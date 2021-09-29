Netflix releases its list of most watched movies and shows

Netflix has just released a list of its 10 most watched movies and shows for the first time, giving viewers an insight into just how popular some of the platform’s Original content has been over the years.

Titles like Stranger Things, The Witcher and 13 Reasons Why made it onto the top shows list, while Bird Box and Army of the Dead were on the most popular movies list.

The lists are based on the number of hours that people watched the various titles in total during the first four weeks of their release, and is the first real look at some of the data behind Netflix’s viewership base.

“We’re trying to be more transparent with the market, with the talent, with everybody,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, where Netflix unveiled the rankings.

Netflix also revealed the numbers from how many ‘views’ a title gets within the same time period, with a ‘view’ counted as an account that watched less than two minutes of the title, indicating that a lot of Original content was sampled, but not fully watched.

The most popular Netflix shows and movies are listed below.

Netflix’s most popular shows

The most popular shows based on total views in the first 28 days after release include:

Bridgerton (season one) – 625 million hours Money Heist (season four) – 619 million hours Stranger Things (season three) – 582 million hours The Witcher (season one) – 541 million hours 13 Reasons Why (season two) – 496 million hours 13 Reasons Why (season one) – 476 million hours You (season two) – 457 million hours Stranger Things (season two) – 427 million hours Money Heist (season three) – 426 million hours Ginny & Georgia (season one) – 381 million hours

Netflix’s most popular movies

The most popular movies based on total views in the first 28 days after release include:

Bird Box – 282 million hours Extraction – 231 million hours The Irishman – 215 million hours The Kissing Booth 2 – 209 million hours 6 Underground – 205 million hours Spenser Confidential – 197 million hours Enola Holmes – 190 million hours Army of the Dead – 187 million hours The Old Guard – 186 million hours Murder Mystery – 170 million hours

It’s not currently known how often Netflix will be releasing this type of information, or how often it will be updating the figures based on new releases, particularly with Netflix being tight-lipped in the past about details around its viewership and popularity of content.

If you want to see what other popular titles are on Netflix, check out our guides on the best shows and best movies on the platform.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for some more popular shows and movies? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.