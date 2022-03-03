Cheers! Dan Murphy’s using solar power to cool its drinks

Liquor merchant Dan Murphy’s has celebrated its commitment to renewable energy by proudly unveiling a new-look logo on the roof of one of its Adelaide stores, and it’s pretty genius.

The Dan Murphy’s Brickworks store in Torrensville switched to solar late last year as part of the company’s sustainability strategy. And by 2030, the beer and wine retailer is planning to power its nationwide business with 100 per cent renewables.

‘Now the sun helps cool our drinks’ is the slogan next to Dan’s iconic logo sporting a pair of sunglasses – a project that took four painters more than 225 hours to complete!

Tyson Holbery, Dan Murphy’s national renewal operations manager, said the company is moving towards a cleaner future, and this cheery design next to its 160 solar panel system represents that vision.

“We wanted to celebrate our solar power success in South Australia,” he said. “Currently, 65 per cent of our 20 Dan Murphy’s stores in South Australia are powered by solar energy, and by the end of the financial year, we are on track to have 85 per cent of our stores having made the switch.”

The alcohol chain’s parent company, Endeavour Group, claims 20 per cent of Australia’s Dan Murphy’s stores have solar power, generating 7,034 megawatts of electricity per year – equivalent of the average power use of 1,236 households.

“We are making our stores more sustainable, and energy use is a big part of our efforts,” Mr Holbery said.

The Endeavour Energy Group also aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

For more information on consuming alcohol responsibly, refer to the government guidelines.

Image credits: Scott Kenneth Brodie/Shutterstock.com, ecogeneration