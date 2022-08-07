Fact Checked

thinking about installing panels for the first time Origin Energy Whether you’re a solar novice, or a seasoned pro shopping around for the best deal to help maximise your investment, it’s natural that you’ll consideras your potential solar retailer.

As Australia’s biggest integrated energy company, Origin is well-placed to help you at any stage of your solar journey. But getting the best solar deal from Origin requires some commitment on your part, so you’ll need to think carefully before making any big, long-term decisions.

To help you decide if Origin is your best solar bet or not, Canstar Blue has produced this guide, looking at everything from installation to feed-in tariffs and solar batteries. We’ve done our best to answer any and all questions you might have about Origin Energy solar, but if you think we’ve missed something, feel free to get in touch and let us know.

Solar with Origin Energy

Origin describes itself as your “one-stop” solar system provider. It offers a range of services including the design, installation and maintenance of your solar system. Origin also has a range of electricity deals, including a few specialised solar products – Solar Boost and Solar Boost Plus – to help customers get the most out of their panels. Most Origin electricity plans include a feed-in tariff, but these offers are specifically designed for solar customers and include the retailer’s highest rates for exporting energy to the grid.

Origin Solar Plans NSW

Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Origin Solar Plans Vic

Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Origin Solar Plans SEQ

Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Origin Solar Plans SA

Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Origin Solar Feed-In Tariffs

Here are the feed-in tariffs for customers on single rate tariffs from Origin when choosing one of their solar-specific electricity plans:

Origin Solar Boost

Solar Boost is an electricity deal that provides customers with one of Origin’s largest feed-in tariffs (FiTs). Like with most electricity deals, the usage and supply rates vary across different states.

State FiT Queensland 10c/kWh Victoria 10c/kWh New South Wales 10c/kWh South Australia 10c/kWh ACT 10c/kWh

Source: Origin Energy website, August 2022.

Origin’s website indicates that its Solar Boost product is available to all customers with solar, regardless of whether or not the system was installed by Origin. Origin says this deal is a good option for those who aren’t home throughout the day and tend to use most of their energy in the morning and evenings, meaning they export most of their solar power to the grid. Keep in mind the FiT rate only applies to the first 14kWh/day, with any exports reverting to a smaller FiT rate thereafter, dependent on location.

Origin Solar Boost Plus

Solar Boost Plus is a slightly beefed-up version of the Solar Boost plan. It comes with a larger FiT. The catch, however, is that the plan is usually only available to those customers who purchase an eligible solar system from Origin.

State FiT Queensland 14-20c/kWh Victoria 14-20c/kWh New South Wales 14-20c/kWh South Australia 14-20c/kWh ACT 14-20c/kWh

Source: Origin Energy website, August 2022.

The Solar Boost Plus used to offer some of the highest feed-in tariffs in the market. These deals are only available to customers who purchase their solar system through Origin with 14c/kWh on offer to those who install a system over 7kW and 20c/kWh on offer for systems under 7kW. So, if you’re tossing up between Origin and another installer, it’s worth factoring in the potential long-term savings with Origin’s Solar Boost Plus. The company clearly has an enticing offer to attract households to sign up and commit to solar power with it, but be sure to compare offers from other providers before making a decision.

Origin Solar Lite Variable

Customers with solar panels in NSW, QLD and SA can also opt for Origin’s Solar Lite Variable plan which features a smaller feed-in tariff rate of 2c/kWh in exchange for lower variable base rates for 12 months. This particular product may suit households that don’t export much electricity back into the grid.

What solar systems does Origin have?

Origin Energy has three solar power system ranges on offer – the Advantage Range, Premium Range, and Premium Plus Range.

Advantage : Includes Goodwe inverter

: Includes Goodwe Premium: Includes Fronius inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels

Includes Fronius inverter and JA Solar 390W solar panels Premium Plus: Includes Fronius inverter and Trina Solar 400W solar panels

The price of these systems varies and you will need to contact Origin for a quote. Generally speaking however, the Premium and Premium Plus Ranges are pricier than the Advantage Range. This is because Fronius inverters and Trina solar panels are considered to be some of the best around.

Origin doesn’t have a “one-size-fits-all” approach to solar. Rather, it says that it works with its customers to understand their energy needs to calculate the best solar solution for their home.

What about solar batteries?

Adding a battery to your solar system means you can store any excess solar power generated by your panels to use later on, rather than drawing power from the grid at a cost. Storage systems can help you save even more on power and allow you to access your solar power at night, during blackouts, or during times when grid electricity is most expensive. Origin Energy sells two kinds of battery – Tesla’s Powerwall 2 and the Sungrow SBR HV 9.6.

Sungrow SBR HV: The Sungrow SBR HV is a light and compact, high-voltage battery with 9.6 kWh of storage. Its also claimed to offer an easy installation process thanks to its plug-in-play connectivity system. Origin says the price of a standard retrofit starts from $9,995. This battery will cost from $13,295 as part of an Origin Solar PV package.

A solar storage battery can drastically reduce your power bills, however given the hefty price tag on these units, there’s no guarantee you will see a return on your investment. Of course, whether or not a solar battery is right for you is entirely dependent on your home’s energy usage.

Origin Solar Maintenance & Warranties

All solar panels, inverters and storage batteries installed by qualified Origin Energy installers are backed up with a five-year warranty on workmanship. This means that if your solar stops working properly due to a fault on the part of the installers, the company will repair/re-do the installation at its own cost.

Most of the products sold by Origin are also covered by a manufacture warranty, but be sure to check this yourself before purchasing.

Fronius Inverter: 10-year manufacturer’s warranty on parts and 5-years on labour

10-year manufacturer’s warranty on parts and 5-years on labour Goodwe inverter: 10-year manufacturer’s warranty on parts and 5 years on labour

10-year manufacturer’s warranty on parts and 5 years on labour JA solar panels: 12-year material/workmanship warranty and 25-year power output warranty

12-year material/workmanship warranty and 25-year power output warranty Trina solar panels: 15-year material warranty and 25-year power output warranty

15-year material warranty and 25-year power output warranty Tesla Powerwall: 10-year performance warranty

10-year performance warranty Sungrow SBR HV: 10-year performance warranty

Keep in mind that, like most warranties, you must take all reasonable steps to maintain your system and alert Origin or the manufacture at the first sign of any fault. Be sure to read your warranty terms carefully before purchasing a solar product.

Does Origin offer premium feed-in tariffs?

Origin Energy offers a standard feed-in tariff of between 5 and 7c/kWh, depending on where you live. Origin’s standard FiT is available across most of its electricity products. As discussed, customers that sign up to one of Origin’s dedicated solar products can score an even larger FiT, upward of 12c/kWh.

Solar customers that have previously signed up to a Solar Bonus Scheme tariff should still receive the bonus rate if they switch to Origin. This is most relevant to customers in Queensland where government-funded bonus scheme rates of 44c continue to be paid.

Compare Origin Energy Feed-in Tariffs

Here is a list of all Origin Energy feed-in tariffs for solar customers. As you can see, there is sometimes a big difference between the standard FITs and those offered with Origin’s solar-specific plans.

State Standard FiT Solar Boost FiT Solar Boost Plus FiT QLD 5c/kWh 10c/kWh 14-20c/kWh VIC 5.2c/kWh 10c/kWh 14-20c/kWh NSW 5c/kWh 10c/kWh 14-20c/kWh SA 5c/kWh 10c/kWh 14-20c/kWh ACT 8c/kWh 10c/kWh 14-20c/kWh

Source: Origin Energy website, August 2022.

To find the right deal for your circumstances, you’ll need to take a close look at your typical power usage versus how much solar energy you typically export. If you tend to use lots of electricity and don’t always export very much, you may be better off with one of the retailer’s standard plans. But you should discuss these options with Origin before diving in.

Origin Solar Price & Financing

The price you pay for solar varies considerably depending on the selected range, size of the system and difficulty of the installation. Generally speaking however, you should expect to pay between $3,000 and $7,000 for a relatively standard rooftop solar system. Adding a battery on top will cost an additional $10,000 to $12,000.

Customers can purchase their solar system through Origin upfront. Alternatively, if you’re like most households and don’t have this kind of cash just lying around, Origin may offer a 24-month interest-free payment plan. This finance option breaks up the cost into 24 monthly interest-free instalments with $0 upfront deposit. The Origin website does not explain the applicable interest rate for failing to meet the conditions of this arrangement, so you should discuss these details with Origin before you agree to any financing offer.

Should I get solar with Origin?

The decision to go solar is almost a no-brainer with electricity prices these days, but is Origin the right installer and retailer for you? Origin says it has sold and installed over a million panels and claims to be Australia’s second largest installer, so there’s little question about its experience and reputability. With that said, there are many options on the market with a variety of energy companies offering similarly comprehensive solar services.

Origin appears to be a ‘safe pair of hands’ and some households will no doubt take comfort from working with such a large company. But whether or not you could find better value elsewhere is another matter entirely.

The point is that solar is an investment, and like any other big spend, you should shop around and see what else is on offer before making a purchase decision. Follow the link below to check out how providers were rated by customers on their solar retail service in our latest satisfaction ratings report.

