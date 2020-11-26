Looking to find some great value for money on a phone plan, but still want the coverage of the Telstra mobile network? Several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) operate on the Telstra network across Australia, and plans from these telcos are often cheaper – or with more data for your money – than what you would expect from Telstra itself.

So, keen to find out what kind of value you can get from a Telstra network MVNO? Let’s take a look at a selection of standout prepaid and postpaid phone plans from telcos on the Telstra network.

Numobile Small prepaid plan

Numobile is a prepaid plan provider with Telstra 3G and 4G network coverage, offering a simple selection of three plans. Its cheapest, the Small plan, is $15 over a ‘month’ (30 day) expiry, and includes 3GB of data. You’ll also get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus a data bank of up to 200GB of data.

Boost Mobile $20 Prepaid plan

Perhaps one of the most well-known MVNOs using the Telstra network, Boost Mobile has been operating in Australia for 20 years. The $20 Prepaid plan is the cheapest Boost plan on the 28-day expiry period and includes unlimited standard national calls and SMS along with 5GB of data, some international call inclusions, and data-free streaming of Apple Music (you’ll still need an Apple Music subscription). Boost is also the only MVNO to use the full Telstra 3G and 4G mobile network (other telcos use parts of the networks, and might not have 100% Telstra coverage).

Belong Regular 10GB SIM Only postpaid plan

Belong is a postpaid plan provider using parts of Telstra’s 3G and 4G networks, and is also operated by Telstra. There are just two plans to choose from, the cheapest of which is the $25 plan with 10GB of data. You’ll also get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus there is unlimited data banking available.

Woolworths Mobile $35 postpaid plan

Woolworths Mobile is one of the few telcos around to offer choices for customers with prepaid, postpaid and phone-on-a-plan options available, and you’ll have access to the 3G and 4G Telstra networks. The $35 month-to-month postpaid plan includes 35GB of data, unlimited standard national calls and SMS, unlimited standard international calls and texts to 22 select countries, plus you’ll up to 200GB of data banking included.

TeleChoice TC 40 postpaid plan

TeleChoice has one of the widest range of postpaid plans around with month-to-month, 12-month, 24-month and ‘pre-pay’ postpaid plans on offer. The TC 40 plan is a month-to-month postpaid plan for $40 per month with 42GB of data included, plus unlimited standard national calls and text and Telstra 3G and 4G mobile network coverage.

Telstra Medium postpaid plan

While Telstra is not as cheap as some of the above mentioned providers, there are of course benefits of choosing a Telstra phone plan that you can’t get from the MVNOs operating on the network. While Boost Mobile does have access to the full 3G and 4G Telstra networks, MVNOs currently don’t have access to the growing Telstra 5G network – this is reserved for Telstra plans only. So if you want Telstra 5G network access, your options are quite limited. You will need to sign up to the Medium, Large or Extra Large postpaid plans as the Small plan does not include 5G network access.

The Medium plan is month-to-month and includes access to 5G, plus a generous 80GB of high-speed data. Telstra doesn’t charge for excess data, so if you go over your 80GB allowance, you’ll be able to continue using your phone’s data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps. You’ll also have access to data-free streaming of Apple Music and data-free sports streaming including the AFL and NRL.

Is Telstra the best mobile network?

Telstra does undoubtedly have the widest-reaching mobile network, with its 4GX network coverage reaching 99.2% of the population and covering 2.5 million square kilometres. However, the Optus network isn’t far behind with its 3G and 4G networks reaching 98.5% of the population. As for 5G, Telstra was the first network to switch 5G on and does have the widest 5G network coverage. So, if you are looking for access to 5G, a Telstra plan might be at the top of your list.

While there are MVNOs that use the Telstra mobile networks, as we’ve already covered in this guide, most providers (with the exception of Boost) will only have access to parts of these networks. Before you sign up to any telco, you should always check the mobile coverage map on that telco’s website to ensure that the areas you frequent — your home and surrounding area, along with where you work — have network coverage. For those living in the cities or more populated areas, you’ll most likely have access to the widest coverage, and therefore the freedom to switch to a cheaper MVNO. For those living in more regional and remote areas, checking what coverage is available to you is essential before signing up to a phone plan, especially plans with the smaller providers.

All in all, Telstra does cover more of the population than any network and its 5G network has progressed further than those of Optus and Vodafone. However, if you don’t rely solely on Telstra for your network coverage, it’s still worth comparing phone plans from a wider range of providers. Many of the MVNOs that operate on the Optus network offer some competitive prices, especially if you’re after a cheap phone plan. Keep in mind what your budget is and preferred data inclusions, and compare a wide range of plans that fit this criteria to find the best phone plan to suit your needs.