty of reasons why.

The 6.8-inch body of the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a massive one terabyte. The device comes in Burgundy, Green, Phantom White, and Phantom Black, however thanks to the online exclusives range, the S22 Ultra is also available in Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

The 4nm chip is Samsung’s processing weapon, which allows for stunningly clear photos, optimised scrolling, and a smooth gaming experience. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate helps to keep the glare-resistant display running smooth. Super Fast Charging and Wireless PowerShare mean you can charge your own device incredibly fast, as well as harnessing the ability to give your friends a boost.

The S22 Ultra’s camera shines in the darkness, with an incredibly strong low-light mode. This pairs well with its top-of-the-range zoom feature, as well as a 108MP main sensor.

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Samsung Galaxy S22 – the best small Samsung phone

Apple is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to the small phone range, given most other brands don’t delve into that market. In terms of Samsung phones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is your best bet at a small phone. It may not be tiny, but it’s smaller than other Samsung phones.

The 6.1-inch screen fits well in an adult hand, with storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB available. Its screen has the same 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra making for smooth and seamless scrolling.

The cameras are certainly a step down from the S22 Ultra, however. A 50MP main sensor is a significant downgrade from the S22 Ultra’s 108MP, while the ultra-wide and telephoto sensors are a nice inclusion. The processing power of the S22 bats above its weight, however the S22 may be a better option if size, or lack thereof, is important to you.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G – the best budget Samsung phone

Arguably the most crucial category with the cost of living, the best budget Samsung phone is the Galaxy A33 5G. As its name suggests, the A33 is 5G compatible, ushering in the new era of superfast connection. Its Octa-core processor ensures multi-tasking is a breeze, and 128GB of storage is a major plus, with an extra 1TB possible through its microSD card port.

The A33 5G is also exceptionally water and dust-resistant, meaning its 6.4-inch display can be submerged under one metre of water for 30 minutes and still be operable. The screen takes a slight hit compared to the S22 range, with a 90Hz display refresh.

The four-camera photography system means there’s a lens for every situation, however the quality may not be up to scratch compared to the S22 Ultra or newer iPhones. A 48MP main camera is nothing to turn your nose up at however. On a budget, the A33 5G does incredibly well.

Which Samsung phones are currently available to purchase?

Samsung has a wide range of smartphones available to purchase, which are as follows:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy 21 FE 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A52

Which Samsung phone should I buy?

Much like many other big purchases, the Samsung phone that’s right for you is dependent on a variety of factors. Setting a budget is important, and valuing what’s crucial to you as a user can save a lot of stress in the future. As always, setting aside time to truly assess what works for you is the most important part in the purchasing process.

Samsung reviews



Photo Credits: Framesira