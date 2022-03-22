In a contest between two up and coming power companies, we check out Alinta Energy and Simply Energy to see which has the cheapest prices and best overall value.

Aside from chipping away at the market share of the ‘big three’ providers – Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia – we examine Alinta and Simply Energy’s products to give you a better understanding of what’s on offer. If you’re thinking about giving your current provider the flick, then these two are certainly worthy of your consideration, with exclusive deals and decent electricity rates just some of the highlights for customers.

Alinta vs Simply Energy – Cheapest Deals

Below are the cheapest published deals currently available on our database for Alinta Energy and Simply Energy. We show plan pricing in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia.

Which provider is cheapest in NSW; Alinta or Simply Energy?

We see Alinta Energy’s flagship offer come out on top in NSW. In this case, it might be worth looking further into any value features providers are offering before you make a choice. Looking for more variety when it comes to energy deals? Review our NSW price comparison report for further details.

Which provider is cheapest in VIC; Alinta or Simply Energy?

In this case, Simply Energy’s cheapest deals take out the win, thanks to its guaranteed discounts on offer. Want to compare a broader range of energy plans? Read our Victoria energy price comparison report.

Which provider is cheapest in QLD; Alinta or Simply Energy?

It’s Alinta’s cheapest deal once again outperforming Simply Energy in terms of price. If you live in the south east of the state and want to see what else is on offer, check out our QLD cost comparison report.

Which provider is cheapest in SA; Alinta or Simply Energy?

Alinta Energy is a little cheaper than Simply Energy in our comparison. Despite some electricity plans offering value-add incentives, the cheapest price is often found with lower usage rates. Whether you’re in Adelaide or Victor Harbour, make sure you consider other energy plans in your area by browsing our SA comparison report.

About Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy has come a long way since its founding in 2011, particularly in south east QLD where the retailer now has roughly 10 per cent of the residential market share. The power company tends to offer energy plans with competitive variable rates, no exit fees and flexible payment options.

Retails electricity and gas in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA, while also an established natural gas supplier in WA

Simple pricing structure with no exit fees or discounts

A frequent winner of Canstar Blue’s award for the best-rated electricity provider in QLD

About Simply Energy

While Alinta is big in QLD, Simply Energy is a fan favourite in South Australia where it’s the third largest residential electricity provider behind AGL and Origin. A retailer known for its exclusive offers to customers who are members of certain clubs, Simply Energy offers variable rates, no exit fees and guaranteed discounts.

Electricity available in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and natural gas in NSW, VIC, SA and WA

Partnered with motoring clubs that offer larger unconditional discounts for members

Victorians can bank 1,000 Vrewards points on its Simply Movie Perks plan to use at Village Cinemas

Should I choose Alinta or Simply Energy?

It’s safe to say that Alinta and Simply Energy’s presence is broadly felt in QLD, SA and WA, which may indicate a shift in power to smaller yet established brands in market. While these providers are not as well known in NSW and Victoria, you’ll still have plenty of reasons to consider switching if you’re unhappy with your current retailer.

If you’re after competitive base rates, no exit fees, or some extra incentives that’ll sweeten the deal, then it’s hard to look past Alinta and Simply Energy. Just make sure that you review the fine print of any plan before signing up so you know what to expect once your next bill rolls around. Also, remember these two providers aren’t your only options, so compare a range of electricity plans by clicking the link below. No phone number required.

