Interested in scoring a hot deal on a SIM-only phone plan? Right now is a really good time to be shopping around, with a range of providers offering deals that could slash your monthly cost and increase your monthly data allowance.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals on the market right now below, to make comparing around easier for you. Some of these deals end soon, whereas others are valid until withdrawn, so have a browse before you miss out!

Moose Mobile – Save up to $84 on select phone plans

Starting off our list of phone plan deals to not miss in the July-August period is Moose Mobile, a telco that offers great value on plans all year round and discounts from time to time. Right now, you can get 35% off two of Moose Mobile’s month-to-month phone plans for 12 months (although after 12 months, the price returns to the normal listed monthly cost). This deal doesn’t have an end date, so the offer is valid until withdrawn and is only available to new customers. Here are the two plans:

$15.80 month-to-month plan: $9.80 for 6GB per month over 12 months, $15.80 thereafter (Save $72)

$9.80 for 6GB per month over 12 months, $15.80 thereafter (Save $72) $23.80 month-to-month plan: $16.80 for 20GB per month over 12 months, $23.80 thereafter (Save $84)

You can find the two plans in the table below, along with Moose Mobile’s other postpaid plans.

The following table shows selected Moose Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Woolworths Mobile – Save $30 over your first three months

Next up is Woolworths Mobile, the telco offshoot of the ‘fresh food people’, and a brand no stranger to a good deal or a bargain. Right now, Woolworths Mobile is offering a $10 discount on its 40GB phone plan over your first three months, saving you $30 in total. This means you’ll only have to pay $25 per month over those first three months, however, the price reverts to normal after this period ($35 per month).

This offer ends on August 11 and is only available to new customers. Extra perks available on these plans include Woolworths Mobile’s 300GB data bank bonus, plus 10% off a single Woolies shop per month (up to $50). You can find Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans in the table below.

Telstra prepaid – Save $20 and get 60GB bonus data

As Australia’s largest telco, Telstra doesn’t always offer the same savings as its smaller competitors, but that doesn’t mean it shies away from deals completely. Right now, you can get $20 off Telstra’s 20GB prepaid plan, bringing the cost of the first month down to only $20 (was $40). This offer ends on August 10 and is only available to new customers.

What’s more with this plan is that you get 20GB of extra data for your first three recharges (includes the first month), bumping your data up to 40GB per month over the first three months. Telstra hasn’t indicated when this bonus data offer is ending, although it’s also available on more expensive plans: you can get an extra 20GB data on the $60 40GB 28-day plan, and an extra 25GB data on the $150 60GB six-month plan.

Prepaid customers might be interested in Telstra’s continuous data rollover, allowing you to store any unused data in an uncapped data bank, as long as you’re recharging before your expiry date. You can find prepaid Telstra plans in the table below.

iiNet and Internode – $20 for 55GB per month for six months

Normally seen solely as internet providers, iiNet and Internode are offering all of their phone plans with 50% off for the first six months for a limited time. You might notice that the plans from these providers are near identical – that’s because they’re both owned by TPG, which is not offering this deal on its own mobile plans.

This deal includes iiNet and Internode’s large 55GB plan which is normally $39.99, bringing the price down to $19.99 per month for six months. No end date for this deal has been indicated by either provider, but the offer is only available to new customers. Additionally, if you couple your $29.99 per month iiNet mobile plan with an iiNet internet plan, you can also score yourself 80GB of bonus mobile data. Terms apply. Here are all of the deals below:

$19.99 month-to-month plan: $10 for 8GB per month over six months, $19.99 thereafter (Save $60)

$10 for 8GB per month over six months, $19.99 thereafter (Save $60) $24.99 month-to-month plan: $12.50 for 16GB per month over six months, then $24.99 thereafter (Save $75)

$12.50 for 16GB per month over six months, then $24.99 thereafter (Save $75) $29.99 month-to-month plan: $15 for 40GB per month over six months, then $29.99 thereafter (Save $90)

$15 for 40GB per month over six months, then $29.99 thereafter (Save $90) $39.99 month-to-month plan: $20 for 55GB per month over six months, then $39.99 thereafter (Save $120)

You can find iiNet plans in the table below.

Boost Mobile – Save $27 on a 37GB prepaid SIM

Last but not least, Boost Mobile is offering its normal 20GB 28-day SIM with two special offers attached – the first being a discount that brings it down to just $9 for your first month (save $27), and the second being 17GB bonus data on your first three recharges (including your first month). If you’ve been thinking about trying Boost Mobile out, this is a pretty good deal, especially if you’re after a large data allowance.

The discount offer ends on August 9, whereas the extra data offer ends on September 27. These deals are only available to new customers. Boost Mobile customers might be interested in its continuous data rollover perk (allowing you to save any data you haven’t used in a month in an uncapped data bank, provided you recharge before the expiry date), along with data-free Apple Music streaming.

If you’re interested in checking out this deal, you can find Boost Mobile plans in the table below.

Prepaid and postpaid phone plans

If you’re interested in the above offers, but want to compare around to make sure you’re getting the right deal, check out the table below. You’ll find a wide variety of plans from prepaid and postpaid plan providers across Australia.