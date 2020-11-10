GloBird Energy cuts prices again, now’s the time to cash in

An emerging electricity retailer has just slashed prices by up to 21 per cent in Victoria, while rates have also changed in New South Wales, south east Queensland and South Australia.

GloBird Energy’s GloSave is the cheapest deal in Victoria and South Australia at the time of publication, offering customers variable rates, no exit fees or lock-in contracts.

In SA, GloSave has conditional discounts for paying on time by direct debit, while in Victoria customers will receive a small discount for making direct debit payments.

GloBird Energy changes its rates more often than other retailers, but in Victoria’s case there are some great savings on offer with prices falling well beneath the default tariff, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Price movements occur frequently with GloBird, yet Victorians can currently take advantage of prices that are 23% less than the VDO – currently the biggest percentage off the state’s default tariff,” he said.

Mr Downes added: “On variable rate plans, energy prices are not locked in, meaning customers may end up paying higher rates than when they first signed up, however the power companies must notify bill-payers in advance. Given most providers these days have zero exit fees, customers have the freedom to switch without incurring any breakaway costs, so there’s more incentive for Aussies to leave if they’re unsatisfied with their existing retailer.”

In NSW and QLD, GloBird’s two market offers – GloSave and EasySave – experienced modest rate hikes, resulting in slightly higher prices.

The retailer also lowered its natural gas prices in NSW and SA on the GloSave product, now coming with a marginally larger pay on time discount.

GloBird Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

GloBird Energy Price Changes

Here are GloBird Energy’s price changes in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA as recorded by our database.

NSW: GloSave – 2.32% increase, EasySave – 2.93% increase

GloSave – 2.32% increase, EasySave – 2.93% increase VIC: EasySave – 21.4% decrease

EasySave – 21.4% decrease QLD: GloSave – 5.96% increase, EasySave – 6.91% increase

GloSave – 5.96% increase, EasySave – 6.91% increase SA: GloSave – 0.49% decrease, EasySave – 0.83% decrease

How does GloBird Energy compare?

NSW

VIC

QLD

Image credit: Art Stocker/Shutterstock.com