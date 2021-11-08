Australians love to support home-grown businesses. But when it comes to our energy retailers, it’s not always clear which ones really are Australian-owned and which are simply part of bigger international organisations. As an example, you may be surprised to learn that, despite its name, EnergyAustralia is not actually an Australian-owned company.

Shopping locally supports the domestic economy and fosters local job opportunities by keeping the profits in Australia. While being foreign-owned isn’t a bad thing by any means, our research over the years has found that many consumers lean towards Australian-owned brands when comparing similar products or services. That’s why we’ve produced this guide to Australian-owned energy companies, including plans and pricing from the retailers that appear to ‘keep it local’ when it comes to profits and even in terms of where their call centres are based.

Electricity Plans from Australian-owned Companies

If you’ve decided that you want to sign-up to an Australian-owned energy company, here are the cheapest published deals from the retailers currently on our database that promote themselves as such. This is not an endorsement of these retailers – and not an exhaustive list – but provides a guide to what’s on offer from Aussie-owned power providers. Read on for a longer list of companies and details about their ownership.

NSW plans from Australian companies

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that market themselves as Australian-owned. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

VIC plans from Australian companies

QLD plans from Australian companies

SA plans from Australian companies

Energy Company Ownership 2021

The following table lists the biggest electricity companies in Australia, including those that are entirely Australian-owned, those that are partly Australian-owned, and those that are entirely owned by foreign investors or businesses.

Energy Company Ownership ActewAGL Partly Australian-owned AGL Partly Australian-owned Alinta Energy Foreign-owned Amber Electric Australian-owned Aurora Energy Australian-owned Bright Spark Power Australian-owned CovaU Australian-owned DC Power Co Partly Australian-owned Diamond Energy Partly Australian-owned Discover Energy Australian-owned Dodo Partly Australian-owned Elysian Energy Australian-owned EnergyAustralia Foreign-owned Energy Locals Australian-owned Enova Energy Australian-owned Ergon Energy Australian-owned Future X Power Australian-owned GloBird Energy Australian-owned Glow Power Unclear ownership Kogan Energy Partly Australian-owned LPE Australian-owned Lumo Energy Australian-owned Mojo Power Partly Australian-owned Momentum Energy Australian-owned Nectr Foreign-owned Origin Energy Partly Australian-owned OVO Energy Foreign-owned People Energy Australian-owned Pooled Energy Australian-owned Powerclub Unclear ownership Powerdirect Partly Australian-owned Powershop Australian and New Zealand-owned QEnergy Australian-owned Radian Energy Australian-owned ReAmped Energy Partly Australian-owned Red Energy Australian-owned Simply Energy Foreign-owned Smart Energy Australian-owned Social Energy Foreign-owned Sumo Power Australian-owned Synergy Australian-owned Tango Energy Foreign-owned 1st Energy Australian-owned

Last updated: November 2021.

About these Energy Companies

ActewAGL

ActewAGL claims it is owned equally by Icon Water Limited and ASX listed AGL Energy Limited via subsidiary companies. On a distribution level, it is owned by Icon Water Limited and Jemena Limited.

AGL

AGL is one of Australia’s oldest companies, promoting itself as ‘Proudly Australian since 1837’. Today, AGL is an ASX listed company, meaning that ownership is mixed among shareholders. Most major shareholders are Australian investment companies.

Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy was purchased in March 2017 by a Hong Kong-based holding company – Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. With offices in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide the company is both a retailer and generator of power. Alinta Energy owns and operates power stations across Australia. The company also continues to invest or underwrite large scale renewable energy projects across Australia including solar power, battery storage and major wind farm operations, including Western Australia’s biggest wind farm.

Amber Electric

Amber Electric was founded in 2017 and is supported by a handful of Australian investors. According to its LinkedIn page, the provider of energy to customers of Amber Electric is Energy Locals – a wholly-owned Australian retailer.

Aurora Energy

Aurora Energy is 100% owned by the Tasmanian Government.

Bright Spark Power

Bright Spark Power is a 100% Australian-owned energy company, with its headquarters based in Sydney. The provider is now approved to wear the Australian Made and Owned kangaroo badge across its customer communications for all retail electricity products.

CovaU

CovaU is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPC Consolidated Limited (formerly Tel.Pacific Limited), which is an Australian company based in Sydney.

Diamond Energy

Diamond Energy is more than 80% Australian owned and is supported by a small cornerstone investment from Hanwha – a Korean energy company.

Discover Energy

According to its own website, Discover Energy is “100% Australian-owned, and run by a group of innovators, IT geeks, and disruptors of the traditional energy supply chain.”

Dodo

Dodo is part of Vocus Communications – an ASX listed telecommunications company which also owns other brands, including iPrimus and Commander. It is unclear what the proportion of Vocus may be Australian owned.

Elysian Energy

Elysian Energy had its start in Melbourne, where according to its website, it is Australian-owned and operated.

EnergyAustralia

EnergyAustralia is wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based energy company CLP Group. Originally, EnergyAustralia was a state-owned enterprise of the New South Wales Government, but was acquired by CLP-owned TruEnergy in 2011. The NSW Government kept the distribution service of the old business, which was subsequently renamed ‘Ausgrid’.

Energy Locals

Energy Locals claims to be a 100% Australian-owned company, with CEO and founder, Adrian Merrick, its largest shareholder. The company is based in Melbourne.

Enova Energy

Enova Energy is based out of Byron Bay, led by CEO Felicity Stening. It prides itself on being the first community-owned energy retailer that’s also 100% Australian owned.

Ergon Energy

Ergon Energy is a Queensland Government-owned corporation. Ergon Energy and all its subsidiaries are Australian-owned.

GloBird Energy

GloBird Energy is claimed to be a 100% Australian owned company based in the Melbourne suburbs. The company describes itself as ‘fiercely independent’.

Kogan Energy

Whilst you’ve probably heard of Kogan, you may not know that this online retail giant has started selling energy, too. Whilst its headquarters are in Melbourne, it is ASX listed, meaning its ownership comes from both Australia and overseas.

LPE

Locality Planning Energy claims to be Australian owned, based in Maroochydore, Queensland.

Mojo Power

Mojo Power was born and raised in Australia, making it an Australian-owned energy company in that respect. A couple of its key investors, however, include South Cross Venture Partners and Soft Bank China Capital, both of which are multinational capital venture firms.

Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy says it is 100% Australian-owned, as part of Hydro Tasmania – one of the country’s leading clean energy businesses.

Nectr

According to its website, Nectr was founded in Australia but is backed by Hanwha Energy – a Korean energy solutions company.

Origin Energy

Origin Energy was founded as recently as 2000 following the demerger of the energy business from the building and construction arms of Boral Limited. Origin has a rich Australian history, however as an ASX listed company, it is owned by shareholders across the globe.

OVO Energy

OVO Energy is the latest retailer to reach Australian shores. The company hails from the United Kingdom, and currently only operates in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Pooled Energy

Pooled Energy references its ownership on its LinkedIn page, stating “Pooled Energy is Australian owned, based and operated.”

Powerdirect

Powerdirect was purchased by energy giant AGL in 2007. Being that AGL is partly Australian-owned, so too is Powerdirect.

Powershop

Powershop is owned by Meridian Energy, which is Australian and New Zealand-owned. Meridian says it’s Australasia’s largest pure-renewable generator.

QEnergy

QEnergy is a Brisbane-based electricity retailer that specialises in business energy retailer, while also servicing homes across most states. It is Australian-owned and operated.

Radian Energy

Radian Energy states it is 100% Australian-owned, founded by David Aaskov and Dr. David Ireland – both of who sought to “minimise the financial and environmental cost of energy.”

ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy is founded by Australian man, Jason Donald, who attracted investment support to start ReAmped. This investment in part came from New Zealand, though, according to ReAmped, many Australian employees also have part ownership of the company.

Red Energy & Lumo Energy

Red Energy and Lumo Energy are the retail subsidiaries of Snowy Hydro – an Australian energy generation and retailing company which also maintains the snowy mountains hydroelectricity scheme.

Simply Energy

Simply Energy is the Australian retail arm of Engie (formally known as GDF Suez) – a French-based multinational energy company with a network spanning 70 countries.

Smart Energy

Smart Energy claims on its website that it is 100% Australian owned and operated.

Sumo

Sumo claims that it is a 100% Australian-owned company and that its employees are local, based in Melbourne.

Synergy

Synergy is owned by the Western Australian Government with no other private interest. There is no suggestion of Synergy being privatised anytime soon.

Tango Energy

Tango Energy (previously Pacific Hydro) is a Melbourne-based energy company and renewable energy generation business. While the company was founded in Australia, it was acquired by China’s State Power Investment Corporation in 2016.

1st Energy

1st Energy claims to be 100% Australian owned, with business energy company, ERM Power, holding a large stake in it.

Does it matter if your energy company is Australian-owned?

While it’s good to know about the ownership of your energy providers – and where your money goes when you pay your bill – it shouldn’t dictate your decision in terms of which company you choose. Sure, it’s good if your money stays in Australia and is invested in the local community, or renewable energy solutions. But it’s also important that you pay a fair price and receive good customer service. A foreign-owned energy company is just as capable of providing those things.

