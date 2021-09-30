Fact Checked

South Australians have more than 20 retailers to choose from when it comes to powering their home, which is great news if you like a bit of variety in your life. However, with so many options at your fingertips, it can be overwhelming trying to find a deal that stands out from the crowd. But if there’s one feature of an energy plan that shouldn’t be overlooked, it’s the electricity rates.

Power rates are generally what make up the majority of household energy costs, so it pays to know how to spot a good electricity rate. In this guide, we list the usage and supply rates from electricity retailers currently operating in Adelaide on the SA Power Network. Use our comparison tool below for specific rates in your area.

Electricity Rates SA

The following table shows the general usage rates and daily supply charges of the South Australian electricity providers on our database. We list the rates of the cheapest published deal from each company. Rates are for single rate tariffs only. Use our comparison tool for specific rates in your area.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan General Usage Rate Daily Supply Charge AGL Super Saver 31.85¢/kWh 92.90¢/day Alinta Energy Home Deal 26.47¢/kWh 91.30¢/day Amber Electric Amber Plan 29.21¢/kWh 100.75¢/kWh CovaU Freedom 31.42¢/kWh 73.15¢/kWh Diamond Energy Everyday Renewable Saver 29.57¢/kWh 95.65¢/day Discover Energy Smart Saver 34.16¢/kWh 67.99¢/day Dodo Market Offer 32.28¢/kWh 104.10¢/day Elysian Energy Power Maximiser N/A N/A EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home 34.82¢/kWh 88.55¢/day Energy Locals Online Member 2022 25.50¢/kWh 72.00¢/day Future X Power Smart Flat 31.08¢/kWh 94.38¢/day GloBird Energy Boost 27.50¢/kWh 99.00¢/day Kogan Energy Market Offer 25.12¢/kWh 116.98¢/day Lumo Energy Basic 34.05¢/kWh 87.89¢/day Mojo Power Standing Offer 33.20¢/kWh 106.27¢/day Momentum Energy Self Serve 29.00¢/kWh 91.71¢/day Nectr Online 27.50¢/kWh 104.61¢/day Origin Energy Everyday Rewards 29.84¢/kWh 77.32¢/day OVO Energy The One Plan 27.50¢/kWh 84.70¢/day Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat 24.99¢/kWh 88.83¢/day Powerdirect Rate Saver 32.52¢/kWh 73.13¢/day Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral 24.75¢/kWh 113.85¢/day ReAmped Energy ReAmped Advance 24.33¢/kWh 84.78¢/day Red Energy Living Energy Saver 34.96¢/kWh 117.70¢/day Simply Energy Simply RAA Members 33.15¢/kWh 106.70¢/day Social Energy Basic Plan 36.26¢/kWh 93.50¢/day Sumo Sumo Assure Advantage 29.04¢/kWh 83.60¢/day Tango Energy Home Select 30.91¢/kWh 113.30¢/day 1st Energy 1st Saver 34.63¢/kWh 89.05¢/day Basic Plan Information Documents

Rates and products are subject to change. Accurate as of October 2021.

Compare SA Electricity Prices

Trying to figure out which rates mean cheaper energy prices can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve done the calculations for you in our database, so you can compare a range of plans and rates side by side. Based on current rates in Adelaide, here are some good deals below.

Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer's website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Electricity usage costs (per kWh) in SA

Energy costs are broken up into separate components on bills, one of which refers to how much power you’ve used over the billing cycle. Electricity usage costs are the rates you’re charged for consuming energy, so if air conditioning is a must at your place then you’ll want to know how much you’re being slogged to use power. In South Australia, you can expect to pay around 28 to 35 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), although cheaper usage rates may be available.

Where are usage rates found on a bill?

Usage rates are typically located in the section where your retailer lists each charge. In the below example, you will see that usage rate is 26c/kWh and is referred to as ‘Any Time Usage’. Keep in mind that different energy providers may list usage charges under another name, like ‘peak usage’.

Electricity supply costs in SA

Much like you’re billed for using electricity, you’re also charged for being supplied power in the first place, known as supply costs. In South Australia, supply rates vary, but expect to pay around 85 cents to $1.05 per day. Electricity supply charges will take up a large chunk of bills, particularly if your house does not use much power.

Where are supply costs found on my bill?

Supply costs are usually found next to your usage rates on the summary section of your energy bill. Below is a screenshot of electricity charges where you’ll notice the supply rate is $1.0175/day. In this example, this rate is referred to as a ‘Supply Charge’, but keep in mind it be under a different name depending on the retailer.

How to find a deal with cheap electricity rates in SA

With more than 20 retailers to choose from, the South Australian energy market has never looked healthier. And given the cost of electricity, it has never been a better time to review your current energy plan’s rates. Our free comparison tool lets you compare electricity rates among many other features, helping you narrow down a deal that’s best suited to your circumstances.

