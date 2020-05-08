More power competition coming to QLD with GloBird Energy launch

Advertisement

One of Victoria’s budget electricity retailers has now launched in Queensland, taking power competition in the south east of the state to a new level.

GloBird Energy’s arrival into the packed Energex network market means households in the Brisbane area now have almost 30 different electricity retailers to choose from.

It comes during a period of intense price competition in the state, fuelled by other new retailers such as ReAmped Energy and OVO Energy.

GloBird Energy has made a name for itself as one of Victoria’s smallest, budget-busting providers, regularly emerging cheaper than its bigger counterparts. After also recently expanding to New South Wales and South Australia, it’s now got its eyes on shaking things up in Queensland.

Executive Manager John McCluskey told Canstar Blue that he’s wanted to launch in Queensland since the business started in 2014, shortly before the state’s energy market was deregulated in 2016.

“It took years before we were ready to launch in Queensland, but finally all our supply contracts are in place,” said Mr McCluskey. “We planned on doing an official launch in February, but then coronavirus happened and we had to shuffle our priorities.

“So even though our offer is available, nobody knows about us. It’s ironic that we have some of Queensland’s best energy rates while being Queensland’s best kept secret.

“As things open up, and Australia gets back to normal, we will get the word out, and ramp up the marketing in what we know is a super competitive state.”

Energy competition now fierce in SE QLD

Since energy regulations were lifted and south east Queensland was opened up for retail competition, around two dozen new retailers have entered the market, giving households greater choice than ever before. Despite this, the majority of residential customers remain connected with one of the traditional ‘big three’ providers – AGL, Origin and EnergyAustralia.

However, some ‘second tier’ retailers have started to successfully chip away at this dominance, most notably Alinta Energy. Between them, the four companies account for about 60% of the residential electricity market.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief Simon Downes predicts that even more Queenslanders will start to switch to the smaller players, as long as the price is right.

“Queenslanders have the taste for switching now and I’d expect many more of those who have always been stuck with the same retailer will gradually start to see the benefits of shopping around, too. Alinta Energy in particular has proved that word of mouth is incredibly powerful as people switch and tell their friends and family about the money they’re saving,” said Mr Downes.

“Other retailers have seen the success Alinta Energy has had in tempting Queenslanders away from the big three and now they want some of the action. Queenslanders are savvy consumers and know when they see a good deal.”

Image credit: Lipsett Photography Group / Shutterstock.com