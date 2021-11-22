If you’re thinking of investing in solar but have no idea where to begin, then you’ve come to the right place. With such a big upfront cost, installing the best solar system for your needs can be a tricky proposition, especially as there are so many companies claiming to offer a similar range of products and services. By way of a guide, we’ve compiled a list of solar installers in Sydney that’ll give you a general overview of installation costs as well as the variety of brands and systems on offer.

Solar Installers Sydney

Here are some solar panel installers servicing the greater Sydney area. Please note there may be other solar companies operating in your neighbourhood.

ADS Solar

Arise Solar

Aussie Hybrid Solar

Beyond Solar

Bradford Energy

EPS

Fair Value Solar

Global Solar World

Green Ultimate Pty Ltd

Hills Solar

Infinite Energy

Isolux Solar

Natural Solar

Origin Energy

Regen Power

RK Solar & Consulting Services Smart Energy Answers

Solahart

Solaray Energy

Solargain

Solar Galaxy

Solaright

Solar Mission Australia

Solar Ocean

SolarPath

Solarpro

Solar Secure

Solar Vertex

Space Solar

Sun Max Solar

Sync Energy

What should I look for in a solar installation company?

Your solar needs will depend on a number of personal circumstances such as your household location, size, roof positioning, budget and what you’re aiming to achieve by installing solar. The solar installation company you choose should be able to recommend a range of products that best suit your needs while also detailing the approximate costs involved.

It’s best to ring around a few companies for multiple quotes, and to keep tabs on how each solar installer deals with your request. That way you can assess whether their level of customer service is up to scratch. You can compare a number of leading solar installers in our annual review.

We’ve listed some major solar installers in Sydney below with details that may help you reach a purchase decision.

Beyond Solar

Beyond Solar is a Sydney-founded company with almost two decades of experience in the industry. This brand claims to be Australia’s number one renewable energy retailer, which goes beyond just selling solar, but also providing customers with energy storage and optimisation technology.

In conjunction with selling individual products, Beyond Solar also sells packages to suit a variety of household needs. Some of the solar panel brands sold by this installer are Jinko, QCells, Astroenergy, LG and Trina, while it also retails solar inverters and batteries from a few household names, like Tesla and Enphase.

Contact number: (02) 8074 0759

(02) 8074 0759 Email: info@beyondsolar.com.au

Bradford Energy

Bradford Energy is one of the country’s oldest and well-known solar installers, providing storage solutions to homes and businesses for more than 80 years. Some of this company’s accolades include an extended warranty on certain solar panels as well as offering award-winning monitoring technology that allows customers to tap into a range of insights.

Not only does Bradford sell panels, it also couples PV systems with solar inverters and batteries to maximise performance and household efficiency. Some of the brands on offer include the famed Tesla Powerwall 2 battery, SolarEdge inverter and HiKu Canadian panels.

Contact number: 1800 332 332

1800 332 332 Email: Online enquiry form via the Bradford Energy website

Infinite Energy

With offices all over Australia, Infinite Energy claim to be committed to providing customers with cleaner and more affordable power. Infinite Energy offer a range of solar packages, including battery storage, inverters and electric vehicle chargers for residential and commercial customers. Other areas of expertise include solar for embedded networks as well as live monitoring systems for users to tap into real-time insights of their systems.

Some of the solar product brands on offer include the sonnenBatterie, Tesla Powerwall 2, Fronius, SolarEdge, Enphase, SunPower and Canadian Solar. Infinite Energy also provide heat pumps and solar hot water systems for those after a one-stop shop installer.

Contact number: 1300 074 669

1300 074 669 Email: enquiries@infiniteenergy.com.au

Natural Solar

Marketed as a trusted and partnered brand of Australia’s renewable energy industry, Natural Solar provides services to customers after solutions to their residential and commercial needs, as well as for developers. Natural Solar is one of the biggest names in the solar business, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Expect the big solar brands on offer, including batteries, inverters, panels and monitoring platforms. Some of these include Tesla, sonnen, CanadianSolar, Hyundai Solar, SunPower and Q Cells.

Contact number: 1300 060 928

1300 060 928 Email: Online enquiry form via the Natural Solar website

Origin Energy

Retailer and solar installation specialist Origin Energy offers consumers three PV systems to suit a range of household needs. Customers can choose between the Advantage, Premium and Premium Plus solar systems, which are differentiated by inverter and panel brands, along with price points.

Expect to see solar batteries and higher feed-in tariffs for Sydneysiders available only to those who have their system installed by Origin Energy. Some of the product brands include Goodwe, JA Solar, Fronius, Trina Solar, LG and Tesla.

Contact number: 13 24 61

13 24 61 Email: Online enquiry form via the Origin Energy website

Regen Power

Regen Power is an award-winning solar installation company with more than 15 years’ experience in the game. Like many solar specialists, Regen Power offers packages to suit a wide variety of needs, including budget-friendly and premium options. The company also claims to have a dedicated support team to help customers post installation.

Notable solar products on offer are from brands like Fronius, Tesla, Mono Perc, Sungrow, ABB, SMA Sunny Boy and SolarEdge. Regen Power also provides off-grid capabilities, pool pump solutions and live monitoring technology.

Contact number: (02) 8077 4232

(02) 8077 4232 Email: nsw@regenpower.com

Smart Energy Answers

Spruiking solar solutions for residential and commercial purposes is Smart Energy Answers, a renewables-focused company keen on delivering ‘cutting edge sustainable technologies.’ Smart Energy Answers’ head office is located in Castle Hill, Sydney, and provide a range of panels, storage units and power management systems.

Some of the solar brands listed on its website include Tesla, sonnen, Sungrow, LG, Fronius, Hyundai, Astronergy, Senec and Canadian Solar. Smart Energy Answers also provide a solar support hub where customers can contact the company for any after sales enquiries.

Contact number: 1300 732 679

1300 732 679 Email: info@smartenergyanswers.com.au

Solahart

Solahart is already a well-known solar water heating provider but also doubles as a solar system installer for residential and business customers. With a rich history dating back to the 1950s, Solahart is one of the most recognised brands in the industry. Solahart claims to use the best quality inverters along with its reputable Silhouette panels, that have ‘anti-reflective glass and textured cells for greater sunlight absorption.’

Residential customers can expect solar product brands from the likes of Solahart SunCell, FIMER, GoodWe, SolarEdge, Tesla and BYD Solar. Solahart can also help out with heat pumps, solar hot water systems and home energy management technology.

Contact number: 1300 721 984

1300 721 984 Email: sydney@solahart.com.au

Solargain

Solargain operates across most of Australia, with its Sydney headquarters based in Bella Vista. It is regarded as one of the country’s largest solar installation companies, founded in 1995 as a plumbing business and then expanding into the retail solar industry.

Since its founding, Solargain has made a name for itself through delivering quality services and products to customers, and was rated as best for solar panel installation by Canstar Blue in its 2021 review. Solargain installs solar brands like Huawei, Growatt, Sungrow, Fronius, SolarEdge, SunPower, Trina Solar, JinkoSolar, Q Cells, LG and Tesla.

Contact number: 1300 670 531

1300 670 531 Email: info@solargain.com.au

Solarpro

Solarpro has all a customer’s needs for panels, batteries, electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar pool heating. Offering solar systems to suit a variety of residential and business needs, Solarpro claims to offer superior customer service that’s coupled with a wide range of innovative solutions to maximise the benefits of solar energy.

Its solar range includes names like LG, SolarEdge, Suntech, Tesla, Redback and Sungrow. Solarpro also offers microinverters and its solar systems are designed to suit a number of household consumption needs, from basic setups right through to specifc systems tailored to EV owners.

Contact number: (02) 9453 1485

(02) 9453 1485 Email: info@solarpro.com.au

Solar Secure

Another accredited retailer and installer is Solar Secure, an award-winning company that’s big on providing an exceptional customer experience, at least according to its website. Like many Sydney solar installers, Solar Secure offers packages that can be tailored in size and output according to specific needs.

Some of the solar brands it retails are Redback, Alpha ESS, sonnen, Tesla, Seraphim, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Astronergy, Growatt, Solis Inverters, SMA, ABB, Fronius and LG. Solar Secure has a 25-year guaranteed panel performance warranty as well as workmanship warranties.

Contact number: 1300 867 328

1300 867 328 Email: info@solar-secure.com.au

Space Solar

Space Solar is recognised as one of Sydney’s leading solar panel installers with more than 10,000 installations, and backed by a decade of experience. For residential and commercial solar systems, Space Solar offers panels, batteries and inverters, as well as off-grid capabilities for those looking to become less reliant on the networks.

Products available from Space Solar include Honey M, LG, LONGi Solar, Q-Cells, Seraphim, BYD, Enphase, sonnen, Senec, Growatt, Fronius, SolarEdge, SMA Sunny Boy and Sungrow. Space Solar offers Sydney residents simple installations right through to state-of-the-art complex installs packed with the latest monitoring technology on the market.

Contact number: 1300 713 998

1300 713 998 Email: info@spacesolar.com.au

Sync Energy

Sydney customers can look at Sync Energy for all their rooftop solar needs, slinging deals that can be tailored to individual circumstances. Sync Energy has multiple industry accreditations and also operates across most of Australia. The company’s core message to potential solar consumers is not to compromise on quality.

Sync Energy installs the best solar brands, like Growatt, Fronius, Tesla, and Risen Solar, as well as offering a 24-hour after-sales service. From consultations to solutions and installation to monitoring, Sync Energy claims to pride itself on making a difference to its customers.

Contact number: 1300 509 130

1300 509 130 Email: Online enquiry form via the Sync Energy website

Solar Plans & Prices NSW

Solar Plans & Prices NSW