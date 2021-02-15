GloBird Energy price drop bonanza in NSW, VIC and SA

GloBird Energy has emerged as South Australia’s cheapest electricity provider, while also dropping prices in NSW and re-introducing two value-packed plans in Victoria.

The GloSave deal in SA comes with generous discounts for paying on time by direct debit, however failure to meet the conditions of the discount will mean it becomes less competitive.

Executive Manager of GloBird Energy, John McCluskey, said South Australians are slugged with ridiculously high power prices, so he is keen to address the balance by cutting rates to a massive 24% below the Reference Price, provided conditions are met.

“We’ve been selling power and gas for years in Victoria, but it was only when we started researching the South Australian market that we were literally shocked with how expensive some of the prices are, it’s just not right,” he said.

“So, we worked really hard to hammer out some of the best energy deals for the people of SA. I really think they’re going to benefit from some more competition. The only thing we haven’t managed to solve yet is our solar feed-in rate is not the best in SA yet, but anyone who doesn’t have solar won’t find a better deal.”

Mr McCluskey added that Melbournians are also tipped to save some cash as two of its market offers were relaunched, both sitting well below the Victorian Default Offer across the network regions.

“At the start of each year, we look back at the year before to see which of our products were the most popular with customers. So, we re-introduced GloSave and EasySave as they were by far our most popular products. EasySave being number one for outstanding value and simplicity.”

EasySave and GloSave are variable rate products with no exit fees. The GloSave deal comes with conditional discounts across each state it’s available in, whether it’s paying on time, as well as signing up to direct debit payments. In contrast, EasySave has no discounts, just low rates, but customers must accept email billing and e-communications.

In NSW, GloBird has decreased annual prices by around six per cent on the Ausgrid network, where savings of up to 29 per cent below the Reference Price can be attained provided all conditions of discounts are met.

GloBird Energy Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

GloBird Energy Gas

As for natural gas, GloBird Energy has also made rate reductions in VIC, NSW and SA, with each of its gas deals becoming slightly cheaper overall. These plans are similar to GloBird’s electricity offers in terms of conditional discounts on the GloSave product.

Like always, existing GloBird customers should call the retailer to make sure these new rates have been passed on.

Compare Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Image credit: Thesimonbennett/Shutterstock.com