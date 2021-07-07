Are you tired of Netflix and want to fire up Stan instead? If so, you’re in luck, because Stan is home to some of the best TV shows and new movies currently available in Australia. Stan is Australia’s home grown answer to Netflix, and in many cases has an edge over its US rival:

It starts at just $10 per month and its top-tier plan is cheaper than Netflix’s top tier plan

It has hot programs like Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, plus classics such as Seinfeld and 30 Rock

It has a plethora of popular Aussie and UK shows and films

In fact, there’s so much great content on Stan that you could easily spend hours trawling through the library deciding what to watch. So we’ve narrowed down some of the best shows and films to cure your boredom and streaming addiction, trying to include something for everyone.

Best TV shows on Stan

Search Party

Search Party is the satire of the decade. Yep, I said it. You might recognise a familiar face in Aalia Shawkwat from Arrested Development, but her new show Search Party puts her in an entirely different light. When Chantal disappears, a group of her former college classmates’ band together to find her. Dora, Portia, Elliot and Drew encapsulate the worst of the millennial stereotypes; they are entitled, rude and self-absorbed, but they are determined to find their missing acquaintance. What starts out as an exercise in vanity in the search for hero’s glory, soon turns dark when the group stumbles across something too big for their abilities.

Back to Life

Back to Life follows Miri, a woman who has just been released from prison after an 18-year stint behind bars, and her struggles fitting back into regular life. Moving back to the small seaside town where she grew up, Miri looks to rekindle friendships and relationships she left behind, as well as deal with the public scrutiny as word gets back about her return. Despite the dark tones, it adds classic British comedy to the situation, making it a lot more light-hearted than it first sounds.

Eden

An Aussie thriller, Eden sees Scout return to her hometown of Eden during her study break, only to find that her best friend, Hedwig, is a completely changed person, and the town feels more sinister. After a night out, Hedwig goes missing, with Scout and the rest of the town setting out to look for her. The series works backwards, meaning they’ll be plenty of twists and turns, along with the stunning Australian landscape.

Intergalactic

If you’re a fan of Orange is the New Black and space, then Intergalactic may be the show for you. Starring Savannah Steyn as Ash Harper, a galactic pilot and police officer who falls on the wrong side of the law and is set to space prison, only to find that the other convicts stage a takeover soon after her arrival. Now on the run, Harper must decide which side to take.

Girls5Eva

In the same vein as The Lonely Island’s Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping, Girls5Eva is a satirical look at one-hit wonder bands as they try to stay in the limelight. With Tina Fey as an executive producer and a range of musically-talented cast members, Girls5Eva looks to take a tongue-in-cheek approach to what can be a very serious industry.

Bloods

If you needed a light-hearted approach to medicine, you’re in luck, with Bloods turning on the siren to give us a clean bill of health. The show follows Maleek (Samson Kayo), a fast-talking paramedic who enjoys what he does, and tries to have as much fun along the way. However, his mojo is impacted when he gets a new partner, Wendy (Jane Horrocks), an overly-friendly middle-aged divorcee who’s new to the job. But, along with saving a few lives, they seem to keep their friendship alive too, with a healthy dose of prescription-strength laughs.

Back to Stan shows

It’s a Sin

If you’re in the mood to ugly cry, It’s a Sin is for you. Created by Russell T Davis (Queer as Folk), the five-part series explores the lives of a group of young gay men who move to London in the early 1980s — and the beginning of the AIDs epidemic that is sweeping the world. The lives of Richie (Olly Alexander from Years & Years), Roscoe (Omari Douglas), Colin (newcomer Callum Scott Howells) and their best friend Jill (Lydia West) are tested by the new virus on the rise — one which that no one, not even themselves, believes is a real threat.

Bump

This Australian 10-part miniseries is the embodiment of good Aussie comedy drama. Created by national treasure Claudia Karvan (Doctor Doctor, Puberty Blues) and Kelsey Munro, Bump follows the life of Oly (newcomer Nathalie Morris), an ambitious and high-achieving 16-year-old girl attending high school in Sydney’s inner west, and her family (her mother played by Karvan). Their lives are transformed when Oly and her classmate Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) become unexpected parents overnight — the pregnancy and birth a total surprise to everyone — and both families are forced to come together. Bump is a story of unplanned motherhood, family collision, and getting through high school with a baby strapped to your back.

Your Honor

Bryan Cranston is back to his old tricks, seven years after the conclusion of the Emmy-award winning and beloved Breaking Bad. But this time, instead of cooking meth inside an RV and running away from the law, Cranston is a highly regarded judge abusing the law from the inside. Named Michael, he is a New Orleans judge who goes to extreme lengths to protect his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) from jail after he discovers he was responsible for a hit-and-run. Things begin to spiral out of control when its revealed that the hit-and-run victim was the son of a crime boss (played by Michael Stuhlburg). The family wants revenge, and as Michael vows to keep Adam safe, the line between protection and illegal begins to blur. Your Honour asks the question, how far would a parent go for their child?

Gangs of London

Now we know where John Shelby went — he left Peaky Blinders to become Sean Wallace in the UK’s latest hit, Gangs of London. Joe Cole, who starred as Tommy Shelby’s younger brother, has made the impressive switch to leading man in Gangs of London, playing an impulsive young man who is forced to take over the family business when his father, the most powerful criminal in London, is assassinated. Sean, a hothead who is smarter than he looks, is forced to adjust to life as the new head of the powerful Wallace crime family and find his feet among criminal organisations, gang rivals and undercover police officers in present-day London.

Grey’s Anatomy

It’s the show that will literally never end — yet we’re still scrubbing up to catch the latest drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Grey’s Anatomy is officially entering its 17th season (yes, you read that right) and even though McDreamy and McSteamy are no longer in the OR, there’s still plenty of action inside Meredith Grey’s anatomy to keep you entertained (and crying). If you’re not familiar with the show (you’ve got approximately 363 hours of tragedy to catch up on), Grey’s Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes back in 2005 and follows titular character Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as she walks in the footsteps of her famous mother and begins a surgical internship at Seattle Grace (later Grey Sloan Memorial) Hospital.

Condor

If you liked Bodyguard, you’ll love Stan’s exclusive thriller spy series Condor. Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and its 1975 film adaptation, Condor follows young CIA analyst Joe Turner (played by Max Irons) who secretly joins the company to reform from the inside. However, when everyone in his office is massacred by professional killers, the brilliant mind is forced to leave the computer and walk into battle with some of the most dangerous people in the world. With no field experience, Joe has to do everything in his power to stay alive long enough to get to the bottom of the conspiracy that killed (almost) everyone he knew. Season two premieres in November, 2020, so you better get started.

The Flash

The Flash is a rare example of a spin-off show doing just as well as its predecessor. From the ever-popular Arrow came The Flash­­ — the show all about Barry Allen, or The Flash (played by Grant Gustin from Glee). After a devastating accident in the S.T.A.R. Labs, police forensic investigator Barry is struck by lightning and finds himself stuck in a coma for nine months. After he (eventually) awakens, he realises that he’s gained superhuman speed as a result of the chemicals in the explosion, and now lives to fight off criminals and supervillains in the Arrowverse.

Love Life

This Anna Kendrick anthropology series is a fresh spin on the classic rom-com. Each season of Love Life, in which Kendrick stars in the first as Darby Carter, charts the main character’s journey across their love life, from first love to ‘forever soulmate’. In season one we see Darby as she arrives in New York, fresh out of college as an art history graduate, and follow her throughout her life as she navigates dating in the Big Apple. She also shares an apartment with two friends Sara (Zoe Chao) and Mallory (Sasha Compere), whose lives and romantic conquests weave in with Darby’s. Love Life is a fluffy, easy watch on a Sunday afternoon with the gals.

Killing Eve

What happens when you combine a highly skilled spy and one of the world’s most psychotic and skilled assassins? The answer is no normal cat-and-mouse chase, but one full of mutual lust and obsession between two women — and one of the most exciting relationships on television right now. Sandra Oh stars as Eve Polastri, who is recruited for an off-the-books assignment with MI6 to track down the Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) – and she tracks her down all right. Season one and two are available to stream on Stan now, and season three should be on its way soon.

Best movies on Stan

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Beasts of the Southern Wild follows six-year-old Hushpuppy and her father Wink, who live on an island in the Louisiana bayou, in a place where everything in nature has a role. But when the weather turns, the bayou becomes a dangerous place, with a prehistoric creature called an ‘auroch’ unleashed on the residents, forcing Hushpuppy and her community to fight for survival. It’s a chilling tale about the balance of nature, and sure to give you food for thought as well as some entertainment.

I Used to Go Here

I Used to Go Here sees Kate Conklin (played by Gillian Jacobs of Community fame), a published author who is returning to her college to give a presentation on writing and the publishing industry. However, at the same time, her personal life is in shambles after her engagement is called off, and her book tour is cancelled due to poor sales, seeing Kate spiral as she struggles with her success and what wisdom she can pass on.

The Flood

An Australian film exploring the harsh truths of Indigenous life in World War II Australia, The Flood follows the story of Jarah and Waru as they meet and are separated in a tumultuous time. Written and directed by Victoria Wharfe McIntyre (with the film her directorial debut), The Flood is a western-style movie with an Australian twist, with cinematography showing off the Kangaroo Valley in NSW.

I Am Greta

Greta Thunberg is a household name, spearheading many environmental discussions and inspiring the younger generation to take action. I Am Greta is a documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the person behind the activist, and how she – and her family – deals with her social anxiety as well as the mounting pressure and criticism that is often placed on her young shoulders.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Almost 30 years after their last journey, Bill & Ted are back on the big screen with another (excellent) adventure, this time to write the prophesied song before all time and space are destroyed. After failing to write the song in their current timeline, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) travel forward in time to see if their future selves have written the song, setting off a chain reaction and destabilising reality (we swear it makes sense when they say it). To avoid a totally bogus end of the universe, Bill and Ted must work across history to assemble a band to create the song, all while battling alternate reality versions of themselves, and a time-travelling robot (because why not).

Olympic Dreams

This romantic newcomer is a bizarre but wholesome crossover between comedian Nick Kroll, the Olympic athlete and long-distance runner Alexi Pappas and her husband, filmmaker Jeremy Teicher. Olympic Dreams follows the lives of Penelope (Pappas), a young cross-country skier who meets an older volunteer doctor named Ezra (Kroll) in the Athlete’s Village at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The two bond over mutual loneliness and isolation, and embark on an unexpected, awkward and tender relationship. Olympic Dreams was the first movie to ever film on location at the Olympic Athlete’s Village, and the cast includes winter Olympic royalty Gus Kenworthy. If you’re looking for something a bit different — Olympic Dreams is it.

I am Woman

The long-awaited Helen Reddy biopic is the ultimate female empowerment film. Chronicling the life of the Australian feminist icon and superstar Helen Reddy, I Am Woman stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy, who arrives in New York from Melbourne in 1966 with her three-year-old daughter, a suitcase and $230 to her name. The film follows her rise to fame, her release of ‘I Am Woman’, which becomes the anthem for the second wave feminist movement in the 1970s, and her troubled relationships with rock journalist Lilian Roxon (Danielle Macdonald) and husband/manager Jeff Wald (Evan Peters, American Horror Story). Caught up in a life of fame and dependence on other people, I Am Woman sees Helen Reddy persevere in a world dominated by men and an industry constantly trying to tear you down.

As It Was

If you’re an Oasis fan (or even if you’re not), Liam Gallagher’s As It Was doco will get you feeling some kind of way (can someone please bring those brothers back together, this is getting too emotional). The documentary follows the rock’n’roll front man like you’ve never seen him before — ostracised, tied up in divorces, engaged in legal battles with his brother, and defeated from the failed post-Oasis Beady Eye. No longer riding the high of the Oasis years, Liam Gallagher takes matters into his own hands and sets out to make the greatest solo career comeback.

Parasite

Easily one of the most-talked about movies of 2019, Parasite was the undisputed cinema darling of last year. Universally celebrated by awards shows, critics and audiences alike, the film became the first foreign language film to take home the Oscar for Best Picture, sparking its return to the top 10 of the Australian Box Office over six months after its debut. The story of class wars in South Korea follows an impoverished family who slowly infiltrate a wealthy family home by posing as unrelated professionals, which soon sours. The film is best gone into blind, so stop reading right there and start streaming!

Jirga

Telling the powerful tale of redemption, Jirga follows an Australian soldier looking to make things right after accidentally killing a civilian while on tour in Afghanistan. Written and directed by Aussie Benjamin Gilmour, Jirga was filmed in Afghanistan – going against the recommendations of both the Afghanistan and Australian governments – with Gilmour wanting to showcase the beautiful landscape, as well as provide viewers with an authentic experience of modern life in the Middle East.

Don’t just stop at these 15 shows and 10 movies listed above. Stan has a pretty wide range of both shows and movies, and particularly stands out for its Australian content. If you’re tired of scrolling through Stan’s huge library then we hope we’ve sparked some interest with this list. In any case, these lists are always heavily subjective, so the next time you’re ready for a Stan binge, make sure to rate stuff you like and add things to your list so Stan helps you find other things you may want to watch. Grab the popcorn, your pyjamas and blanket, and set yourself up for a night in.

