The best horror movies on BINGE to watch this Halloween

It’s October, which means spooky season has officially come knocking on our door (trick or treat, anyone?). And for true fans of the holiday, Halloween isn’t just a singular day — it’s 31 days of pumpkin carving, jump-scares, haunted houses, and re-watching Hocus Pocus purely for SJP. That also means 31—at the very least—horror movies that make you want to hide under your doona and call your mum.

If you’re running out of movie ideas to fill those 31 days, then don’t sweat it. Canstar Blue has taken the liberty of raiding BINGE’s entire catalogue of horror, and handpicking (in our opinion) the very best. Of course, you can enjoy these horror movies all year round, but watching it over Halloween makes it extra spooky, trust us. Find out which movies made the cut, and get ready to sleep with the lights on.

Below are, in this author’s opinion, the top horror movies currently available on BINGE.

The Lighthouse

Split

The Conjuring

The Shining

Psycho

Zombieland

The Purge

The Shallows

The Lighthouse

R-Patz can do no wrong (no, not even Twilight) and so The Lighthouse was always bound to be a winner. That, and it was directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch) and also stars Willem Dafoe (Platoon), with the film itself exploring the perils and mania of isolation. The film follows Pattinson and Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity whilst they are trapped living on a remote and mysterious island in New England in the 1890s. It’s horror at its very bleakest.

Split

Ever made a bad decision, and blamed it on ‘not feeling like yourself?’ That is pretty much the premise of this movie, as we follow Kevin (James McAvoy) and his multiple personalities — 23, in fact. Things go from bad to worse when Kevin and his other troublesome personalities – including Dennis, Patricia and Hedwig – kidnap three teenagers, who have to work against the clock to free themselves before Kevin’s horrific 24th personality is unveiled. Oh, and it’s directed by M. Night Shyamalan, so expect a few twists along the way.

The Conjuring

There would be no list without the classic horror film, The Conjuring. When the film was released back in 2013, it was met with critical acclaim and audiences around the world praised director James Wan for his creativity. What many didn’t know was that the story is actually based on a true story (we’re sorry, we know this makes this even scarier) of couple Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively) who are noted paranormal investigators. The movie follows the pair as they are called to a family living in a farmhouse in Rhode Island who are being terrorised by a ‘dark presence’, and things (obviously) go south.

The Shining

This makes the cut purely because it’s widely regarded as one of the best horror movies of all times — and we agree. The Jack Nicholson-led film (based loosely on King of Horror Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name) follows a family who head to an isolated hotel for the winter (that’s where all the good horrors begin, right?). A fresh-faced Nicholson, along with his wife and his gifted son (who poses a mysterious power known as “The Shining”) all begin to lose it as a sinister presence seeps through the hotel. That’s all we’ll say — because if you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat.

Psycho

If you’re looking to give yourself (or someone else that desperately needs it) a horror ‘moviecation’, then look no further than the Mother of horror films: Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 Psycho. Of course, you’d have to be living under a rock to not have seen that shower scene, but many people have yet to sit down and actually watch the black and white masterpiece in full. The film itself follows secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who is on the run after embezzling money from her employer’s client. Going on the run literally never works out in films, and things get pretty grim quickly after Marion checks into the Bates Motel and meets a quiet young man named Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) who is more than what he seems.

Zombieland

Sometimes you just need a chuckle to get you through a hearty night of watching horror films, and cult classic Zombieland is just that: the perfect mid-marathon treat between intense shower killings and dark presences. Jesse Eisenburg stars as a nerdy college student who has somehow managed to survive the zombie apocalypse that has wiped out the majority of the United States. On a quest from Austin, Texas to his hometown in Ohio, he encounters a tough, gun-carrying redneck (played by the Woody Harrelson) and sisters (Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin), becoming an unlikely ‘family’ as they band together to trek across the country in search of sanctuary.

The Purge

The concept of The Purge is absolutely terrifying — and all we can say is thank god the real world hasn’t come to this. The movie basically follows the idea that, after a problem with overcrowded prisons, the US government introduced ‘Purge Day’; where any and all crime, including murder, becomes legal. Anyone with half a brain spends the entire year preparing for the night and installing locks and security systems on every inch of their homes. This is the usual go for wealthy family the Sandin’s — until one year, when son Charlie lets a man on the run seek refuge in their home. A kind act, but now the man’s killers are after all of them. Do they throw the man to the wolves, or risk life and wait out the Purge?

The Shallows

At first glance The Shallows may look like Serena Van Der Woodsen on vacation at her parent’s holiday house in the Hamptons, but please, don’t be fooled. Blake Lively takes on the role of a very serious surfer/medical student who travels to a secluded beach in Mexico. Whilst surfing in what local’s call ‘paradise’, she is attacked by a Great White shark and becomes stranded on a rock in the middle of the ocean. With high tide on its way, she has 200m to swim back to shore — and a shark she’d preferably like to avoid.

If you’re in the mood for more horror, you can always check out what Netflix has to offer, or you can check out what other movies and shows BINGE has to help you get to sleep after a horror movie marathon.

Photo credit: Stock-Asso/shutterstock.com