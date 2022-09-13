Get half-price mobile plans with TPG, iiNet and Internode

As cost-of-living expenses soar, the last thing Australians want to be doing is shelling out on mobile plans. Fortunately, the TPG Telecom group has the remedy – for the next six months at least.

TPG, iiNet, and Internode will be offering a half-price discount on all of their mobile SIM-only plans for the first six months. The deal is only available to new customers of the telcos, however keeping your number is a breeze if you’re looking to switch.

TPG Telecom’s half-off deal

New customers can shave half the price off their phone plan if they’re new to TPG, iiNet, or Internode, with deals that are looking to ease the worries of the rising cost of living. This means the $25 per month mobile plan with 25GB of data from TPG will cost just $12.50 per month for the first six months. This amounts to a saving of $75 for half a year – not too shabby.

Plans from iiNet and Internode have similar prices for data inclusions, so choosing the $19.99 per month plan with 8GB of data from either iiNet or Internode, will set you back $10 per month for those first six months, with a total of $60 in savings.

These deals end October 26, 2022 across all the aforementioned telcos, unless withdrawn. Terms apply.

These phone plans also feature unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with no lock-in contracts. As a bonus, all three telcos are offering the option to ‘trial’ the 5G network on the two most expensive plans, which uses Vodafone’s 5G network.

TPG phone plans

iiNet phone plans

Save on your phone plan fees with AGL

If these three telcos don’t have the plan you’re looking for, AGL is offering a similar discount to customers, however you must be an existing AGL energy customer to be eligible.

