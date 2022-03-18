What is the cheapest Samsung phone in Australia?

The clear competitor to iPhone’s reign over the smartphone market, Samsung has managed to produce a vast array of smartphones that fit a range of demographics. As much praise as the high-end Samsung models have received in recent years, the more affordable devices have been proven to pack a similar punch to the premium range. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out what the best and cheapest Samsung phone is.

What is the cheapest Samsung phone?

The cheapest Samsung smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is currently on sale through the manufacturer for $249. The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch Infinity display, a quad camera, eight hours of battery life, an option of 2, 3, 4 or 6GB of RAM and 32, 64 or 128GB of storage and is available in either blue or black. It was first released in 2021 as the successor to the Galaxy A11, and is currently the only model available from the seventh generation A series.

You will have to search specifically for the A12 on the Samsung website, otherwise the cheapest phone the site directs you to is the Galaxy A22 5G, the next model up in the range. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was first brought out in 2021, as a part of an expansion within their mid-tier range. It sells for $349 and features a 6.6 inch display, an eight hour battery life, 4GB RAM and an option of 64GB or 128 GB of storage. What sets it apart from the A12 is its bigger size, improved display and higher megapixel camera. The storage and RAM choices within the A22 range also mean you will be getting a range of great quality features in a high functioning phone, instead of shopping around within the A12 range.

Samsung’s seventh generation Galaxy A series has the cheapest price range of Samsung products, and is marketed as the company’s most accessible device line-up. Even though the series was only released in 2020-2021, a lot of the models have stopped being produced and are only available through a limited offering of third-party retailers, or second-hand mobile stores.

Included in the Samsung Galaxy A range are:

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A52

What is the best Samsung phone?

The current top of the range for Samsung is its Galaxy S22 line, featuring its latest model the Galaxy S22 Ultra, released in early 2022, which retails for $1,849. The release of the model was so anticipated it was even brought in with an exclusive, international unboxing event. The hefty price tag comes with an impressive range of specs including Samsung’s purported fastest chip processor ever, low-light photograph capabilities, intuitive battery functions and a built-in pen that is supposedly so sensitive it can translate your scribbles into legible digital text. On the outside, the device is reported to be super strong, with an enforced aluminium frame and screen and is pretty water and dust resistant, allowing you to clean the house or get caught in a shower without worrying about the phone or the pen.

Available in-store colours include Burgundy, Green, Phantom White and Phantom Black. The online exclusive version of the Ultra comes in Graphite, Sky Blue and Red.

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What is the cheapest premium Samsung phone?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the pick of the premium phones if you’re on a budget, and there’s plenty of reasons why. The Samsung 21 FE is lower-priced version of the Galaxy S21 series. The FE comes with premium features, .

The device comes in a 6.4-inch body with a 1080 by 2400-pixel resolution screen. You can pick it up in either 128GB or 256GB capacities, with the 128GB model coming in at $999. Despite the plethora of premium features crammed into the S21 FE 5G, the standout feature is the battery life. The 4500mAh battery gives you tens upon tens of hours of calling, texting, watching, or scrolling.

The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Where to buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy phone?

The more recent the phone model, the more likely you are to find it variety of places. That isn’t to say you cannot pick up an older model at a stores like JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and Dick Smith or through a telco like Optus.

Samsung phone deals

Samsung phones are available to buy both outright, and through a phone plan with major telcos like Optus, Vodafone, Telstra and Woolworths Mobile.

What is in the Samsung range?

The current offering within the Samsung range is pretty vast. It caters for people who are looking to spend a small amount in return for a simple, functioning model, right up to those who are willing to shell out thousands for a top of the range gadget. Included in the seventh generation series, which is the current range selling through Samsung, are the Galaxy A, Galaxy Z and Galaxy S. While most of these are available through the manufacturer, some (particularly in the older range) may only be available at second hand electrical shops or at telco retailers.

Galaxy A

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy Z

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Galaxy S

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S21S+ 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra (Online only)

Should I buy a Samsung phone?

Samsung’s phone range is constantly evolving and upgrading its specs and features, which means that even if you invest in a mid-tier to lower tier phone, you are reaping the benefits of a company that puts value in consistent quality. If you are willing to pay absolute top dollar, you will receive a phone that matches your price expectations. However, if you aren’t that splash cash way inclined, and prefer to low-ball, you can still be pretty confident that you will be buying into a device that will provide you with all the basics, and a little gloss on the side.



Photo Credit: Karlis Dambrans