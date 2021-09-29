When you’ve got two retailers that are worlds apart, it may be hard to decipher which is the right one for you. We’re taking energy giant AGL and new-kid-on-the-block Powershop for a spin to find out which provider is offering the cheapest prices and best value where you live. We’ll also dive into other plans offered by AGL and Powershop, as well as the added benefits you could receive by signing up.

Since both providers are offering plans in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA, we’ve broken it down by state to get a better idea of which provider is the cheapest where you live. Let’s start with a quick breakdown of their current cheapest plans on our database.

AGL vs Powershop – Cheapest Deals

Which deal is cheapest in VIC; AGL or Powershop?

As it stands below, AGL works out more expensive than Powershop’s cheapest deal. See how these plans compare to other Victoria electricity retailers in our price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for AGL and Powershop on our database for Victoria.

Which deal is cheapest in NSW; AGL or Powershop?

In NSW, Powershop’s plan works out slightly cheaper than AGL’s flagship deal. If you’re curious as to how AGL and Powershop perform up against other electricity providers in New South Wales, head to our state cost comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for AGL and Powershop on our database for NSW.

Which deal is cheapest in QLD; AGL or Powershop?

In the Sunshine State, Powershop only just works out to be cheaper than AGL. Remember that these aren’t the only plans available in QLD, and if you’re interested in seeing how these do in comparison to other offerings, head to our SE QLD price comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for AGL and Powershop on our database for SE QLD.

Which deal is cheapest in SA; AGL or Powershop?

In this state, we see that South Australians stand to save a decent amount by switching to Powershop’s latest deal from AGL’s cheapest plan. For more offers available in SA, head to our electricity cost comparison report.

Here are the cheapest published deals for AGL and Powershop on our database for SA.

AGL Energy

AGL is one of Australia’s ‘big three’ energy companies. Having been around for over a century, the provider is currently serving millions of Aussies in the National Electricity Market. It offers a range of plans, some with variable rates, while others are locked in. The retailer is known for offering sign-up incentives, and has launched a loyalty program called AGL Rewards to benefit its customers.

AGL Plans

In NSW, QLD, VIC and SA, AGL is currently advertising two main plans. All plans provide access to AGL Rewards.

Super Saver: Available in NSW, Victoria, QLD and SA, Super Saver is a fixed rate plan that comes with a benefit period of 12 months.

Available in NSW, Victoria, QLD and SA, Super Saver is a fixed rate plan that comes with a benefit period of 12 months. Flexible Saver: This is a variable rate plan with no exit fees or lock-in contracts.

AGL Solar

AGL’s regular products carry sometimes generous feed-in tariffs, depending on the state you’re in. Here’s what you can expect from all of its non-solar specific products:

Queensland: 6c/kWh

6c/kWh New South Wales: 7c/kWh

7c/kWh Victoria: 6.7c/kWh

6.7c/kWh South Australia: 8c/kWh

See how these prices stack up against feed-in tariffs by other retailers in our solar providers comparison report. While AGL does have a specific solar offering called AGL Solar Savers, it seems this deal is not always made publicly available. AGL is also one of few retailers to have a specific energy plan for seniors.

Powershop

Powershop is an up and coming retailer offering electricity and natural gas to customers in NSW, VIC, QLD, and most recently, South Australia. It has been named Australia’s ‘greenest energy company’ in Greenpeace’s Green Electricity Guide for its commitment to carbon offsetting its customers’ usage, as well as due to it being owned by Meridian Energy, which owns renewable electricity generation assets. Its plans are different to most other retailers, whereby consumers have the option to pay for ‘Powerpacks’ ahead of time, where usage is then tracked using smart meters. However, there is also traditional post-paid billing methods still available.

Powershop Plans

Here are the plans and Powerpacks regularly on offer at Powershop. It’s worth mentioning that twice a month (or more), the retailer has various special offers available to customers that aren’t mentioned here because of their varying discount amounts.

100% Carbon Neutral: This plan is the new standard plan offered by Powershop that doesn’t offer any conditional discounts. As the name suggests, this plan carbon offsets all usage at no extra cost and comes with variable rates. Customers on this plan have access to the special Powerpack offers as they become available.

This plan is the new standard plan offered by Powershop that doesn’t offer any conditional discounts. As the name suggests, this plan carbon offsets all usage at no extra cost and comes with variable rates. Customers on this plan have access to the special Powerpack offers as they become available. GreenPower Powerpacks: This pack allows customers to access 100 per cent government accredited GreenPower for a small additional fee.

This pack allows customers to access 100 per cent government accredited GreenPower for a small additional fee. Future Savings Packs: This product allows customers to pre-purchase their electricity usage, usually at a highly discounted price. However, the Future Savings Pack is based on usage estimates which vary across different periods, which can sometimes be more expensive than the plan, so be sure to consider your personal situation when deciding whether they are right for you.

Powershop Solar

Whilst Powershop doesn’t have any packs specifically catered to solar customers, it does offer feed-in tariffs on all of its products. These are the feed-in tariffs for the 100% Carbon Neutral plan.

Queensland: 3.5c/kWh

3.5c/kWh New South Wales: 5c/kWh

5c/kWh Victoria: 6.7c/kWh

6.7c/kWh South Australia: 3c/kWh

What’s good about this retailer is that through its mobile app, you can monitor your electricity usage and check on how your solar panels are performing – and how much electricity you’re exporting.

Which retailer offers better value overall?

From what we can see, Powershop and AGL both offer reasonable value in the states they serve. AGL provides what it refers to as ‘simplified energy’ with its no-discount offers. Going with AGL might work out more appealing if you feel better being with a well-known brand. If, however, you’re willing to put in a touch more effort, then Powershop could be right for you. Before committing to the provider, strongly consider whether you’ll be proactive enough to actually purchase the pack in order to receive the discount, or you could end up paying much more for Powershop’s default rates.

In this case, as the difference in price is often marginal, it really boils down to your personal preference, in both provider values and how you’d like to pay for your power. But remember, your options aren’t limited to these two – clicking the image below will take you to our page where you can compare prices from as many as 30+ providers in your area (depending on where you live), no contact details required.

This comparison is based on a very specific household, with usage figures and postcodes detailed above. Any annual cost estimates should be considered indicative only and not an actual quote. Please use our comparison tool for information catered to your location and electricity usage estimates.

