While AGL and Origin dominate much of the Australian energy market, Red Energy and EnergyAustralia are two of their biggest challengers, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria. With a healthy mix of fixed rate plans and rewarding offers available, they present a viable alternative to the two big power companies. So, how do they compare and who works out cheapest where you live?

In this report, we review the electricity offers of Red Energy and EnergyAustralia across the states they serve, and show how much their plans are likely to cost you. While the names of their plans remain fairly consistent across the country, be sure to read the specific details in your state because their details and prices can vary significantly.

Red Energy vs EnergyAustralia – Cheapest Deals

We’ve listed the current cheapest published deals on our database for EnergyAustralia and Red Energy across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland, with any notable features detailed accordingly.

Which deal is cheapest in NSW; Red Energy or EnergyAustralia?

In NSW, EnergyAustralia manages to snag the crown. You can see how these two providers compare with other energy companies in the Sydney area with our NSW cost comparison report.

Here are the Red Energy and EnergyAustralia plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in VIC; Red Energy or EnergyAustralia?

In this case, EnergyAustralia edges Red Energy’s cheapest offer in terms of price, however you may find greater value in other features of a plan, like customer service and rewards programs. See our Victorian electricity price report to see how EnergyAustralia and Red Energy compare to other retailers in the state.

Here are the Red Energy and EnergyAustralia plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in QLD; Red Energy or EnergyAustralia?

Our calculations suggest that EnergyAustralia is currently cheaper than Red Energy in Queensland. Perhaps more value could be found in rewards programs or value incentives? To see how these two retailers compare to others in the state, check out our QLD electricity cost comparison report.

Here are the Red Energy and EnergyAustralia plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which deal is cheapest in SA; Red Energy or EnergyAustralia?

EnergyAustralia is the cheaper of the two retailers compared here. Finding the better deal will require you to do some homework and understand what factors – other than price – are important to you. Find out how these two energy providers compare to others in SA with our cost comparison report.

Here are the Red Energy and EnergyAustralia plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What plans do EnergyAustralia and Red Energy offer?

EnergyAustralia and Red Energy both offer multiple plans to residents with varying rates and discounts depending on your electricity distributor. EnergyAustralia’s plans include the Total Plan Home, Flexi Plan, Balance Plan Home and Basic Home plans. The first offers a fixed rate contract, meaning energy charges are set for 12 months, while the second and third are variable rate plans with guaranteed discounts. The retailer also offers a basic, no discount, variable rate plan. Red Energy generally has three to four market offers in each state it serves, most of which offer variable rates and additional, value-add incentives.

EnergyAustralia Plans

Total Plan Home: This plan carries an unconditional discount off both usage and supply charges for 12 months. It also has fixed rates that apply for the same benefit period.

This plan carries an unconditional discount off both usage and supply charges for 12 months. It also has fixed rates that apply for the same benefit period. Flexi Plan: This plan also carries a guaranteed discount, however, it advertises low, variable rates for a 12 month benefit period. This plan also has no exit fees or lock-in contracts.

This plan also carries a guaranteed discount, however, it advertises low, variable rates for a 12 month benefit period. This plan also has no exit fees or lock-in contracts. Balance Plan Home: Similar to Total Plan Home, this plan also comes with an unconditional discount off both usage and supply charges for 12 months. The rates on this offer, however, are variable, not fixed.

Similar to Total Plan Home, this plan also comes with an unconditional discount off both usage and supply charges for 12 months. The rates on this offer, however, are variable, not fixed. Basic Home: This is a variable rate plan with an ongoing benefit period. It has no exit fees or late payment fees, making it a decent option for the ‘set and forget’ type of customer. Pricing on this plan is generally equal to the standing or default offer in each state.

Red Energy Plans

Living Energy Saver: This plan includes access to Red Energy’s Rewards program whereby customers get cheaper deals on a number of different goods and services with selected partners. The rates vary from fixed to variable on this plan depending on location.

This plan includes access to Red Energy’s Rewards program whereby customers get cheaper deals on a number of different goods and services with selected partners. The rates vary from fixed to variable on this plan depending on location. Qantas Red Saver: This plan is similar to the Living Energy Saver with its variable rates, but also offers a lump sum of Qantas Points for signing up instead of having access to Red Energy Rewards. Plus, you’ll earn more points just for paying bills on time.

This plan is similar to the Living Energy Saver with its variable rates, but also offers a lump sum of Qantas Points for signing up instead of having access to Red Energy Rewards. Plus, you’ll earn more points just for paying bills on time. BCNA Saver: Customers on this plan agree to Red Energy donating $5 a month to Breast Cancer Network Australia on their behalf.

Customers on this plan agree to Red Energy donating $5 a month to Breast Cancer Network Australia on their behalf. Red Taronga Flex: This plan includes a 12-month membership to Taronga Zoo for one adult and two kids. Red Taronga Saver is only available to customers in NSW.

You may also be interested in:

Should I sign up to EnergyAustralia or Red Energy?

Like all energy providers, Red Energy and EnergyAustralia are desperate for your custom. But to find out if you’re really getting a good deal, we suggest drilling down further into their respective electricity price fact sheets for specific information about usage and supply charges. It’s also worth checking how they are rated by customers in your state, which you can do via the link below.

If you have been with your existing energy provider for two years or more, you are very likely paying more than you need to. To get the best deals on electricity, you need to be willing to switch providers every year or two, taking advantage of new highly discounted offers. The retailers want new customers and this is how they attract them. These will give you the maximum savings, but it will require a little work on your part.

Compare Electricity Providers