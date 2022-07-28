Fact Checked

Households on a low income or experiencing financial hardship may be entitled to assistance with their energy bills from the South Australian Government.

So, if your household is struggling to keep up with payments, know that there could be help just around the corner. Read on to see what your household could be eligible for.

Electricity & Gas Rebates in SA

South Australians may be eligible for one or a range of energy rebates offered by the SA Government. Unlike in other states, eligible Centrelink recipients in this state are also provided with financial assistance in paying their energy bills.

Energy Bill Concession

For concession card holders or Centrelink recipients in South Australia, a concession is provided to help with the cost of energy bills.

Concession amount: Up to $241.63 per year.

Up to $241.63 per year. Eligibility: To be eligible for this payment, South Australians must either hold a concession card (Pensioner Concession Card, DVA Gold Card, Low Income Health Care Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card) or receive an eligible Centrelink payment. You must also not be living with someone earning more than $3,000 a year unless they get an allowance from Centrelink or are your domestic partner/spouse/dependent.

To be eligible for this payment, South Australians must either hold a concession card (Pensioner Concession Card, DVA Gold Card, Low Income Health Care Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card) or receive an eligible Centrelink payment. You must also not be living with someone earning more than $3,000 a year unless they get an allowance from Centrelink or are your domestic partner/spouse/dependent. Applied to: Electricity and gas bills (including LPG

Electricity and gas bills (including How to apply: You can apply for this concession online, either through the SA Gov website or by emailing a completed household concessions form to Concessions SA.

Cost of Living Concession

This concession is designed to help those with low incomes afford cost of living expenses such as water, electricity and gas bills.

Concession amount: For the 2022/23 financial year, these are the rebates available. Please note the 2022-2023 payment will be a one-off, doubled payment: Homeowner-occupiers: $449 (standard rate $224.50) Homeowner-occupiers who are self-funded retirees with a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card: $224.60 (standard rate $112.30) Tenants: $224.60 (standard rate $112.30)

For the 2022/23 financial year, these are the rebates available. Please note the 2022-2023 payment will be a one-off, doubled payment: Eligibility: This concession is available to people who hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Gold Card from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Low Income Health Care Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, are on an eligible Centrelink payment, or meet low income provisions.

This concession is available to people who hold a Pensioner Concession Card, Gold Card from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Low Income Health Care Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, are on an eligible Centrelink payment, or meet low income provisions. Applied to: Electricity, gas and water bills

Electricity, gas and How to apply: Application should be done online either through the SA Gov website or by emailing an Application for Household Concessions form to concessions@sa.gov.au.

Residential Park Resident Concession

This concession is catered to concession card holders and Centrelink recipients who live in a residential park or caravan park. It can be combined with the cost of living concession.

Concession amount: Up to $572.73 per year for owners, and up to $376.33 for tenants who pay for water and energy.

Up to $572.73 per year for owners, and up to $376.33 for tenants who pay for water and energy. Eligibility: Applicants must hold a concession card (Pensioner Concession Card, DVA Gold Card, Low Income Health Care Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card) or receive an eligible Centrelink payment, such as JobSeeker or Parenting Payment, as well as live at this residence primarily.

Applicants must hold a concession card (Pensioner Concession Card, DVA Gold Card, Low Income Health Care Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card) or receive an eligible Centrelink payment, such as JobSeeker or Parenting Payment, as well as live at this residence primarily. Applied to: Electricity, water and sewerage bills.

Electricity, water and sewerage bills. How to apply: To receive this concession, you’ll have to download the Application for Concessions Residential Park Residents form, complete and email it to Concessions SA.

Medical Heating and Cooling Concession

South Australian low-income residents who require heating/cooling due to a medical condition can receive a concession to help with air conditioner costs.

Concession amount: $241.63 per year.

$241.63 per year. Eligibility: This concession is available to concession card holders or Centrelink payment receivers who have, or are the guardian of someone who has, a medical condition affecting the ability to self-regulate body temperature. The household must use an air conditioning unit and provide evidence from a medical specialist that cooling and heating is required at the home to prevent worsening of your/their condition.

This concession is available to concession card holders or Centrelink payment receivers who have, or are the guardian of someone who has, a medical condition affecting the ability to self-regulate body temperature. The household must use an air conditioning unit and provide evidence from a medical specialist that cooling and heating is required at the home to prevent worsening of your/their condition. Applied to: Electricity bills only.

Electricity bills only. How to apply: You’ll need to fill out a Medical Heating and Cooling Concession form, which can be downloaded or sent to you by Concessions SA, ask your medical practitioner to fill out part of the form, and submit the form via email to the relevant department.

Home Dialysis Electricity Concession

South Australians receiving dialysis treatment at home should receive a concession to cover the electricity costs associated with running the machine.

Concession amount: $165 per year.

$165 per year. Eligibility: Any person that is undergoing dialysis treatment at home and has received approval from a SA Health practitioner.

Any person that is undergoing dialysis treatment at home and has received approval from a SA Health practitioner. Applied to: This is paid into your chosen bank account.

This is paid into your chosen bank account. How to apply: You should be able to find both a Dialysis Concession Application form and a Vendor Creation/Amendment form at your health clinic. Fill these out and get a health professional to sign, at which point a renal unit staff member should process the application for you.

SA Energy Prices

SA Sponsored Plans

SA Plans Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Source: South Australian Government, Energy and Environment, Energy Bills, Help & Rebates, Help Paying Energy Bills, Mariangela Cruz/shutterstock.com, Tap10/shutterstock.com, Butsaya/shutterstock.com