Foxtel announces 2020’s most-watched TV & movies

2020 has been a challenging year for most Australians, but one thing stay-at-home recommendations did give us was a great excuse to curl up on the catch and binge on those must-see movies and TV shows.

With the year finally drawing to a close, Foxtel has released details on some of the shows and films that kept Aussies indoors in 2020 – plus a preview of what we’ll be watching in 2021.

2020’s most watched TV

It may be a late entrant, having only premiered on October 26, but the Nicole Kidman/Hugh Grant slow-burn drama The Undoing was Foxtel’s most-watched series of 2020.

The HBO original murder mystery attracted a massive 427,000 viewers in its first week, becoming Foxtel’s largest new series launch since the first season of Big Little Lies (another Kidman-led drama that was one of 2017’s most talked-about TV shows).

Reality-wise, Foxtel offered plenty of real-world and documentary drama, including new seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and 90-Day Fiancé. However, this year’s most popular doco was none other than the Discovery Channel’s Aussie Gold Hunters, with Foxtel subscribers heavily invested in this season’s quest to strike gold.

Other brand new shows we couldn’t switch off in 2020 included Ridley Scott’s dystopian sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves, and Perry Mason, a neo-noir origin story showcasing the early adventures of detective fiction’s most famous lawyer. 2020 also saw the Foxtel premieres of acclaimed supernatural horror series Lovecraft Country, comedy-thriller The Flight Attendant, and Jude Law’s mystery mini-series The Third Day.

2020’s most watched movies

While shows and limited-run series kept us glued to our screens in 2020, nationwide lockdowns also saw millions of Aussies recreating that cinema experience from home. This year, Foxtel’s most popular movies were two of 2019’s biggest box-office hits: the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spiderman: Far From Home, and Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Although there were newer films hitting Foxtel’s movie channels this year, the popularity of both these titles shows that even in tough times Aussies love a blockbuster, especially if it’s part of an action-packed franchise with larger-than-life characters.

And proving we like our superheroes home-grown, Chris Hemsworth was the actor Australians wanted to see the most of in 2020. The Avengers star was this year’s most-searched name on Foxtel’s new voice remote – and you can catch him in multiple movies on Foxtel and Foxtel Now, including Men In Black: International, Ghostbusters, Snow White and the Huntsman, and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

2020’s most watched sports

While 2020 hasn’t been the best year for sports fans, the cricket season is once again in full swing. The Aussie passion for cricket made it one of this year’s biggest draws, with the T20I Australia vs. India series delivering Foxtel’s highest-ever cricket ratings.

Women’s cricket is also gaining in popularity and the latest T20 World Cup drew more than 74,000 viewers across 20 matches. And despite COVID-related setbacks, the NRL continues to be a ratings winner for Foxtel, bringing in an average of 265,000 viewers.

What’s new on Foxtel in 2021

Foxtel has also dropped details on several new shows that are set to premiere in 2021, including new dramas from both here and overseas.

Hitting screens from February 2 is The End, a new Australia-UK joint series featuring an all-star cast including Frances O ‘Connor, Noni Hazelhurst and Alex Dimitriades.

Grey’s Anatomy fans can catch up with Patrick Dempsey (aka McDreamy) in the new high-finance drama Devils from January 19.

And if you’re a crime lover, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet and arriving on Foxtel in the coming months.

Other big-name titles hitting Foxtel and Foxtel Now next year include: