Samsung’s hot new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are now available to pre-order, with the range set to appear in stores on August 11. If you’re planning to pick up the Note 20 on a telco plan, Vodafone has announced its offers and prices for Samsung’s newest premium smartphones.

Vodafone is offering the Galaxy Note 20 4G and 5G, as well as the 5G Note 20 Ultra in 256GB and 512GB sizes. All new phones come available on payment plans of 12, 24, or 36 months, which can be paired with Vodafone’s month-to-month postpaid mobile plans.

Vodafone deals and offers

Vodafone is throwing in a pair of the new Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319) with all pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Order the standard Note 20, and you’ll get a pair of Galaxy Buds+, valued at $299. This offer is available through to 20 August, 2020.

If you’re planning to buy your new Galaxy Note through Vodafone, be aware that the telco currently isn’t offering online pre-orders for either device. You’ll still to order your Note 20 in store or over the phone on 1300 300 404, or wait until each phone arrives in store on August 11.

Vodafone plans and prices

Further down the page we’ve listed the device prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones available from Vodafone over 12, 24 and 36-month payment periods.

If you’d like a quick snapshot of Note 20 plans available from Vodafone (not including device costs), the following table shows postpaid SIM-only Vodafone plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Vodafone Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Like Optus and Telstra, Vodafone separates phone payments from your monthly mobile plan, giving you flexibility to switch between SIM-only plans as needed without impacting the device payments.

The Note 20 range comes available from Vodafone on interest-free payment plans of either 12 months, 24 months, or 36 months. The total cost of the device is the same no matter which plan option you pick, but your monthly payment will vary depending on the length of your repayment term.

Vodafone Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G:

12 months: $117.41 per month (total cost $1,408.92)

$117.41 per month (total cost $1,408.92) 24 months: $58.70 per month (total cost $1,408.80)

$58.70 per month (total cost $1,408.80) 36 months: $39.13 per month (total cost $1,408.68)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G:

12 months: $129.91 per month (total cost $1,558.92)

$129.91 per month (total cost $1,558.92) 24 months: $64.95 per month (total cost $1,558.80)

$64.95 per month (total cost $1,558.80) 36 months: $43.30 per month (total cost $1,558.80)

Vodafone Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

12 months: $159.08 per month (total cost $1,908.96)

$159.08 per month (total cost $1,908.96) 24 months: $79.54 per month (total cost $1,908.96)

$79.54 per month (total cost $1,908.96) 36 months: $53.02 per month (total cost $1,908.72)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

12 months: $175.75 per month (total cost $2,109)

$175.75 per month (total cost $2,109) 24 months: $87.87 per month (total cost $2,108.88)

$87.87 per month (total cost $2,108.88) 36 months: $58.58 per month (total cost $2,108.88)

All the above prices are for your phone payment only: you need to add them on to your Vodafone Red Plus plan to get the total monthly cost. Although your device payments require a contract, all Vodafone plans are on a month-to-month basis, so you can switch between plans monthly without penalties or fees.

Advertisement

Why choose Vodafone?

Customers can combine their new Galaxy Note 20 with any of Vodafone’s Red Plus monthly postpaid plans. Red Plus plans start from $40 per month for 10GB of high speed data, plus unlimited 1.5Mbps data to prevent overage fees, and go up to $80 with a huge 150GB of fast-speed data (and unlimited capped-speed data).

Depending on your choice of Vodafone plan, you can also score unlimited international calls to selected countries each month, as well as capped call minutes to other destinations. Bonus data and loyalty discounts are frequently available, and Vodafone is currently offering new customers a free 12-month Amazon Prime subscription, provided you remain connected for a full year. All of these plans are compatible with Vodafone’s $5 overseas roaming, and customers can bundle multiple plans and products under one account for savings of up to 20%.

Vodafone and 5G

Vodafone is in the process of rolling out its 5G mobile network across major cities, but it’s still early days for the service. If you’re planning to pick up a 5G-capable Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on a Vodafone plan, be aware that you may need to wait for 5G coverage in your area. However, you’ll still be able to access Vodafone 4G on both devices.

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 plans