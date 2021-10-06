Following up the Apple Watch Series 7’s announcement back in September, we finally know when the new smartwatch will be available for pre-order and sale in Australia.

It was quite an irregular launch for one of Apple’s products, with a lack of pre-order and launch dates. Thankfully, we now have confirmation as to when you’ll be able to get an Apple Watch Series 7 on your wrist. We’ll be jumping into everything you need to know below.

Everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers some minor improvements over the Apple Watch Series 6, including a larger screen with an edge-to-edge feel, faster charging, and two new watch faces (Contour and Modular Duo). The Series 7 is IPX dust-resistant, with stronger crack resistance than previous models, along with flatter edges.

Features-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7 does little to separate itself from the Series 6. The sensors are all the same, it has an 18-hour battery life, and the same processor as its predecessor – the Series 6 will even get WatchOS 8, so Series 6 owners won’t have to worry about needing to upgrade.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm (bigger than the 40mm and 44mm screens available on the Series 6). Various colours are available: Blue, Green, Midnight and Red, which are available in aluminium, along with Starlight, Silver, Graphite, Gold, titanium and space black titanium, which are available in stainless steel. Various bands are also available in all kinds of colours.

When will the Apple Watch Series 7 be available in Australia?

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order on Friday, October 8, and the watch will be available for purchase on October 15. The watch will be available through the Apple online store, Apple stores in Australia (although, if you’re currently in lockdown, make sure you stay safe and click and collect), carriers and authorised resellers.

How much does the Apple Watch Series 7 cost in Australia?

The Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $599 in Australia, although you can expect to spend more when shopping for the bigger screen or GPS + Cellular connectivity (all Apple Watch devices include GPS connectivity, with Cellular available at an additional price).

If you're considering picking up a new Apple Watch, you might want to jump on a new phone plan while you're at it.