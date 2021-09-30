South Australians have more than 20 retailers to choose from when it comes to powering their home, which is great news if you like a bit of variety in your life. However, with so many options at your fingertips, it can be overwhelming trying to find a deal that stands out from the crowd. But if there’s one feature of an energy plan that shouldn’t be overlooked, it’s the electricity rates.
Power rates are generally what make up the majority of household energy costs, so it pays to know how to spot a good electricity rate. In this guide, we list the usage and supply rates from electricity retailers currently operating in Adelaide on the SA Power Network. Use our comparison tool below for specific rates in your area.
Electricity Rates SA
The following table shows the general usage rates and daily supply charges of the South Australian electricity providers on our database. We list the rates of the cheapest published deal from each company. Rates are for single rate tariffs only. Use our comparison tool for specific rates in your area.
|Electricity Provider
|Electricity Plan
|General Usage Rate
|Daily Supply Charge
|AGL
|Super Saver
|31.85¢/kWh
|92.90¢/day
|Alinta Energy
|Home Deal
|26.47¢/kWh
|91.30¢/day
|Amber Electric
|Amber Plan
|29.21¢/kWh
|100.75¢/kWh
|CovaU
|Freedom
|31.42¢/kWh
|73.15¢/kWh
|Diamond Energy
|Everyday Renewable Saver
|29.57¢/kWh
|95.65¢/day
|Discover Energy
|Smart Saver
|34.16¢/kWh
|67.99¢/day
|Dodo
|Market Offer
|32.28¢/kWh
|104.10¢/day
|Elysian Energy
|Power Maximiser
|N/A
|N/A
|EnergyAustralia
|Total Plan Home
|34.82¢/kWh
|88.55¢/day
|Energy Locals
|Online Member 2022
|25.50¢/kWh
|72.00¢/day
|Future X Power
|Smart Flat
|31.08¢/kWh
|94.38¢/day
|GloBird Energy
|Boost
|27.50¢/kWh
|99.00¢/day
|Kogan Energy
|Market Offer
|25.12¢/kWh
|116.98¢/day
|Lumo Energy
|Basic
|34.05¢/kWh
|87.89¢/day
|Mojo Power
|Standing Offer
|33.20¢/kWh
|106.27¢/day
|Momentum Energy
|Self Serve
|29.00¢/kWh
|91.71¢/day
|Nectr
|Online
|27.50¢/kWh
|104.61¢/day
|Origin Energy
|Everyday Rewards
|29.84¢/kWh
|77.32¢/day
|OVO Energy
|The One Plan
|27.50¢/kWh
|84.70¢/day
|Powerclub
|Powerbank Home Flat
|24.99¢/kWh
|88.83¢/day
|Powerdirect
|Rate Saver
|32.52¢/kWh
|73.13¢/day
|Powershop
|100% Carbon Neutral
|24.75¢/kWh
|113.85¢/day
|ReAmped Energy
|ReAmped Advance
|24.33¢/kWh
|84.78¢/day
|Red Energy
|Living Energy Saver
|34.96¢/kWh
|117.70¢/day
|Simply Energy
|Simply RAA Members
|33.15¢/kWh
|106.70¢/day
|Social Energy
|Basic Plan
|36.26¢/kWh
|93.50¢/day
|Sumo
|Sumo Assure Advantage
|29.04¢/kWh
|83.60¢/day
|Tango Energy
|Home Select
|30.91¢/kWh
|113.30¢/day
|1st Energy
|1st Saver
|34.63¢/kWh
|89.05¢/day
|Basic Plan Information Documents
Rates and products are subject to change. Accurate as of October 2021.
Compare SA Electricity Prices
Trying to figure out which rates mean cheaper energy prices can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve done the calculations for you in our database, so you can compare a range of plans and rates side by side. Based on current rates in Adelaide, here are some good deals below.
Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin.
Electricity usage costs (per kWh) in SA
Energy costs are broken up into separate components on bills, one of which refers to how much power you’ve used over the billing cycle. Electricity usage costs are the rates you’re charged for consuming energy, so if air conditioning is a must at your place then you’ll want to know how much you’re being slogged to use power. In South Australia, you can expect to pay around 28 to 35 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), although cheaper usage rates may be available.
Where are usage rates found on a bill?
Usage rates are typically located in the section where your retailer lists each charge. In the below example, you will see that usage rate is 26c/kWh and is referred to as ‘Any Time Usage’. Keep in mind that different energy providers may list usage charges under another name, like ‘peak usage’.
Electricity supply costs in SA
Much like you’re billed for using electricity, you’re also charged for being supplied power in the first place, known as supply costs. In South Australia, supply rates vary, but expect to pay around 85 cents to $1.05 per day. Electricity supply charges will take up a large chunk of bills, particularly if your house does not use much power.
Where are supply costs found on my bill?
Supply costs are usually found next to your usage rates on the summary section of your energy bill. Below is a screenshot of electricity charges where you’ll notice the supply rate is $1.0175/day. In this example, this rate is referred to as a ‘Supply Charge’, but keep in mind it be under a different name depending on the retailer.
How to find a deal with cheap electricity rates in SA
With more than 20 retailers to choose from, the South Australian energy market has never looked healthier. And given the cost of electricity, it has never been a better time to review your current energy plan’s rates. Our free comparison tool lets you compare electricity rates among many other features, helping you narrow down a deal that’s best suited to your circumstances.
Image credit: GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock.com
